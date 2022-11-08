USGBC and IWBI will develop dual certification pathways for LEED and WELL

ProMedica constructed a new Health and Wellness Center with the goal of becoming an all-in-one medical facility serving the Sylvania, Ohio area. The 230,000-square-foot, three-story building houses physician offices, diagnostic testing, wellness education, retail and dining. The two courtyards and glass atrium connect staff and visitors with the outdoors year round, and feature Kawneer’s curtain wall systems and customized sunshades painted with a terracotta finish to provide a distinctive look to the LEED-Certified® building.

SYLVANIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO