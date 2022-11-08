Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) -...
100 Best Stocks for November
2022 has been a very difficult year for investors as the stock market (SPY) has tumbled into bear market territory. Thus, the strategies that worked so well in 2021 are...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
Redfin Shares Drop Toward $1
One analyst believes that Redfin shares will drop to $1.30. If financial results continue to crater, the figure will drop well below that.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Sharply Higher On Cooling Inflation
U.S. Stocks ended sharply higher after inflation data came in below forecasts. The Nasdaq Composite soared 7% to 11,114.15. The S&P 500 gained 208 points, or 5.5%, to 3,956.37. The Dow Industrials added 3.7% to end at 33,715.37. Updated at 12:03 pm EST. U.S. stocks surged higher Thursday, while Treasury...
US futures point higher, adding to Thursday's huge gains
Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading Friday, adding to the hefty gains from a day earlier when government data showed that U.S. inflation eased more expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial average rose 0.5%....
Motley Fool
1 Market-Crushing Stock With 34% More Upside, According to Wall Street
Chipotle Mexican Grill enjoys key performance metrics that make many of its rivals jealous. The company is executing at a historically high level regarding its unit volumes and its profit margins. It may be entering into a period of slower growth, and profits could drop to more traditional numbers, which...
Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar
The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the retail prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath. Used car prices declined 2 percent from September in the first half of October and...
Earnings Previews: Home Depot, Tencent Music, Walmart
Two Dow 30 companies are on deck to report quarterly results before markets open Tuesday. Here's what analysts expect to hear from them and from China's largest streaming music company.
Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases
Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Home Prices Rose Year-Over-Year In 98% of Metros In Q3
The National Association of Realtors also said 46% of metros registered double-digit price increases. The national median single-family existing-home price climbed 8.6% from a year ago to $398,500. The monthly mortgage payment on a typical existing single-family home with a 20% down payment was $1,840 — up 50% year-over-year.
25 lbs of Delicious Cashews
Feast your eyes on all these nuts! These will be up for grabs, going to the highest bidder at the Symphony League Auction November 19th, 2022. Donated by Grocery Supply Company.
msn.com
Dow surges 983 points on gains in Salesforce, Home Depot shares
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is soaring Thursday afternoon with shares of Salesforce and Home Depot leading the way for the blue-chip average. The Dow was most recently trading 983 points, or 3.0%, higher, as shares of Salesforce and Home Depot are contributing about two thirds of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Salesforce's shares are up $11.76, or 8.3%, while those of Home Depot have risen $22.18, or 7.7%, combining for a roughly 224-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Nike Apple and Microsoft A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq build on biggest stock rally since 2020
U.S. stocks extended this week's dramatic ascent on Friday after deceleration in CPI inflation data ignited the most intense rally on Wall Street since early 2020. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.9%, notching its biggest winning week since June, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed up modestly higher, up 0.1%, lagging behind the other indexes.
GBP/USD Rallies to New 2-Month Highs After UK GDP Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended gains to new 2-month highs of about 1.1840 following the latest round of UK data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
freightwaves.com
Trucking rate forecast suggests Thanksgiving will not be spot market feast
Chart of the Week: National Truckload Index Forecast, National Truckload Index – USA SONAR: NTIF.USA, NTI.USA. While many speculations around this year’s holiday shipping season — typically referred to as “peak” — remain muted, the newly released National Truckload Index Forecast (NTIF, the white dotted line) supports this expectation by showing a relatively flat trend in spot rates over the next 28 days.
msn.com
Gold tops $1,700 an ounce; silver settles at highest since June
Gold futures topped $1,700 an ounce on Tuesday for the first time in about a month, while silver prices marked their highest price settlement since June, with both precious metals buoyed by a retreat in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. Investors also awaited October U.S. consumer price inflation data...
WH Smith investors get first dividend in three years after sales jump
WH Smith will pay a dividend for the first time in three years as it expects a strong Christmas after a return to foreign holidays helped the books-to-stationery retailer return to the black. The company reported a £63m profit in the year to August, after a loss of £116m a...
Is the stock market open on Veterans Day 2022?
Veterans Day 2022 is Friday, Nov. 11. Here is everything you need to know about whether the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond trading markets are open or closed on Veterans Day 2022. Is the New York Stock Exchange open on Veterans Day 2022?. The New York Stock Exchange...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Treasury Yields Rise
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.31%, 0.97%, and 1.11%, respectively. The utilities sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 1.92%. Conversely, the communications sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.8%.
