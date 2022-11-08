ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park

Baltimore police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Forest Parkon Saturday. A 911 call was reported at around 4:58 am alerting police to a victim in distress in the 3300 block of Chelsea Terrace. “Upon arrival, officers found Baltimore City medics treating a 38-year-old male for gunshot wounds to his neck and torso,” the Baltimore Police Department said. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in serious condition. The post Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 52, shot multiple times, killed in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot, killed Saturday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police say.Officers responded at 10:40 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue.Officer then located a man, 52, on the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Homicide detective ask anyone with any information is urged to contact them at 410-396-2100 or notify Metro Crime stoppers.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore police officer rushed to sound of gunfire to find 19-year-old shot

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore police officer on patrol in the area of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunshots nearby just after midnight on Friday. Immediately, the officer rushed to the sound of the gunfire and found a 19-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. The officer, along with responding medics provided aid to the wounded teen, who was transported to the hospital for treatment. At this time, the teen’s status is unknown. Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Baltimore police officer rushed to sound of gunfire to find 19-year-old shot appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

52-year-old man shot and killed in Central Park Heights

BALTIMORE, MD – A 52-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Central Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore. According to police at around 10:40 am, officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue. Upon their arrival, they located a 52-year-old male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue. He was transported to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after 11 a.m. The post 52-year-old man shot and killed in Central Park Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A shooting in Baltimore yesterday evening left two hospitalized. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 pm. The Baltimore Police arrived at a local hospital after two victims walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her cheek. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times. He remains in serious condition. The names of the victims have not been released as of this time. Interviewing the victims led police to the crime scene on the 3200 Block of East Madison Street in Eastern Baltimore, If you have any The post 30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed in Landover

LANDOVER, MD – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Landover. Police are now looking for the killer of Walter Billy Manning III, of Laurel. According to police, at around 12:40 am, officers responded to the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the location to find Manning outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later.   Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.  If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to The post Man shot and killed in Landover appeared first on Shore News Network.
LANDOVER, MD
Shore News Network

24-Year-Old Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. yesterday afternoon. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting. Shortly after 1:33 pm, police arrived at the 2900 Block of Stanton Road for the report of a shooting. There, they discovered 24-year-old Mykell Vicente of D.C. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. Vicente was pronounced at the scene. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 24-Year-Old Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Teen shot Thursday night in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old male was shot in the arm Thursday evening in Baltimore’s northern district. At around 6:16 pm, police responded to the 3600 block of Glengyle Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. “When officers arrived at the location, they canvassed the area and discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the bicep,” the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.” At this time, no suspects have been identified. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact The post Teen shot Thursday night in Northwest Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover

DOVER, DE – A repo man operating in Dover Friday night was confronted by the suspect who pulled a gun out on him. According to police, at around 9:15 the victim was in the process of repossessing a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover when Morris exited his Forest Avenue home with a gun. “While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police,” the Delaware State Police said. The post Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
DOVER, DE
Shore News Network

One dead in pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt City

GREENBELT CITY, MD – A man was found dead after being struck by a hit and run driver in Greenbelt City Saturday morning. According to police, at 11:16 am, officers responded to the report of a man lying down in a ditch between Kenilworth Ave NB and Greenbelt Rd. “Officers located the male, and determined he was deceased. Preliminarily, this appears to be a pedestrian hit and run,” the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement. The identity of the victim was not released. At this time, police do not have any information regarding the suspect vehicle or The post One dead in pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
WJLA

Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
LANDOVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police arrest, charge man in double shooting that left 1 dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 23-year-old was arrested and charged with first degree murder. On September 14, 2022, officers were called to the 800 block of North Calhoun Street, to investigate a reported shooting. Once there, officers located 36-year-old Turrell Davis, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced Davis...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Teen Shot In Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 4:30 pm, police were summoned to the 5700 Block of Colorado Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim. The police released photos of possible persons of interest in the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Teen Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Person of interest sought in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a person of interest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl Monday in Baltimore, police said. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black with a hoodie on. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present. "This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators have assumed control of the investigation, police said. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.   Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement Monday night condemning the shooting, and calling it "senseless." 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Armed Convenience Store Robber Gets Prison Time For Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy In Baltimore

Federal officials say that a serial convenience store robber in Maryland will spend more than a decade in prison for illegally possessing a firearm to further his drug trade. Baltimore resident Billy Wesson, 20, has been sentenced to 125 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the Department of Justice announced..
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

117K+
Followers
59K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy