Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park
Baltimore police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Forest Parkon Saturday. A 911 call was reported at around 4:58 am alerting police to a victim in distress in the 3300 block of Chelsea Terrace. “Upon arrival, officers found Baltimore City medics treating a 38-year-old male for gunshot wounds to his neck and torso,” the Baltimore Police Department said. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in serious condition. The post Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 52, shot multiple times, killed in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot, killed Saturday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police say.Officers responded at 10:40 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue.Officer then located a man, 52, on the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Homicide detective ask anyone with any information is urged to contact them at 410-396-2100 or notify Metro Crime stoppers.
Baltimore police officer rushed to sound of gunfire to find 19-year-old shot
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore police officer on patrol in the area of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunshots nearby just after midnight on Friday. Immediately, the officer rushed to the sound of the gunfire and found a 19-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. The officer, along with responding medics provided aid to the wounded teen, who was transported to the hospital for treatment. At this time, the teen’s status is unknown. Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Baltimore police officer rushed to sound of gunfire to find 19-year-old shot appeared first on Shore News Network.
52-year-old man shot and killed in Central Park Heights
BALTIMORE, MD – A 52-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Central Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore. According to police at around 10:40 am, officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue. Upon their arrival, they located a 52-year-old male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue. He was transported to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after 11 a.m. The post 52-year-old man shot and killed in Central Park Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Officer hears gunfire, finds shooting victim in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting in northwest Baltimore. According to police, an officer on patrol in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunfire. The officer searched the area and found a 19-year-old man in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road who...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A shooting in Baltimore yesterday evening left two hospitalized. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 pm. The Baltimore Police arrived at a local hospital after two victims walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her cheek. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times. He remains in serious condition. The names of the victims have not been released as of this time. Interviewing the victims led police to the crime scene on the 3200 Block of East Madison Street in Eastern Baltimore, If you have any The post 30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed in Landover
LANDOVER, MD – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Landover. Police are now looking for the killer of Walter Billy Manning III, of Laurel. According to police, at around 12:40 am, officers responded to the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the location to find Manning outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later. Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to The post Man shot and killed in Landover appeared first on Shore News Network.
24-Year-Old Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. yesterday afternoon. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting. Shortly after 1:33 pm, police arrived at the 2900 Block of Stanton Road for the report of a shooting. There, they discovered 24-year-old Mykell Vicente of D.C. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. Vicente was pronounced at the scene. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 24-Year-Old Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen shot Thursday night in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old male was shot in the arm Thursday evening in Baltimore’s northern district. At around 6:16 pm, police responded to the 3600 block of Glengyle Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. “When officers arrived at the location, they canvassed the area and discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the bicep,” the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.” At this time, no suspects have been identified. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact The post Teen shot Thursday night in Northwest Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen dead after Thursday night shooting in Baltimore County
Halethorpe residents are on high alert tonight after learning a teen was pronounced dead this morning following Thursday night's shooting.
Man, Woman Shot In Face Walks Themselves Into Baltimore Hospital
Two shooting victims are being treated after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. A 30-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital seeking treatment after being shot around 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the 3200 block of E. Madison Street, according to Baltimore police. The woman...
Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover
DOVER, DE – A repo man operating in Dover Friday night was confronted by the suspect who pulled a gun out on him. According to police, at around 9:15 the victim was in the process of repossessing a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover when Morris exited his Forest Avenue home with a gun. “While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police,” the Delaware State Police said. The post Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt City
GREENBELT CITY, MD – A man was found dead after being struck by a hit and run driver in Greenbelt City Saturday morning. According to police, at 11:16 am, officers responded to the report of a man lying down in a ditch between Kenilworth Ave NB and Greenbelt Rd. “Officers located the male, and determined he was deceased. Preliminarily, this appears to be a pedestrian hit and run,” the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement. The identity of the victim was not released. At this time, police do not have any information regarding the suspect vehicle or The post One dead in pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection to detainee murder in Central Booking, detectives say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 33-year-old man has been charged for the murder of a detainee that happened in October, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. DPSCS detectives filed the murder charges to Gordon Staron after a consultation with the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.
foxbaltimore.com
Police arrest, charge man in double shooting that left 1 dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 23-year-old was arrested and charged with first degree murder. On September 14, 2022, officers were called to the 800 block of North Calhoun Street, to investigate a reported shooting. Once there, officers located 36-year-old Turrell Davis, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced Davis...
Teen Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 4:30 pm, police were summoned to the 5700 Block of Colorado Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim. The police released photos of possible persons of interest in the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Teen Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Person of interest sought in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a person of interest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl Monday in Baltimore, police said. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black with a hoodie on. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present. "This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators have assumed control of the investigation, police said. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement Monday night condemning the shooting, and calling it "senseless."
Armed Convenience Store Robber Gets Prison Time For Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy In Baltimore
Federal officials say that a serial convenience store robber in Maryland will spend more than a decade in prison for illegally possessing a firearm to further his drug trade. Baltimore resident Billy Wesson, 20, has been sentenced to 125 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the Department of Justice announced..
Shore News Network
117K+
Followers
59K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3