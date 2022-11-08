Read full article on original website
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and the vehicle involved in an armed robbery that took place yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 9 am, the victim was approached by the suspects at the 500 Block of Morse Street. The suspects’ displayed handguns, stole property from the victim, and left the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects and the vehicle they were using. If you have any information about this incident or can identify these individuals, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park
Baltimore police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Forest Parkon Saturday. A 911 call was reported at around 4:58 am alerting police to a victim in distress in the 3300 block of Chelsea Terrace. “Upon arrival, officers found Baltimore City medics treating a 38-year-old male for gunshot wounds to his neck and torso,” the Baltimore Police Department said. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in serious condition. The post Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder
MIDDLE RIVER, MD- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 42-year-old Tyran Caulk. Baltimore County Police officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Commons at White Marsh apartment complex on Berliner Place at around 3:15 pm on Saturday. “When officers arrived, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers administered CPR on the victim, as medics were en route to the scene,” the Baltimore County Police Department said today. The victim, 42-year-old Tyran Caulk, was later pronounced deceased. 18-year-old Elijah Sattler was arrested and charged The post 18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
24-Year-Old Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. yesterday afternoon. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting. Shortly after 1:33 pm, police arrived at the 2900 Block of Stanton Road for the report of a shooting. There, they discovered 24-year-old Mykell Vicente of D.C. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. Vicente was pronounced at the scene. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 24-Year-Old Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt City
GREENBELT CITY, MD – A man was found dead after being struck by a hit and run driver in Greenbelt City Saturday morning. According to police, at 11:16 am, officers responded to the report of a man lying down in a ditch between Kenilworth Ave NB and Greenbelt Rd. “Officers located the male, and determined he was deceased. Preliminarily, this appears to be a pedestrian hit and run,” the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement. The identity of the victim was not released. At this time, police do not have any information regarding the suspect vehicle or The post One dead in pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
52-year-old man shot and killed in Central Park Heights
BALTIMORE, MD – A 52-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Central Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore. According to police at around 10:40 am, officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue. Upon their arrival, they located a 52-year-old male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue. He was transported to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after 11 a.m. The post 52-year-old man shot and killed in Central Park Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed in Landover
LANDOVER, MD – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Landover. Police are now looking for the killer of Walter Billy Manning III, of Laurel. According to police, at around 12:40 am, officers responded to the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the location to find Manning outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later. Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to The post Man shot and killed in Landover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest
Monday, November 7, 2022 (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in the 4300 block of Garrison Street, Northwest. At approximately 10:05 pm, the suspect and the victim were engaged in a physical altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and an airsoft gun was recovered on scene. There were no reported injuries. The post Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police at shooting scene in Lansdowne, teen hospitalized
LANDSDOWNE, ME – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 4300 block of Tucker Circle Thursday night in Lansdowne. Officers responded to the Hollins Station complex Thursday night to find one male victim with at least one gunshot wound. Police believe the victim is a teenager. He was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. There is no further information in this late-breaking news. The post Police at shooting scene in Lansdowne, teen hospitalized appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police officer rushed to sound of gunfire to find 19-year-old shot
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore police officer on patrol in the area of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunshots nearby just after midnight on Friday. Immediately, the officer rushed to the sound of the gunfire and found a 19-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. The officer, along with responding medics provided aid to the wounded teen, who was transported to the hospital for treatment. At this time, the teen’s status is unknown. Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Baltimore police officer rushed to sound of gunfire to find 19-year-old shot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen reported missing in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nijade Grant, a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. Grant was last seen by family in the 900 block of Clopper Road at approximately 3 p.m., on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. At approximately 10 p.m., that same day, Grant was seen at Union Station, in Washington D.C. Grant is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. The post Teen reported missing in Gaithersburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
54-Year-Old Shot In The Neck In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place last night in Southwest Baltimore. Last night, shortly before 10 pm police arrived at a local hospital where a victim walked in asking for treatment of a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. The victim’s name has not been released at this time. The victim remains in serious but stable condition. He told police that while driving his car in the rear of a building at the 4700 Block of Amberley Avenue he was The post 54-Year-Old Shot In The Neck In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A shooting in Baltimore yesterday evening left two hospitalized. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 pm. The Baltimore Police arrived at a local hospital after two victims walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her cheek. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times. He remains in serious condition. The names of the victims have not been released as of this time. Interviewing the victims led police to the crime scene on the 3200 Block of East Madison Street in Eastern Baltimore, If you have any The post 30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting
HYATTSVILLE, MD – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in Hyattsville. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call on in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch at around 3:48 am. Officer responding to the scene located three adult males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They are both listed in serious but stable condition. A third victim, identified as Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found dead, lying in a patch The post Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Shortly after 5 pm on Monday, a 13-year-old girl was shot in Southeast Baltimore. Now, The Baltimore Police Department has released photos of a possible person of interest in the shooting. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1400 Block of West Fayette Street. At the location, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She is currently in grave condition at Johns Hopkins Pediatrics. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The police are looking to identify a person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting The post Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
18-year-old reported missing in Parkville
PARKVILLE, MD – Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 18-year-old woman. 18-year-old Emily Rose Leddon (5′ 4″, 115 lbs.) was last seen in the Parkville area with orange and pink shoulder-length hair and an unknown clothing description. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 18-year-old reported missing in Parkville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert issued for missing girl not seen since Friday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore County have issued an alert for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Essex area who has not been seen since early Friday morning. According to police, Daniella Ari Fenner, 13, is 5’4 and weighs 130 lbs. She was ast seen on Friday at 7 am, in the Essex area, wearing a black top, cropped jean jacket ½ white ½ blue & white pants. If you see her or have info, call 911 or 410-887-0220. The post Amber Alert issued for missing girl not seen since Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert: 11-year-old girl reported missing in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department has issued an amber alert for a missing 11-year-old girl in Middle River this morning. 11-year-old Ashley Summerlin, 4’8 75lbs), was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, black and white checkered Van shoes with flames. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Amber Alert: 11-year-old girl reported missing in Middle River appeared first on Shore News Network.
