Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rep. Mike Ramone prevails in election recount
A recount in a northern Delaware state representative race confirmed the earlier reported results. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek, defeated Democrat Frank Burns by 41 votes in the recount — up from 35 votes in the earlier count. “One of the most important parts of our elections is the integrity of the system,” Ramone said. “I am proud to be ... Read More
Delaware's Most Dangerous Cities
Delaware has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Delaware, USA.By State of Delaware - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
delawarepublic.org
The Green - November 11, 2022
After months of campaigning, debates, polls, and ads, the 2022 midterm election is over. When it was all said and done, an anticipated red wave for Republicans failed to materialize. Instead, both nationally and locally, the results generally seemed to land closer to maintaining the status quo. This week, University...
Democrats solidify control of Delaware government
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Democrats were looking to solidify their hold on state government as voters cast their ballots on Tuesday. Democrats control both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office, and all other statewide elective offices, including three at the top of this year’s ballot: attorney general, state auditor and treasurer. Even before polls opened Tuesday, tens of thousands of Delaware residents already had made their choices. Election officials reported that about 56,200 people, roughly half of them Democrats, had taken advantage of early voting. Elections officials also had received about 22,600 absentee votes as of Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, officials reported that more than 170,720 voters had cast their ballots at local polling precincts as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. That total included about 76,350 Democrats, roughly 61,300 Republicans.
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
Delaware’s traditional Return Day hit with partial boycott over Confederate flag
Hundreds of Delawareans joined the biennial Return Day celebration at the circle in the heart of Georgetown. Featuring food vendors, entertainment, a parade, and highlighted by an official reading of election returns. Former political opponents ceremonially buried the hatchet, pledging to put the campaign behind them and work for the good of the state.
delawarepublic.org
Looking back at the 2022 midterm election
After months of campaigning, debates, polls, and ads, the 2022 midterm election is over. When it was all said and done, an anticipated red wave for Republicans failed to materialize. Instead, both nationally and locally, the results generally seemed to land closer to maintaining the status quo. This week, University...
delawarepublic.org
Narrow margin in 21st House District election could prompt a recount
Delaware is expected to see its first recount in a state legislative race on more than a decade this week. The unofficial tally Tuesday in the 21st House District showed Republican state Rep. Mike Ramone with only a 35-vote lead over Democrat Frank Burns. Ramone has held this seat since...
delawarepublic.org
Early voting called a success, Department of Elections investigating ballot shortage
Election Day in Delaware saw many wins and losses, not just among candidates, but in its voting system too. Despite the loss of mail-in voting, the Department of Elections is pleased with the roll-out of another new voting method in Delaware this year. More than 56,000 Delawareans took advantage of...
delawarepublic.org
Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest
Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC
Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP calls out Georgetown Town Council at Return Day
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Not all were in the mood to celebrate at Return Day – the Central Delaware NAACP was there protesting town government over the confederate flag in Georgetown. This comes on the heels of months of controversy over the confederate flags that flies at the marvel...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware’s Democratic Party celebrate big wins in Tuesday's election
Democrats were able to maintain the strong majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly following Tuesday’s election. In the Senate, Democrats added a seat to give them 15 out of 21. In the House, they maintain their 26-15 majority. Senate majority whip Senator Elizabeth Lockman says Democrats aimed...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware DMV announces new Veterans indicator for licenses
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles announces a new Veterans indicator for driver’s licenses or identification cards. The Veteran indicator is for anyone who has served in the United States Armed Forces or the National Guard and was honorably discharged. It eliminates the need to carry a separate card...
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Delaware County
U.S. Senator – 224,863 total votes cast. U.S. Representative (Fifth Congressional District) Democrat Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis – 148,120. Republican Douglas V. Mastriano and Carrie Lewis DelRosso – 73,455.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware
The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
Delaware election results 2022
Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates New Castle County Kent County Sussex County Republicans who predicted a red wave in Delaware’s 2022 general election were sorely mistaken. None of the Republican candidates for statewide office were successful in the election that brought out about 43% of registered voters. Lee Murphy, GOP candidate for Delaware’s ... Read More
Delaware directs more schools to shut off water fountains because of high lead levels
The presence of lead in water at 47 Delaware schools led the state Thursday to direct several to shut off fountains and spigots to protect students and staff. The excessive lead levels, first revealed last month in a state report that listed levels school by school, will be the topic of a virtual legislative forum at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Click here to register for the forum, which was scheduled before the state Department of Education quietly issued the expanded safety directive.
Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes
It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
Comments / 2