Read full article on original website
Related
10 Black women sat in first class on an airplane and it revealed a lot about race in America
This article originally appeared on 07.29.21 Software developer Angie Jones' recent girls trip revealed that America still has a long way to go when it comes to race. To most, that's not surprising. But what's unique is how the specific experience Jones and her friends went through revealed the pervasive way systemic racism still runs through our culture.
I Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion
You gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
Fired Twitter CFO, who's getting a $25.4 million golden parachute, says 'the past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years'
Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning after Elon Musk fired him.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk has 'worked every day to find new and creative ways to screw over the company's workers,' attorney suing Twitter over layoffs says
The attorney suing Twitter has filed an emergency motion to protect employees from signing away their rights. Musk has fired about half the company's staff, or about 3,700 people. Musk sent his first email to employees on Wednesday, giving them only one day to return to office. From firing CEO...
Prince Harry branded ‘pathetic’ after calling his tell-all book Spare in a dig over his lower Royal position
PRINCE Harry’s book title Spare has been slammed as a “pathetic” dig at the Royal Family. It refers to him as the “spare” to heir brother William. An expert said: “It is a bit pathetic that he hasn’t moved on.”. Commentators say it...
Early Twitter investor and Musk pal warns the billionaire is surrounded by ‘yes men’ and is ‘stoking insanity’
Chris Sacca says Musk has surrounded himself with “sycophantic and opportunistic” people who won’t challenge his ideas.
A Twitter employee says he was fired 'while sleeping' and woke up locked out of Slack and email: 'There is always a new low'
A software engineer said it was an "awful way" to learn he was being laid off from Twitter before being sent a confirmation email.
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of," former Twitter CCO Sarah Personette tweeted. "No one else."
Buckingham Palace Concerned Prince Harry 'Sexed Up' Memoir With Juicy Revelations Following Subpar First Draft
As the January release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir approaches, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex has been "revisiting" the book frequently to tweak several sections, leading to concerns he may be adding new, juicy revelations into the highly anticipated tell-all after publishers were less than impressed with the first draft.
Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit
Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
Ex-Twitter engineer says he quit years ago after refusing to help sell identifiable user data, worries Elon Musk will 'do far worse things with data'
An ex-Twitter engineer said he left the company after being asked to help sell identifiable user data. He called it "the most unethical thing" he was asked to build while at Twitter from 2015-2017. Steve Krenzel predicted Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, "will do far worse things" with data. A...
I’m a bride-to-be – my friend called my wedding rule a ‘joke’ but people are divided on my response
AS well as saying "I do," there's another important question that has needed answering regarding your wedding day. Deciding between an open or cash bar can make or break your wedding reception. A Reddit user shared the wedding rule she had in place that one friend thought was a joke.
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
I Need You To Stop What You're Doing Immediately And Look At These 17 Super-Interesting Photos
Currently wishing it still cost less than $15,000 to buy a house.
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
A former Twitter worker filmed the moment he said he found out he was being laid off as part of a 'get-ready-with-me' TikTok
Many TikTokers, including former Twitter worker David Ferris, are posting "get ready with me" style videos about being laid off from their jobs.
Elon Musk says he has PTSD and paranoia about recessions after trying to keep Tesla and PayPal alive during periods marked by financial turmoil
Elon Musk told Twitter staff he had PTSD and paranoia about recessions, per a transcript by The Verge. He said a recession was looming and Twitter was in a "dire situation from a revenue standpoint." Musk also said in the meeting he sold Tesla stock to save the social-media platform,...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
InsideHook
New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0