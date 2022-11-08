Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
St. Louis CITY SC acquire defender Tim Parker in trade with Houston Dynamo
St. Louis CITY SC have bolstered their defense with the signing of Tim Parker from the Houston Dynamo. The trade was announced immediately following Friday's MLS Expansion Draft, with St. Louis paying the Dynamo $500k in General Allocation Money (GAM) split evenly across the next two seasons. Parker has been...
Every player available to St. Louis CITY in the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft
The list of eligible players for the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft was released on Thursday with a number of high-profile names available for selection by the league's latest club, St. Louis CITY SC. The Draft will take place on Friday at 7pm ET, with St. Louis CITY broadcasting the event...
Sporting KC selects players protected from MLS Expansion Draft
KANSAS CITY, Kan. – On Nov. 11, the latest expansion club, and Sporting Kansas City’s newest rival, St. Louis City SC, will select up to five players from existing clubs to add to their inaugural rosters. Each eligible team can protect 12 players on their roster that will...
Nicolas Isimat-Mirin in new SKC talks but attracting attention from 'leading' MLS clubs
Exclusive - French center-back Nicolas Isimat-Mirin is drawing attention from multiple MLS clubs, but remains in talks with Sporting Kansas City over a new contract, 90min understands. The 30-year-old has been with SKC since early 2020 after joining from Turkish giants Besiktas, going on to make 46 appearances across all...
Orlando City sign defender Luca Petrasso in trade with Toronto FC
Orlando City have acquired Canadian defender Luca Petrasso in a trade with Toronto FC. The Lions have paid an initial $300k in General Allocation Money (GAM) for the 22-year-old, while a further $50k GAM could be paid in both 2024 and 2025 if certain performance metrics are hit. Petrasso qualifies...
What Might the St. Louis Blues Do With Their Pending UFAs?
The St. Louis Blues have lost a franchise-high eight straight games. Is it possible they trade their pending unrestricted free agents?
markerzone.com
ST. LOUIS BLUES RUMORED TO HAVE INTEREST IN ARIZONA COYOTES' LEADING GOAL SCORER
The St. Louis Blues' start to the 2022-23 season can be described as atrocious, among other words. Supposedly a team in 'win-now mode,' the Blues sit idle at the bottom of the NHL leaderboards, tied for dead last with Columbus with 8 points. Infamously, St. Louis made a rally from...
DC United sign defender Derrick Williams from LA Galaxy
DC United have begun the rebuild of their defense with the signing of Derrick Williams from the LA Galaxy. The Black and Red have paid $180k in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) for the services of Williams - a three-time Republic of Ireland international. DC United's need for defensive reinforcements...
Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski makes Poland World Cup roster; Kamil Jozwiak misses out
Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski has been named on the Poland roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Swiderski was CLTFC's first-ever Designated Player (DP), signing from Greek side PAOK in January 2022. Alongside his new team as a whole, the 25-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in MLS, scoring...
NYCFC appoint Nick Cushing as permanent head coach following interim spell
New York City FC have named Nick Cushing as their new permanent head coach, the club announced Thursday. Cushing had been serving as interim head coach since the departure of Ronny Deila in June, overseeing an 8-8-5 record in MLS regular-season play. After an initially slow start, Cushing was able...
St. Louis CITY SC Selects Five, Makes Two Trades in 2022 MLS Expansion Draft
St. Louis CITY SC made five selections and completed two trades in the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft. CITY SC picked forward Niko Gioacchini, midfielder Indiana Vassilev, center back Jonathan Bell, left back John Nelson and forward Jake La Cava.
Vikings Secondary Takes Big Hit as Starter Heads to IR
After leaving last weekend’s game against the Washington Commanders with an ankle injury, it seems the ailment has not progressed as the week goes along. Dantzler sat out all of this week’s practice in preparation for the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Vikings secondary takes a big hit as starting CB Cam Dantzler heads to injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games.
Austin FC sign defender Jon Gallagher to contract extension
Austin FC have signed defender Jon Gallagher to a new long-term contract extension, the club announced Thursday. Gallagher's new deal keeps him at Q2 Stadium through the 2026 MLS season, with Austin FC holding the option for a further year beyond that. “Jon was a consistently strong performer throughout 2022,”...
KSDK
The St. Louis Blues might be the worst team in the NHL | Locked On Blues
Josh Hyman covers the St. Louis Blues loss against the Flyers. He covers their franchise-record losing streak, their upcoming games, and the recent roster moves.
NHL
Blues bringing moms on trip to Denver, Chicago
First-ever Blues Moms' Trip will bring 21 mothers from around the world to two road games. For the first time in their 55-year history, the St. Louis Blues are bringing their moms on the road. After the team plays against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night, 21 of the...
Brighton considering Shakhtar Donetsk players in New Year
Brighton looks at January options and it could mean a raid on Shakhtar Donetsk.
ESPN
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
markerzone.com
ALEX GALCHENYUK SIGNS IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, 28-year-old forward Alex Galchenyuk has signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles, the affiliate of the Avalanche. Galchenyuk, a native of Milwaukee (Wisconsin), was with the Avalanche during training camp after signing a professional try-out contract (PTO) with them. He only appeared in one pre-season game before being released due to an injury he suffered.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0