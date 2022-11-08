ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Sporting KC selects players protected from MLS Expansion Draft

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – On Nov. 11, the latest expansion club, and Sporting Kansas City’s newest rival, St. Louis City SC, will select up to five players from existing clubs to add to their inaugural rosters. Each eligible team can protect 12 players on their roster that will...
90min

Orlando City sign defender Luca Petrasso in trade with Toronto FC

Orlando City have acquired Canadian defender Luca Petrasso in a trade with Toronto FC. The Lions have paid an initial $300k in General Allocation Money (GAM) for the 22-year-old, while a further $50k GAM could be paid in both 2024 and 2025 if certain performance metrics are hit. Petrasso qualifies...
ORLANDO, FL
90min

DC United sign defender Derrick Williams from LA Galaxy

DC United have begun the rebuild of their defense with the signing of Derrick Williams from the LA Galaxy. The Black and Red have paid $180k in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) for the services of Williams - a three-time Republic of Ireland international. DC United's need for defensive reinforcements...
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Secondary Takes Big Hit as Starter Heads to IR

After leaving last weekend’s game against the Washington Commanders with an ankle injury, it seems the ailment has not progressed as the week goes along. Dantzler sat out all of this week’s practice in preparation for the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Vikings secondary takes a big hit as starting CB Cam Dantzler heads to injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
90min

Austin FC sign defender Jon Gallagher to contract extension

Austin FC have signed defender Jon Gallagher to a new long-term contract extension, the club announced Thursday. Gallagher's new deal keeps him at Q2 Stadium through the 2026 MLS season, with Austin FC holding the option for a further year beyond that. “Jon was a consistently strong performer throughout 2022,”...
AUSTIN, TX
NHL

Blues bringing moms on trip to Denver, Chicago

First-ever Blues Moms' Trip will bring 21 mothers from around the world to two road games. For the first time in their 55-year history, the St. Louis Blues are bringing their moms on the road. After the team plays against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night, 21 of the...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak

LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

ALEX GALCHENYUK SIGNS IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, 28-year-old forward Alex Galchenyuk has signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles, the affiliate of the Avalanche. Galchenyuk, a native of Milwaukee (Wisconsin), was with the Avalanche during training camp after signing a professional try-out contract (PTO) with them. He only appeared in one pre-season game before being released due to an injury he suffered.
WISCONSIN STATE
