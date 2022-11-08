Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Track Nicole: Hurricane Warning Issued in Florida as Tropical Storm Intensifies
Nicole has strengthened to a tropical storm and is expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day. The National Hurricane Center predicted a particularly wobbly forward movement for Nicole...
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline
Subtropical Storm Nicole began strengthening and transitioning into a tropical storm early Tuesday as it churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline, forecasters said.“With Nicole’s structure beginning to take on more tropical characteristics, strengthening is likely to commence later today," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida’s southwestern Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm in late September, before dumping heavy amounts of rain across much of central part of the state.Hurricane warnings...
Tropical Depression 'Likely to Form' in Caribbean Sea: Hurricane Center
The system is projected to take a path into the Gulf of Mexico similar to Hurricane Ian's trek last month.
More Than 322,000 Floridians Without Power After Hurricane Nicole
Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane.
Nicole Strengthens Into Tropical Storm, Expected To Hit Florida as Category 1 Hurricane
We’re nearing the end of hurricane season here in the U.S. However, populations along the United States’ southeastern and Gulf coasts don’t expect to catch a break anytime soon. Areas across Florida and neighboring states were absolutely devastated at the end of September by Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. The massive storm system took more than 100 lives and destroyed homes and commercial structures statewide. Now, a new tropical disturbance has officially strengthened into a tropical storm, with meteorologists labeling the system Nicole. Nicole is expected to slam into Florida as a hurricane later this week. Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Nicole to move onto land as a much less powerful though still dangerous Category 1 storm.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
Hurricane watches have been posted for the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches, threatening to bring a "prolonged period of hazardous weather."
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
