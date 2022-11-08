Read full article on original website
Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
Wichita cops think shooting in hospital’s child unit was negligence but still investigating
Wichita police said Thursday that three women wanted for questioning in a shooting Monday inside of a local hospital’s children’s unit have been identified.
kfdi.com
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
Kan. hospital president responds after gun discharged in pediatric unit
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a gun was fired inside a Wichita hospital. Just after 7p.m, Monday, police were dispatched to a vandalism report at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, 929 N. St. Francis in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and...
KWCH.com
3 identified after firearm discharged at Wichita hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said three women sought in connection with a report of shots fired at a Wichita hospital (Via Christi St. Francis) have been identified. Police have not disclosed how the women are connected with the case. There are reports of arrests at this point.
Gun fired inside Ascension Via Christi pediatric unit
Wichita police are investigating after a gun was fired inside Ascension Via Christi St. Francis on Monday night.
adastraradio.com
One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
Update: Wichita police arrest man accused of stealing car with kids inside
Two kids have been found safe after the car they were in had been stolen in south Wichita Monday.
Man sentenced for drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Wichita girl
A Wichita man was sentenced in on Wednesday after pleading no contest in a drive-by shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl.
Suspicious package closes downtown Wichita post office
has closed a downtown Wichita post office.
kfdi.com
Car stolen with children inside at Wichita convenience store
Police found two children safe after the car they were in was stolen from a convenience store in south Wichita. Officers said a woman stopped at a Quik Trip location at 31st Street South and Seneca around 4 p.m. Monday to put air in her tires. A man walked up and offered to help, then he jumped in the car and drove away. Police found the car a short time later in the 3500 block of South St. Francis. The two children, both under 4 years of age, were found safe.
Hutch PD officer injured while making Sunday arrest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police arrested a man who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th just after 4 p.m. Sunday for a loud music complaint. Forty-five-year-old Gary McQueen was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
adastraradio.com
Two Arrested After Early Saturday Incident at a Hutchinson Bar & Grill
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Hutchinson residents were arrested, and two others issued notices to appear in court after an early Saturday morning incident where a shot was reportedly fired. Hutchinson police were called to the Rusty Needle at 1808 North Plum in response to an altercation that began after...
South Wichita home destroyed by fire
A mobile home was destroyed by fire in south Wichita. It happened around 6:00 Wednesday morning in the 11-hundred block of 55th south. South Wichita home destroyed by fire
Warrant scam makes a return to Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — A common scam has returned to the area, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure you don’t fall for it. Sedgwick County residents have received calls from someone claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office. The caller will say that the person has missed jury duty […]
KAKE TV
Police: Wrong-way teenage driver causes fiery crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Both lanes are now open. The crash has been cleared for your morning commute. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two-car crash in west Wichita began a series of events that included a myriad of crashes and a semi catching on fire. The inciting crash was a...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman
A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
fourstateshomepage.com
Airborne car crashes into Kansas Pizza Hut roof, starting fire
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut. It began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when they receive the report of an erratic driver in the city. Police Chief Bill Berry says as an officer headed north of Logan Street where the driver had been spotted, the vehicle passed him south at a high rate of speed.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jakeia Davis
Teenager Jakeia Davis was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2022, in Park City – a town directly north of Wichita. The photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is the only picture made available at this time, shows the 15-year-old wearing sunglasses and with a tattoo on the side of her neck.
Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
