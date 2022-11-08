ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays Post

Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Police identify three women connected to hospital incident

Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

3 identified after firearm discharged at Wichita hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said three women sought in connection with a report of shots fired at a Wichita hospital (Via Christi St. Francis) have been identified. Police have not disclosed how the women are connected with the case. There are reports of arrests at this point.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
MCPHERSON, KS
kfdi.com

Car stolen with children inside at Wichita convenience store

Police found two children safe after the car they were in was stolen from a convenience store in south Wichita. Officers said a woman stopped at a Quik Trip location at 31st Street South and Seneca around 4 p.m. Monday to put air in her tires. A man walked up and offered to help, then he jumped in the car and drove away. Police found the car a short time later in the 3500 block of South St. Francis. The two children, both under 4 years of age, were found safe.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch PD officer injured while making Sunday arrest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police arrested a man who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th just after 4 p.m. Sunday for a loud music complaint. Forty-five-year-old Gary McQueen was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Two Arrested After Early Saturday Incident at a Hutchinson Bar & Grill

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Hutchinson residents were arrested, and two others issued notices to appear in court after an early Saturday morning incident where a shot was reportedly fired. Hutchinson police were called to the Rusty Needle at 1808 North Plum in response to an altercation that began after...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Warrant scam makes a return to Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — A common scam has returned to the area, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure you don’t fall for it. Sedgwick County residents have received calls from someone claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office. The caller will say that the person has missed jury duty […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman

A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Airborne car crashes into Kansas Pizza Hut roof, starting fire

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut. It began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when they receive the report of an erratic driver in the city. Police Chief Bill Berry says as an officer headed north of Logan Street where the driver had been spotted, the vehicle passed him south at a high rate of speed.
BELLE PLAINE, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jakeia Davis

Teenager Jakeia Davis was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2022, in Park City – a town directly north of Wichita. The photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is the only picture made available at this time, shows the 15-year-old wearing sunglasses and with a tattoo on the side of her neck.
PARK CITY, KS
KSN News

Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
WICHITA, KS
