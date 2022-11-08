Four shot as neighbors’ fight over palm fronds escalates in McAllen, PD says

McALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — McAllen police are investigating exactly how an alleged fight that started over lawn work escalated into gunfire that injured four people Monday.

Initially, palm fronds fanned the flames of anger among neighbors at the 4700 block of Jasmine Avenue on Monday evening, police indicated in a detailed account of the conflict.

At 8:21 p.m., police responded to a call of a disturbance in progress after a caller reported that his “wife cut the palm tree leaves earlier, neighbor got them and threw them all over the front yard,” Officer Olivia Lopez wrote in a news release sent out Tuesday.

At 8:26 p.m., the caller reported that “neighbors are physically fighting” and further reported that “males were bleeding,” police said.

At 8:30 p.m., shots had been fired and the caller told police that the “neighbor shot his father,” police said.

As police arrived at 8:34 p.m., the responding officer found that four people had been wounded by gunfire. The people shot included three men — ages 53, 27 and 16 — and a 24-year-old woman, who were all neighbors of the suspect.

The officer determined the suspect was indoors at the next door over.

Two minutes later, the suspect called the McAllen Police Department and “advised he wants to turn himself in … [that] he was assaulted by 3 people …and he defended himself …weapon is put away …he got attacked by 2-3 people …punching him and beating him …he is not shot, but is bleeding …will be stepping out …wants to surrender,” police stated.

The suspect stepped outside and was arrested.

The gunshot victims were taken to local hospital for emergency medical care.

“At this writing, all victims are in stable condition,” police said at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect, approximately 50 years old, was arrested in the incident, police said. He also received emergency medical care but remains in custody, police said.

The suspect faces multiple charges yet to be filed.

