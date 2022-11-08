UFC books Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez for Feb. 18 event

Jim Miller will look to add onto his record for most wins in UFC history in February.

Miller (35-16 MMA, 24-15 UFC) will meet Gabriel Benitez (23-10 MMA, 7-6 UFC) at a UFC Fight Night event Feb. 18. A location and venue has not yet been announced.

A person with knowledge of the matchup confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie, but asked to remain anonymous because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. ESPN Deportes was first to report the news.

Winner of his three in a row by finish, Miller is enjoying his best octagon run in years. At UFC 276 in July, he became the sole owner of most wins in the promotion’s history when he submitted Donald Cerrone in the second round.

After dropping two straight to Billy Quarantillo and David Onama, Mexico’s Benitez moved back up to lightweight and rebounded with a first-round TKO of Charlie Ontiveros at UFC on ESPN 41 in August.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup for Feb. 18 includes: