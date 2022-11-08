The City of Summerville Annual Christmas Parade Takes To The Streets Friday, December 2 Followed by Victorian Christmas

Read full article on original website
WDEF
The Signal is moving to the old Choo Choo Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Part of the changes at the Chattanooga Choo Choo will include a new music and event space. The Signal, currently on Chestnut Street near Finley Stadium, is moving to the old Convention Center at the Choo Choo. They hope to open up as soon as next...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Fashion Expo's “Hair Peace: The Black Hair Journey” Comes To The Hunter Museum
Hair Peace, Chattanooga Fashion Expo's first runway show, is a not to-be-missed fashion and musical spectacle written by Demetrius Seay, a young impresario staging his first multi-arts performance at the Hunter Museum, Chattanooga's modern architectural jewel on the river. Inspired by the imagery of Memories and Inspiration, Hair Peace is...
allongeorgia.com
Red Top Mountain’s Makeover
Red Top Mountain State Park visitors are enjoying many new upgrades at this Lake Allatoona destination. The campground now offers some full hook-ups, ADA improvements, power upgrades, waterline replacement and cable. A new yurt village welcomes “glampers,” and 20 new cottages offer screened porches with pretty views. Additional...
wrganews.com
Calhoun Animal Control to offer free adoptions until Nov. 11th
The City of Calhoun Animal Control needs some help moving animals again. To prevent euthanasia, City Animal Control will offer free adoptions this week, ending Nov. 11, 2022. Adoptions come with spay/neuter and rabies vaccine. You must be a Gordon County resident to adopt. The City of Calhoun Animal Control is located at 202 Kirby Road.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sunday around 4:42 p.m. The crash occurred when a car left the roadway and struck the fire station, a transformer, and the backup generator.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Georgia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets
In Marietta, Georgia, you can enjoy authentic Caribbean cuisine and a buffet at Tassa's Roti Shop. The family-friendly restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating and offers quick service. The restaurant is open seven days a week and welcomes groups of all sizes. The atmosphere is casual and inviting, and you can enjoy the food in any attire.
WAAY-TV
'Alabama' band member Teddy Gentry shares memories of lifelong friend and bandmate, Jeff Cook
The music industry is mourning the loss of country music legend Jeff Cook, who passed away at the age of 73 on Monday after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist, known for his decades with the supergroup "Alabama," left a legacy on his hometown in Fort Payne, and the three founders of the band have become hometown heroes over the past 50 years.
WTVC
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1
Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in Georgia
If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be excited to learn that a popular grocery store chain recently opened another brand-new store location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
WDEF
RAM Clinic in Cleveland this Weekend
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Those who need medical care will have the opportunity to do so in Cleveland starting tomorrow.Remote Area Medical, or RAM for short, will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care tomorrow and Saturday at the Saint Therese Catholic Church at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive in Cleveland.
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
WJCL
Coroner: Body of 20-year-old Georgia woman found on the side of the road
COWPENS, South Carolina (WYFF) -- A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
UPDATED: Dorsey Resigns as City Manager
Chris Dorsey has resigned as City Manager of East Ridge prior to Thursday’s City Council meeting. At the meeting the body unanimously voted to accept the resignation. One source said that he supposedly resigned because he felt the will of the council was to move in a different direction.
scoopotp.com
Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon
Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
68-Year-Old Terraneila Scoggins Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened on APD-40 near the 20th street intersection at around 9:15 a.m. According to the police, 68-year-old Terraneila Scoggins was driving a car that veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Police: 6-year-old Georgia boy dead after finding gun he thought was ‘toy’ behind his home
A six-year-old Georgia boy was killed after he found a gun at his apartment complex and accidentally shot himself in the head, police report. Calhoun Police said they responded to reports of someone shot on Neal Street in Gordon County around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police found the boy dead at...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police investigating Sunday morning homicide; One teenager shot multiple times
The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide which they say took place early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Block Street. When they got there, CPD says one teenager was found with multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to a...
