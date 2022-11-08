Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged assault by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at about 1:20 p.m. officers contacted the 30-year old suspect and a man after they were reportedly in a physical fight near Stewart Park. Officers investigated and learned the woman had allegedly thrown an object at the victim causing injury. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment. He was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE FELONY WARRANTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple felony warrants early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 12:20 a.m. a deputy made contact with 42-year old Michael Smith in the 4000 block of Curtin Road in north Douglas County. After confirming the warrants, Smith was taken into custody. Additional charges were added. Smith was detained on $35,000 bail.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 36-year old was allegedly caught sleeping in an enclosed fenced area belonging to the Bureau of Land Management in the 2300 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. The...
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A juvenile was cited for fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Northwest Beacon Street. A juvenile discovered that another juvenile family member had allegedly been stealing his debit card to buy snacks from a nearby store.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PAROLE VIOLATION
A Roseburg man was jailed for a parole violation, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 5:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 44-year old in a parking lot in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street, near Gaddis Park. His parole officer authorized that he be detained, so he was taken into custody and held without bail.
kezi.com
Man with large amount of drugs arrested after police dog search
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who allegedly had a large quantity of drugs was arrested early Wednesday morning after police conducted a lengthy search with help from their police dogs, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, at about 2:24 a.m. on November 9, an officer spotted a...
oregontoday.net
Pipe Bombs, Nov. 11
A Central Coast male was taken into custody at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 5, following a stand-off with police while holding a pipe bomb. According to reports, the incident unfolded about 11:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive following an explosion in a backyard. Responding officers located George Clifford at the residence; however, he was holding a pipe bomb in his hand and threatening to detonate it. He was finally convinced to put the device down and surrender to police. Officers discovered two more pipe bombs in a garage and gun powder in a bedroom. The Eugene Police Dept. Explosive Disposal Unit responded and rendered the residence safe. Clifford was charged with Possession of a Destructive Device, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Manufacturing a Destructive Device. He was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene.
KTVL
Suspect arrested after assault with a knife in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a man has been arrested for robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint earlier this month. According to police, 22-year-old Damian Brown was at Riverside Park Tuesday, Nov. 1 to meet with the victim about paying back money. During the...
oregontoday.net
Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11
On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
kezi.com
Police dog catches suspect near Cottage Grove Airport
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after running from deputies and being found by a K-9 unit Tuesday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. According to the LCSO, a deputy tried to contact Jonathan James Gilvin, 31, on Sears Road near Molitor Hill Road north of the Cottage Grove Airport at about 1:30 p.m. on November 8. Deputies said that when they approached him, Gilvin ran through some blackberry bushes, jumped into the dangerously cold Row River, swam across, and climbed up the bank on the other side before disappearing into some bushes next to the Cottage Grove Airport.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED, ALLEGEDLY FOUND IN STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed, after allegedly being found in a stolen vehicle on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:50 p.m. a victim called in and said his pickup had been stolen from his driveway. Later in the day, dispatch received a call about the vehicle being in the parking lot at Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Officers responded and contacted 35-year old Nicholas Giordano who was sitting in the driver’s seat. Giordano was taken into custody without incident.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN WAS CHARGED WITH FELONY ASSAULT, FOLLOWING ALLEGED INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was charged with felony assault, following an alleged incident on Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of a disturbance between two people in the 100 block of Northeast Northpark Lane. After an investigation it was learned that 39-year old Debi Morey allegedly grabbed an elderly victim, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground. The victim had large wounds on each of her hands and on her face, and complained of pain.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, VEHICLE HITS HOUSE
A driver was taken to the hospital after his vehicle hit a house on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:30 a.m. officers responded to the accident in the 700 block of West Hickory Street. Officers determined that the wreck was likely caused by a medical issue.
kpic
Former Coos Bay resident found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide
Former Coos Bay resident, Jeremy Thomas Robertson (42), was sentenced to 26 months in prison after being found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide. According to a press release from the Coos County District Attorney, on October 27, after a three-day jury trial, Robertson was found guilty for the death of Amber LaBelle.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED ON 43 CHARGES FOLLOWING WEEKEND STANDOFF, VICTIM HOSPITALIZED
A man is jailed on 43 charges following a weekend standoff that left a victim hospitalized. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. O’Dell said the driver went out Lookinglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
oregontoday.net
Meth & Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills Sentence, Nov. 11
U.S Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Portland, Oregon man with a prior drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison after he was found driving on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, and two firearms. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on March 6, 2021, law enforcement learned Lawson was traveling from Southern California to Josephine County, Oregon with a large quantity of drugs. The next day, law enforcement spotted Lawson driving northbound on Interstate 5 near Grants Pass, Oregon and conducted a traffic stop. Inside Lawson’s vehicle, officers located a large tool case containing approximately ten pounds of methamphetamine, 700 grams of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, body armor, and a revolver. Officers located an additional 480 grams of fentanyl pills, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a second firearm elsewhere in the vehicle. On May 4, 2021, Lawson was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Later, on March 15, 2022, Lawson was charged by criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On May 9, 2022, he pleaded guilty to the single charge. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) task force, Grants Pass Police Department, and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Marco Boccato, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
mybasin.com
PORTLAND MAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR TRAFFICKING LARGE QUANTITIES OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND COUNTERFEIT FENTANYL PILLS
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Portland, Oregon man with a prior drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison today after he was found driving on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, and two firearms. Jonathan James Lawson,...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
kezi.com
Body found in Eugene storm drain; police investigating
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a dead person was found in a storm drain Tuesday morning. The body was reportedly found in the morning of November 8 in a storm drain on Minda Drive east of Gilham Road. Several officers from the Eugene Police Department were reported to be in the area around 9:30 a.m. with a giant tarp.
kpic
Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
