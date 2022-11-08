Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Election Day (and night), Texas Tribune photographers fanned out across the state to show Texans exercising their most fundamental civic duty — going to the polls and voting. From deep East Texas to El Paso, from the Rio Grande Valley up into the High Plains, from our major cities to some of the tiny rural communities that dot and define our state, photojournalists were there. Here’s a little of what they saw.

