ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 48

RIP Centell
3d ago

Look at all the Blue voters in the border towns. This is exactly why America needs to stop giving babies that are born to illegals in this country citizenship. Or at least make them Non Voting citizens and only give them a number to work and pay taxes. Not for them to be able to try and ruin our country voting system.

Reply(11)
7
Julie Hannasch
4d ago

I find it funny that a man who couldn't garner the Demoncratic nomination for president but thought he had a snowball's chance of winning Governor!

Reply(2)
10
Patrick Steele
3d ago

good to know Texans still support rewarding the corrupt criminals in charge of this state. maybe when Abbott decides to retire or what not we can elect put on to run the state of a North Korean official or maybe someone from China or perhaps perhaps a WWII nazi Germany nazi. at least Texas would at that point keep up the tradition and values it insists on holding arms and dear

Reply(3)
4
Related
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Post-election analysis of Texas' biggest races

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In our first Eye on Politics episode since the midterms (original air date: 11/10), political reporter Jack Fink breaks down what happened in the key races on election night.  Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Statewide race resultsAnother midterm election season in Texas ends with another sweep by Republicans of all statewide...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas voter turnout fell from 2018. It was still higher than other midterms.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Participation in Texas elections has ebbed and flowed for years in a clear pattern — turnout rising in presidential years and receding in midterm elections when statewide seats are on the ballot.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas Democrats admit to faltering on messaging and voter turnout, contributing to resounding midterm losses

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The odds were more stacked than usual against Texas Democrats this election cycle, with an unpopular president from their party going against them. Yet there was still hope and cautious optimism within the party that if anyone could pull off the upset, it would be Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Photos: Election Day 2022 in Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Election Day (and night), Texas Tribune photographers fanned out across the state to show Texans exercising their most fundamental civic duty — going to the polls and voting. From deep East Texas to El Paso, from the Rio Grande Valley up into the High Plains, from our major cities to some of the tiny rural communities that dot and define our state, photojournalists were there. Here’s a little of what they saw.
TEXAS STATE
houstoniamag.com

The State of Texas: Results of the Midterm Elections

Find out who won in Harris County and Texas for this year’s midterm election. November 8 marked Election Day for the 2022 midterms in Texas, and Harris County voters showed up to cast their ballots. Voter turnout appeared to be down 100,000 at the close of early voting; however, thousands of Houstonians showed up to the polls on Election Day. What's the current status of the races? Let's go through it.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Abbott, says "the future of Texas is Hispanic"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, fresh from winning a third term as Texas Governor, took to Twitter today to post a message about the future of Texas. "The future of Texas is Hispanic — and Republican. Voters in theRGV and across Texas sent a clear message Tuesday night. They voted for border security, safer communities, our booming economy, and protecting the values that keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

9.6 million Texas registered voters did not cast ballots. Here's how many Central Texans did.

TEXAS, USA — Last minute ballots are still being counted in some parts of Texas, but every big race has already been called. The surprising thing is the voter turnout numbers we've seen, participation in the 2022 Midterm Election was historically bad. Almost 9.6 million registered voters in Texas didn't even show up to the polls this year. For reference only around 8 million people did vote.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals

EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott announces over $355M in public safety grants

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that his Public Safety Office (PSO) will administer more than $355 million in grant funding for a variety of public safety programs and services in Texas, including victims services, anti-human trafficking efforts, and law enforcement support. Abbott said the grant funding...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy