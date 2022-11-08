ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County campus clippings: UPG women's soccer wins AMCC title

By Bill Beckner
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Scoring on a trio of set pieces, the Pitt-Greensburg women’s soccer team became conference champions for the second time in three years.

UPG defeated Penn State Behrend in overtime, 3-2, to claim the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference title.

The Bobcats (15-3-1, 7-0) receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament. They will travel to Cleveland and open against Case Western Reserve.

Senior Jenna Conty, senior Ashley Lucas and freshman Maya Wertelet all found the back of the net with Wertelet’s game-winner coming with just less than two minutes to play in overtime.

Sophomore Logan Jennings and Lucas had assists.

Wertelet, Lucas and freshman goalkeeper Hailey Kepner made the all-tournament team.

Women’s soccer

Florida Gulf Coast: Katelyn Kauffman (Norwin), who left Pitt to play at Florida Gulf Coast, earned All-ASUN Conference Third Team honors.

A sophomore, Kauffman had a goal and three assists in her debut season.

Seton Hill: Senior goalkeeper Grace Kenyon and sophomore defender Mikayla Moyer were named to the All-PSAC West First Team, while junior forward Madison Carr, senior midfielder Alexis Garia and freshman midfielder Jessica Molitoris made the second team.

Westminster: The local sophomore trio of Brooke Horvath (Franklin Regional), Mackenzie Powell (Penn-Trafford) and Natalie Vilchek (Yough), and freshman defender Taylor Jones (Penn-Trafford) helped the Titans (14-3-2) win the PAC title.

Vilcheck had an assist in the title-clinching match, a 2-0 victory over Franciscan.

Powell has four goals and two assists, Vilcheck two goals and six helpers, and Horvath three goals and one assist.

Youngstown State: Junior Justine Appolonia (Yough) had a goal and played in all 20 games for the Penguins, who finished the season with a program-record 9-8-2 record.

Women’s volleyball

Penn State Behrend: Senior libero Paige Feorene (Franklin Regional) and the Lions finished runner-up in the AMCC. Feorene had 27 digs, 11 service aces and 12 points in 24 sets for Behrend (14-13).

Saint Vincent: The Bearcats’ run of success in 2022 came to a close with a 3-1 road loss to Chatham in the PAC quarterfinals.

Sophomore outside hitter Kaelyn Staples had a team-best 19 kills, while senior setter Carly Augustine (Latrobe) had 19 assists and 24 digs.

Staples made the all-tournament team.

SVC, 17-8 overall and 7-3 in conference, was selected to play in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championship Nov. 12-13 at New Jersey City University.

Wrestling

Army: Freshman 125-pounder Ethan Berginc (Jeannette) opened the season with a head-turning upset. Berginc, who wrestled at Hempfield as part of a co-op with Jeannette and won a PIAA title, knocked off Oregon State’s Brandon Kaylor, the No. 7-ranked wrestler in the nation in the weight class, with an overtime decision.

Berginc went undefeated at the Black Knight Scramble. He was named the EIWA Wrestler of the Week.

Edinboro: Junior 157-pounder Luke Kemerer (Hempfield) took third at the Clarion Open.

Lock Haven: Redshirt freshman Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield) placed second at the season-opening Princeton Open. He finished 3-1, with a major decision, competing at 141 pounds.

