CoinTelegraph
Financial group CEO claims he tried to warn Bankman-Fried about insolvency in July
Richard Handler, CEO of Jefferies Financial Group, seemingly alleged on Nov. 10 that he knew about FTX’s liquidity problems back in July. In a Twitter thread, Jeffries revealed screenshots of emails that he claimed were sent to associates of Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF. The images Handler provided...
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: FTX partially resumes withdrawals, blockchain data shows
According to data from Etherscan on Nov. 10, troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX appears to have resumed withdrawals. The exchange’s hot wallet address, which has remained inactive after FTX announced on Nov. 8 it would be halting all user withdrawals, has resumed activities as of 3:50 pm UTC. Blockchain data shows that multiple types of tokens and large sums of transactions have since left the hot wallet, which has a balance of $469 million at the time of publication.
CoinTelegraph
Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Bahamas securities regulator freezes FTX assets
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) — the country's securities regulator — froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) and "related parties" on Nov. 10 and suspended FTX's registration in the country. In a statement the SCB said it was aware of "public statements suggesting that...
CoinTelegraph
Tron’s stablecoin USDD loses dollar peg on suspected selloff by Alameda Research
In April 2022, the Tron network launched USDD, a token pegged to the United States dollar as an “over-collateralized stablecoin,” meaning its likelihood of slipping below $1 should be lower due to excessive reserves backing its valuation. USDD stablecoin slips below $1 peg. But it was not enough...
CoinTelegraph
Traders take a neutral position after Ethereum futures contracts see massive liquidations
Ether (ETH) price shed roughly 33% between Nov. 7 and Nov. 9 after an impressive $260 million in future contracts longs (buyers) were liquidated. Traders using leverage were surprised as the price swing caused the largest impact since Aug. 18 at derivatives exchanges. The $1,070 price level traded on Nov....
CoinTelegraph
Binance shares wallet addresses and activity after proof-of-reserve pledge
In light of the FTX liquidity crisis and the near-acquisition by Binance, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao assured his community that his network would provide full transparency on asset holdings. On Nov. 10, Binance published a new page titled “Proof of Assets” on which all details are available...
CoinTelegraph
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust records a 41% discount amid FTX meltdown
Following the FTX bank run, which accelerated by Nov. 7, Bitcoin (BTC) price started to buckle and, at the time of writing, lost 21% in five days. Among the victims of the swift market meltdown is the world’s largest institutional Bitcoin fund, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). On Nov....
CoinTelegraph
3 key crypto price events to watch in the wake of the FTX and Alameda debacle
Up until the start of this week, Bitcoin (BTC) had been demonstrating record-low volatility, and this gave altcoins enough latitude to paint some nice technical setups. At the same time, on-chain data and technical analysis were beginning to suggest that BTC was midway through carving out a bottom, and many analysts believed that brighter days lay ahead.
CoinTelegraph
Rumors continue to fly surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried and the fall of FTX
The crypto community continues to be bombarded with rumors and conspiracy entering into the fifth day of FTX’s fall. From reports that Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was arrested on the tarmac at The Bahamas airport to rumors that employees of the exchange are trying to sell the company’s assets, it has been very difficult for the community to separate fact from fiction.
CoinTelegraph
FTX US announces it may halt trading on its platform in a few days
In a long apology, the CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried — popularly known as “SBF” — assured the crypto community that the recent turn of events was only going to affect FTX international. According to him, “FTX US, the US based exchange that accepts Americans, was not financially impacted by this shitshow.” He assured users that FTX US was “100% liquid” and that “Every user could fully withdraw (modulo gas fees etc)”.
CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-exec floats ‘cool token’ idea amid warning rebound may take years
Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency may “take years to recover” from the FTX scandal, one industry analyst warns. In a Twitter thread on Nov. 11, Filbfilb, co-founder of trading suite DecenTrader, said that the Terra debacle was itself still playing out. Filbfilb: “I’ve never seen such a debacle”...
CoinTelegraph
Japan’s financial regulator requests FTX Japan halt operations
The Financial Services Agency, or FSA, of Japan has requested FTX Japan suspend business orders, citing the policies of FTX Trading Limited. In a Nov. 10 announcement, the FSA said it had taken administrative actions against FTX Japan following FTX Trading Limited’s suspension of withdrawals “without explaining the reasons clearly to investors.” The financial regulator said it had issued suspension orders and business improvement orders in accordance with Japan’s Payment Services Act and Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin options data shows sub-$17K BTC price gives bears a $200M payday on Friday
Bitcoin (BTC) crashed below $16,000 on Nov. 9, driving the price to its lowest level in two years. The two-day correction totaled a 27% downtrend and wiped out $352 million worth of leverage long (buy) futures contracts. To date, Bitcoin price is down 65% for 2022, but it's essential to...
CoinTelegraph
California regulators to investigate FTX crypto exchange collapse
The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) in the state of California announced on Nov. 10 that it will open up an investigation as to the “apparent failure” of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. California regulators said in the announcement that the DFPI takes this oversight responsibility “very...
CoinTelegraph
FTX US resigns from the Crypto Council for Innovation
United States-based exchange FTX US has left its position at the crypto advocacy group Crypto Council for Innovation, or CCI. In a statement to Cointelegraph on Nov. 10, CCI CEO Sheila Warren said the council had accepted FTX US’ resignation as an associate member of the group. The firm’s departure came amid crypto exchange FTX reporting liquidity issues, leading to volatility across the market and concerns from global regulators and lawmakers.
CoinTelegraph
'Need to update my LinkedIn' — FTX Ventures head resigns: Report
Amy Wu, an investor in FTX and the head of the firm’s venture capital arm, FTX Ventures, has reportedly resigned her position. According to a Nov. 11 report from The Information, Wu resigned as head of FTX Ventures following the announcement FTX would be moving forward with bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. According to her LinkedIn profile, Wu had been based at FTX Venture’s offices in The Bahamas since January.
CoinTelegraph
‘Hang in there’ — Crypto Twitter encourages Solana community amid FTX onslaught
With Solana (SOL) being heavily affected by the FTX debacle, Crypto Twitter expressed sympathy and hopes that its community can make a comeback. Being one of many coins that FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) supported, SOL has been hit heavily amid the FTX collapse. On Nov. 10, the total value locked on the Solana chain has fallen by 32.4%. The SOL token lost almost half of its value, dropping in value from $38 on Nov. 5 to $17 at the time of writing.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto token supplies explained: Circulating, maximum and total supply
The crypto token supply establishes how many cryptocurrency coins will exist at any particular time and could be the circulating, maximum or total supply. The total supply of a cryptocurrency refers to the sum of the circulating supply and the coins that are locked up in escrow, a smart contract where a third party temporarily keeps an asset until a particular and agreed condition is met. The maximum supply is the upper limit on the number of tokens that can be created, while the circulating supply is the number of tokens that exist and are available for trade in the market.
CoinTelegraph
CySEC requested FTX’s European arm suspend operations prior to bankruptcy: Report
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Cyprus, or CySEC, reportedly issued a statement amid FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States requesting the exchange halt operations for its Europe arm. According to a Nov. 11 Reuters report, the CySEC said it had asked FTX Europe to “suspend...
