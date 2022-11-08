The crypto token supply establishes how many cryptocurrency coins will exist at any particular time and could be the circulating, maximum or total supply. The total supply of a cryptocurrency refers to the sum of the circulating supply and the coins that are locked up in escrow, a smart contract where a third party temporarily keeps an asset until a particular and agreed condition is met. The maximum supply is the upper limit on the number of tokens that can be created, while the circulating supply is the number of tokens that exist and are available for trade in the market.

