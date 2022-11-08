ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elberton, GA

WSPA 7News

Head-on crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Saturday morning in Oconee County. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on Rochester Highway. Two vehicles hit each other head-on, according to the coroner. The driver of a 2019 Chevy Volt was traveling eastbound on SC130 when the […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in head-on crash in Oconee County, coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Oconee County Saturday morning, according to the Oconee County Coroner. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened shortly after 6 a.m. on SC 130. Troopers said the 52-year-old woman was traveling eastbound, when another vehicle...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

GSP: Cornelia bicyclist struck Wednesday by small SUV seriously injured

A Habersham County driver struck a bicyclist in Cornelia Wednesday afternoon and the Georgia State Patrol said charges are pending in that wreck. The 47-year-old bicyclist, Celso Moraes of Cornelia, suffered suspected serious injuries when his bicycle was struck on its left side by a 2021 Honda CRV about 4:40 p.m. on Old Cleveland Road.
CORNELIA, GA
WGAU

Gun found on campus in Oconee Co, school worker arrested and fired

An Athens woman is facing charges in Oconee County: the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says a gun was found in a purse left in a staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School. The gun and the purse belonged to Quandra Johnson, who was a staff member at the school. Johnson, after her arrest on charges of carrying a weapon within a school zone, was fired by the school, even though Sheriff’s Office investigators say they believe Johnson left the gun and the purse at the school by mistake and had no intention of using the gun.
accesswdun.com

Two teenage Gainesville brothers charged in Hall County murder

Two teenage brothers from Gainesville were arrested late Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday morning on Brown Street. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, were both charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the death of Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry. The pedestrian died according to troopers. The Laurens […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County man charged after Monday pursuit in Hall County

A man from Cumming is jailed in Forsyth County after a chase through Hall County Monday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Hall County deputies responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 985 in Hall County. The sheriff’s office said the Dodge Challenger was heading north in the southbound...
HALL COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies search for missing woman last seen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Haley E. Mansfield, a missing woman from Anderson. Deputies said Mansfield was last seen on November 11, at around 11:30 a.m., in the David Lee Coffee Place area. They added that she was wearing a black shirt.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Northeastern Georgian

Charges finally filed in fatal crash

After more than nine months, homicide charges were filed this week against a driver who caused the death of a Demorest woman Jan. 31. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland was arrested Nov. 3 on charges of hands free, failure to maintain lane and second-degree homicide by vehicle. The victim...
DEMOREST, GA
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
GREENWOOD, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse. Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Police Chief: 9 hurt in Anderson city bus crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is on scene of a city bus crash Wednesday morning. Chief James Stewart said the bust stopped at East River Street near Polaris Street to pick up passengers when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck. Roughly nine passengers,...
ANDERSON, SC
wfxg.com

One dead, one in jail in early morning stabbing

WARRENTON, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Warren County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stabbing that took place early Monday. The Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Marquis Burke was found in the road with several stab wounds. He was taken to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital before being transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.
WARREN COUNTY, GA

