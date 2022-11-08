Read full article on original website
Head-on crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Saturday morning in Oconee County. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on Rochester Highway. Two vehicles hit each other head-on, according to the coroner. The driver of a 2019 Chevy Volt was traveling eastbound on SC130 when the […]
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in head-on crash in Oconee County, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Oconee County Saturday morning, according to the Oconee County Coroner. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened shortly after 6 a.m. on SC 130. Troopers said the 52-year-old woman was traveling eastbound, when another vehicle...
accesswdun.com
GSP: Cornelia bicyclist struck Wednesday by small SUV seriously injured
A Habersham County driver struck a bicyclist in Cornelia Wednesday afternoon and the Georgia State Patrol said charges are pending in that wreck. The 47-year-old bicyclist, Celso Moraes of Cornelia, suffered suspected serious injuries when his bicycle was struck on its left side by a 2021 Honda CRV about 4:40 p.m. on Old Cleveland Road.
Walton County daycare worker arrested, charged with assaulting child
WALTON COUNTY, Ga — A Walton County daycare worker was arrested and charged with child assault on Friday, Loganville police said. Police said Amara Hazzard, 25, was arrested a short distance from the Strong Roots Academy’s building on the 100 block of Generation Boulevard. The exact details surrounding...
Gun found on campus in Oconee Co, school worker arrested and fired
An Athens woman is facing charges in Oconee County: the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says a gun was found in a purse left in a staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School. The gun and the purse belonged to Quandra Johnson, who was a staff member at the school. Johnson, after her arrest on charges of carrying a weapon within a school zone, was fired by the school, even though Sheriff’s Office investigators say they believe Johnson left the gun and the purse at the school by mistake and had no intention of using the gun.
Anderson City bus involved in crash
An Anderson City bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning.
accesswdun.com
Two teenage Gainesville brothers charged in Hall County murder
Two teenage brothers from Gainesville were arrested late Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday morning on Brown Street. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, were both charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the death of Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville.
Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list
Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry. The pedestrian died according to troopers. The Laurens […]
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County man charged after Monday pursuit in Hall County
A man from Cumming is jailed in Forsyth County after a chase through Hall County Monday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Hall County deputies responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 985 in Hall County. The sheriff’s office said the Dodge Challenger was heading north in the southbound...
FOX Carolina
Deputies search for missing woman last seen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Haley E. Mansfield, a missing woman from Anderson. Deputies said Mansfield was last seen on November 11, at around 11:30 a.m., in the David Lee Coffee Place area. They added that she was wearing a black shirt.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
Teenage brothers arrested in Hall County shooting death
Two teenage brothers are facing murder charges as adults in a Tuesday morning shooting near Gainesville, authorities announced Thursday.
Northeastern Georgian
Charges finally filed in fatal crash
After more than nine months, homicide charges were filed this week against a driver who caused the death of a Demorest woman Jan. 31. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland was arrested Nov. 3 on charges of hands free, failure to maintain lane and second-degree homicide by vehicle. The victim...
Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Abbeville Co.
One person died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Abbeville County Tuesday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse. Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.
FOX Carolina
Police Chief: 9 hurt in Anderson city bus crash
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is on scene of a city bus crash Wednesday morning. Chief James Stewart said the bust stopped at East River Street near Polaris Street to pick up passengers when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck. Roughly nine passengers,...
wfxg.com
One dead, one in jail in early morning stabbing
WARRENTON, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Warren County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stabbing that took place early Monday. The Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Marquis Burke was found in the road with several stab wounds. He was taken to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital before being transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.
Hall County man charged with elder exploitation; guns and drugs seized
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man is in the Hall County Jail, charged with the financial exploitation of an elderly woman, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Hall County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dillion Ross Stowers, 28, on Monday at his home in the 4800 block of Highway...
