An Athens woman is facing charges in Oconee County: the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says a gun was found in a purse left in a staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School. The gun and the purse belonged to Quandra Johnson, who was a staff member at the school. Johnson, after her arrest on charges of carrying a weapon within a school zone, was fired by the school, even though Sheriff’s Office investigators say they believe Johnson left the gun and the purse at the school by mistake and had no intention of using the gun.

1 DAY AGO