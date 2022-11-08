Read full article on original website
The 2023 Chevy Bolt Could Start At Under $20,000, Courtesy Of The Inflation Reduction Act!
Chevrolet had to contend with a massive fiasco over Chevy Bolt battery pack fires late last year, which the company attributed to two rare manufacturing defects in its lithium-ion cells produced by LG Energy Solutions. The issue had forced the company to halt production of the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt in the Orion, Michigan plant for a few months to fix the issue, as well as recall every Bolt made since 2016 for software fixes and full battery replacements. Now, with the batteries fixed and production up and running again, Chevrolet is looking to put the whole ordeal behind it and re-launch the Bolt nameplate. That has resulted in an aggressive advertising campaign, as well as price cuts for 2023. With effect, the (now hopefully fire-proof) models offer incredible value for money. The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt is peppy, well-equipped, offers a good range, and is good-looking. The new Inflation Reduction Act could make it the cheapest EV you can buy in America, further adding to its appeal. Here's all you need to know about it.
Here’s How the Hyundai Ioniq Portfolio Is Shaping Up
Hyundai announced the launch of its Ioniq all-electric sub-brand in August 2020. The Korean automaker hopes to achieve over one million EV sales globally by 2025 and expects its electric marque to contribute with about half of those units. That’s a very bold target indeed. Since its inception, the company has only put out one model in the U.S., the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, that is set to change with the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan hitting American shores momentarily, followed by the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 an year later. All these models will sit on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that underpins the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. Can they be the sales success that Hyundai hopes for? Here's what the future holds for the Ioniq nameplate in the U.S.
The 2022 Mazda MX-30 Is What A Half-Hearted Attempt At An EV Looks Like
Mazda launched its first fully electric vehicle, the MX-30, in the US in 2021. It was a much-anticipated EV, with enthusiasts keen to see Mazda’s take on the electric segment. The MX-30 features classic Mazda styling, an interesting interior with alternative materials, and “freestyle doors” (Mazda’s jargon for suicide rear doors) previously seen on the RX-8. But, while it might have been enough for overseas buyers, sales figures in the U.S. have been far from impressive, and with good reason, too. It turns out Mazda never intended for it to be a runaway success on American shores. Here's why the 2022 Mazda MX-30 fails to be a good proposition, and the main aspects Mazda needs to improve if it wants to be competitive in the national EV segment with its future offerings.
Top 5 Builds Of SEMA 2022
The SEMA show has been the mecca for custom builds for some time now and each year, we see just how far the imagination of custom-car builders can go. Both independent custom shops and carmakers are coming up with interesting interpretations of existing models and while the variety is plentiful, some builds are more exciting than others. With that said, here’s our list of what we think are the five most exciting builds we saw at the 2022 SEMA show.
10 Amazing Things About The Ford SVT Mustang Cobra
One of the most iconic cars of all time is the Ford Mustang, which is the legend that pushed the pony car into stardom in the early 1960s. Even though the 1964 Plymouth Barracuda was the first actual pony car, the Mustang is credited with being the head of the pack. In 1993, Ford Motor Company created a new team of developers to improve the already popular muscle car, making the 'Stang better performing and ready to race straight off the production lines. The Ford SVT Mustang Cobra was created to propel the car into the limelight, which was achieved within the first year of production.
This Supercharged Triumph Rocket 3 Can Make A Supercharged Harley-Davidson Look Slow
If you’re a regular here (and thank you if you are), you know how much we adore TTS Performance’s supercharged creations and its mastery in supercharging Harley-Davidsons and Suzuki Hayabusas. However, TTS founder Richard Albans loves new challenges, so this time, the company has supercharged an already-rampant Triumph Rocket 3 which, as a result, puts out over 340 horsepower.
Custom Honda Dax 125 Looks All Sorts Of Crazy In Its Cruiser Avatar
The Honda Dax ST 125 is the company’s newest mini moto, and it has already made a lot of fans. Thailand’s K-Speed is part of this fan club, and the shop often uses its epic customization skills on the mini moto to create stunning builds like this utterly bonkers Dax cafe racer. For its latest project, though, the K-Speed team has transformed the ST 125 into an old-school cruiser replete with standout elements. Here’s a closer look.
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
The Morgan Plus Four And Plus Six Get (Slightly) More Modern With 2023 Model Year Updates
The Plus 4 is a model with a very long tradition in Morgan's lineup. It was initially produced between 1950 and 1969, and then revived in 1985 when it filled the gap between the 4/4 and the Plus 8. Production lasted until 2000, and after that it was again revived in 2005 and was kept in production until 2020 when it was replaced by the "all new" Plus Four - a model that moved to a new aluminum platform. On the other hand, the Plus Six is a relatively new model - it was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as a replacement for the Morgan Plus 8. In order to make the two cars even more appealing, Morgan will offer a host of visual and dynamic updates starting January in 2023.
10 Nearly Forgotten Things About The 1970 Dodge Charger
The fall of 1969 was an exciting time for Dodge Charger fans. The 1970 model was a part of the coveted second generation, but it had its own unique styling and appearance that made it stand out from the other two years of the group. Maybe this is why it is chosen to be the Charger that many collectors and muscle car buffs search for, or perhaps it was the R/T car that came with the biggest motors Dodge had in production. Either way, there is no doubt that the 1970 Dodge Charger is a car that many honor, with only a few that have the privilege of driving them. Let's take a look at some of the things that may have been forgotten, so this amazing car can be brought back to life in hearts and souls worldwide.
2023 KIA Telluride: Performance, Price, And Photos
The 2023 KIA Telluride made its debut at the New York International Auto Show along with the Hyundai Palisade. Given the Telluride's success and popularity since it first hit the road back in 2019, Kia decided not to deviate too far from the equation that has made it among the best-selling three-row SUVs in the U.S.
Mansory’s Audi RS Q8 Upgrade Makes the Lamborghini Urus Obsolete
Ever since Audi unveiled the RS Q8 back in 2019, the world was amazed by how identical it is to the Lamborghini Urus. In fact, the two models even share the same V-8 engine, apart from the Urus being a bit more powerful. And, as of the same period, tuners are trying to fill this gap and make the Audi just as powerful as the Urus, if not more. Just recently, German tuner Wheelsandmore was able to squeeze a total of 840 horsepower from the RS Q8 and, ultimately, make it a lot faster than the Italian SUV. Now, it is time for Mansory to prove what it is capable of.
The Fabulous History Of The Ford F-100
Today, the Ford F-Series is the most popular selling pickup in the Ford lineup and has the distinguished title of being the best-selling truck for 45 years. This not only means that you love Ford trucks, but that the majority of the people throughout the nation do as well. Before the F-150, a group of trucks started back before World War II, but they were not truly trucks yet; not until the first generation of trucks based on Ford's own chassis were built after the war. That is where the actual history of the F-100 starts, beginning with the first generation in 1948.
2023 Honda Accord: What You Really Need To Know
The Honda Accord has been the Japanese brand’s mid-size sedan since 1976. With the 10th generation Accord at the end of its life cycle, the eleventh generation has arrived to replace it for the 2023 model year. While the model itself has long-established itself as a mainstream offering in the segment, it does offer that hint of sportiness Honda is known for having. In fact, the previous-generation Accord 2.0T is an understated “Type-R” disguised as an average sedan. With that said, we are here to report that while the 2023 Accord is better than ever in some aspects, it may be disappointing in others.
2023 MINI Cooper S Clubman Review: A Boutique Crossover Alternative?
The MINI brand doesn’t break down its car sales by model but sufficed to say the Clubman is bringing up the rear. The higher-riding, SUV-styled Countryman has relegated the Clubman to ultra-niche status, and as such MINI is expected to end production in 2024. But for iconoclasts the Clubman is quite possibly the perfect foil to automotive conformity and this new special edition cements its individuality.
Unlike Mercedes, BMW Will Keep Affordable Sportscars While Going Electric
BMW's compact cars have always been among the models with the highest fun factor due to their pronounced driving dynamics and low weight. This is true not only in comparison with most of the Bavarian brand's competitors, but also within its own model range. The M2 and its predecessor, the 1 Series M Coupe, have proven that BMW is capable of building very sporty compact models. But as Mercedes suggests it will increasingly withdraw from the compact segment in the future, BMW appears committed to the cause.
New Bimota KB4 RC Is A Cafe Racer Dialed Up To 11
Bimota has always vouched to build enthusiast-oriented motorcycles, and the Italian marquee has taken this to a new level under its new owner, Kawasaki. The Tesi H2 is a prime example, and so is the KB4 superbike revealed at last year’s EICMA. Proceeding in the same direction, the Rimini-based bikemaker has now set foot in the naked cafe racer segment with the KB4 RC (Racecafe) that’s essentially a stripped-down KB4.
Why Manufacturers Are Getting EVs Completely Wrong
In an effort to reduce our carbon footprint, we may be drastically increasing it. Automotive manufacturers are focusing their EV efforts on the completely wrong type of vehicle – this depletes resources, creates inconveniences, and is costing millions of dollars. We believe that there is a better approach to the whole problem, one that is far easier to achieve, is better not just for the health of our planet but also our own, and is something that can be implemented in a relatively short period of time. Here's how this can be done.
McLaren Is Developing An Electirc Sports Sedan, But Electrification Isn't Upcoming For Its Supercars
It has been known for quite some time that the English sports car manufacturer McLaren is working on its own SUV model. This model is to be powered purely by electricity and could be launched on the market in 2026. Now McLaren could expand its portfolio once again with an electric sports sedan that is to be positioned against the successful Porsche Taycan. In return, however, a purely electric super sports car remains ruled out for the time being.
Watch As A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Screams To 215 MPH On The Autobahn
The Autobahn remains the ultimate public place to open up your car’s engine and blast down the road with no fear of legal repercussions. Many enthusiasts include driving on the Autobahn as one of their bucket list items, and the roadways are where all get to see what a car will do at the limit. It's even more exciting when a supercar is involved, particularly one as raucous and powerful as the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
