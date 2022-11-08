Waves from Tropical Storm Nicole have collapsed a section of Highway A1A. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office shared photos off the road collapse on their social media just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. The pictures show the road has collapsed into the ocean in one section. The waves and storm surge have eroded sand from underneath other sections of the road, according to photos from FCSO social media.

