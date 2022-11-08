ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmcoastobserver.com

A section of A1A has collapsed due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Waves from Tropical Storm Nicole have collapsed a section of Highway A1A. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office shared photos off the road collapse on their social media just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. The pictures show the road has collapsed into the ocean in one section. The waves and storm surge have eroded sand from underneath other sections of the road, according to photos from FCSO social media.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

UPDATE: Flagler County ‘White Table Ceremony’ canceled

ORIGINAL STORY (8:30 p.m. Nov. 6):. by: Julie Murphy, Flagler County Public Information Officer. The Flagler County Public Library main branch on Palm Coast Parkway will hold a “White Table Ceremony” on Nov. 12 to honor service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action. The...
palmcoastobserver.com

Evacuation order lifted, shelter to close

Flagler County officials shortly after noon rescinded the evacuation order for the barrier island and started the process of closing the shelter at Rymfire Elementary School as the strongest effects of Hurricane Nicole have subsided. “We nevertheless urge residents to use caution, particularly along the coastline, as the county recovers...
fox35orlando.com

Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several hundred homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole. Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said Thursday that the seawall and bank on the north end of the Cambridge Canal drainage system have been compromised and the tide at Rose Bay is pushing rising water in the area.
PORT ORANGE, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed

The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County is under a hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Nicole

Flagler County is now under a hurricane watch, according to the National Hurricane Center. The City of Palm Coast has opened a sandbag location for residents on Tuesday Nov. 8. The self-serve sandbag station is at the Indian Trails Sports Complex, at 5455 Belle Terre Parkway. Residents are limited to...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County beachside homes at risk of collapsing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials up and down the coast have been saying beach erosion is a concern. There's been a lot of damage in the parts of our beach communities from Hurricane Ian. There's a drop-off at a home in Wilbur-By-The-Sea. Part of the structure went down Wednesday...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man found dead in Palm Coast home, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday began investigating a man’s death in Palm Coast, according to a news release. Around 2:56 a.m., deputies were called to Clermont Court where a man was found dead in a home, the release states.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO and FDLE investigating a death in Palm Coast

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at Clermont Court in Palm Coast. Officers responded to a call at 2:56 a.m. on Nov. 9 and found a man had died in the home, according to a press release from the FCSO. The FCSO's Major Case Unit and CSI unit are working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the incident, the press release said.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

10 YEARS AGO THIS WEEK: 2012 Elections Office website crash; high school rezoning considered

According to the Palm Coast Observer edition from 10 years ago this week ... The Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office website crashed as locals overwhelmed it checking election results on Nov. 6, 2012. The site had also crashed the night of the primary election that year. The Supervisor of Elections Office planned to have a new website in early 2013.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies

Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy