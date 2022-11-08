Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
A section of A1A has collapsed due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Waves from Tropical Storm Nicole have collapsed a section of Highway A1A. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office shared photos off the road collapse on their social media just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. The pictures show the road has collapsed into the ocean in one section. The waves and storm surge have eroded sand from underneath other sections of the road, according to photos from FCSO social media.
palmcoastobserver.com
UPDATE: Flagler County ‘White Table Ceremony’ canceled
ORIGINAL STORY (8:30 p.m. Nov. 6):. by: Julie Murphy, Flagler County Public Information Officer. The Flagler County Public Library main branch on Palm Coast Parkway will hold a “White Table Ceremony” on Nov. 12 to honor service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action. The...
palmcoastobserver.com
Evacuation order lifted, shelter to close
Flagler County officials shortly after noon rescinded the evacuation order for the barrier island and started the process of closing the shelter at Rymfire Elementary School as the strongest effects of Hurricane Nicole have subsided. “We nevertheless urge residents to use caution, particularly along the coastline, as the county recovers...
fox35orlando.com
Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several hundred homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole. Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said Thursday that the seawall and bank on the north end of the Cambridge Canal drainage system have been compromised and the tide at Rose Bay is pushing rising water in the area.
WESH
VIDEO: Rough surf destroys beach safety office in Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — CREDIT: Cool Shade Rentals, Inc. With Tropical Storm Nicole still far offshore, the waves and surf are already causing destruction on the shoreline. A video taken in the area of Dunlawton Boat Ramp shows a beach safety building breaking away against the waves.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed
The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
click orlando
Nicole forces 15 Daytona Beach Shores condo complexes to evacuate as storm threatens collapse
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores police and Volusia County deputies went door-to-door inside 12 condo complexes and one hotel along the beach on Wednesday that were under threat of collapse due to the powerful storm surge caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. “Our chief building official had...
WESH
Flagler County officials issue evacuation orders as Nicole approaches
Flagler County officials gave an update Tuesday afternoon on preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole. Structures that rely on dunes are only going to be that much more at risk. Homeowners need to understand their risk, officials say. An evacuation order was issued due to the risk to life and property,...
WESH
New Smyrna Beach police evacuating structures deemed unsafe due to Nicole erosion
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Wednesday night, New Smyrna Beach police began evacuating structures that have been deemed unsafe due to further erosion from Hurricane Nicole, which is still miles off land. The two easterly oceanfront buildings of the Las Brisas condominiums on Hill Street were evacuated. Several...
Hurricane Warning Issued From Boca Raton To Flagler/Volusia County Line
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from Altamaha Sound to the Savannah River.
palmcoastobserver.com
Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect as Nicole moves across west Central Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole is moving across west Central Florida with strong winds and a dangerous storm surge. The center of the storm was located about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, the National Hurricane Center reported in its 10 a.m. advisory. A Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge warning remains...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County is under a hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Nicole
Flagler County is now under a hurricane watch, according to the National Hurricane Center. The City of Palm Coast has opened a sandbag location for residents on Tuesday Nov. 8. The self-serve sandbag station is at the Indian Trails Sports Complex, at 5455 Belle Terre Parkway. Residents are limited to...
WESH
Volusia County beachside homes at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials up and down the coast have been saying beach erosion is a concern. There's been a lot of damage in the parts of our beach communities from Hurricane Ian. There's a drop-off at a home in Wilbur-By-The-Sea. Part of the structure went down Wednesday...
villages-news.com
District Office offers updated information about trash pickup during tropical storm
The District Office is offering updated information about trash pickup during Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule changes. Community Development District 12 and...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores council urges Volusia County to issue mandatory evacuation order
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County is still dealing with the impacts of Ian, which caused more than $325 million in damages. The county is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, Storm Surge Watch and Flood Warning for the St. Johns River near Astor and DeLand because of Nicole.
click orlando
Man found dead in Palm Coast home, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday began investigating a man’s death in Palm Coast, according to a news release. Around 2:56 a.m., deputies were called to Clermont Court where a man was found dead in a home, the release states.
fox13news.com
VIDEO: Building collapses at Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Although Tropical Storm Nicole has not made its arrival in Florida yet, some parts of the eastern coastline are already dealing with coastal erosion and building collapses. In Daytona Beach Shores, FOX 35 News captured footage of a beach safety ocean building that has already collapsed...
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO and FDLE investigating a death in Palm Coast
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at Clermont Court in Palm Coast. Officers responded to a call at 2:56 a.m. on Nov. 9 and found a man had died in the home, according to a press release from the FCSO. The FCSO's Major Case Unit and CSI unit are working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the incident, the press release said.
palmcoastobserver.com
10 YEARS AGO THIS WEEK: 2012 Elections Office website crash; high school rezoning considered
According to the Palm Coast Observer edition from 10 years ago this week ... The Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office website crashed as locals overwhelmed it checking election results on Nov. 6, 2012. The site had also crashed the night of the primary election that year. The Supervisor of Elections Office planned to have a new website in early 2013.
palmcoastobserver.com
Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies
Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
Comments / 0