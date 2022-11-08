Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Bahamas securities regulator freezes FTX assets
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) — the country's securities regulator — froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) and "related parties" on Nov. 10 and suspended FTX's registration in the country. In a statement the SCB said it was aware of "public statements suggesting that...
CoinTelegraph
California regulators to investigate FTX crypto exchange collapse
The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) in the state of California announced on Nov. 10 that it will open up an investigation as to the “apparent failure” of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. California regulators said in the announcement that the DFPI takes this oversight responsibility “very...
CoinTelegraph
CySEC requested FTX’s European arm suspend operations prior to bankruptcy: Report
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Cyprus, or CySEC, reportedly issued a statement amid FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States requesting the exchange halt operations for its Europe arm. According to a Nov. 11 Reuters report, the CySEC said it had asked FTX Europe to “suspend...
CoinTelegraph
Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
CoinTelegraph
Japan’s financial regulator requests FTX Japan halt operations
The Financial Services Agency, or FSA, of Japan has requested FTX Japan suspend business orders, citing the policies of FTX Trading Limited. In a Nov. 10 announcement, the FSA said it had taken administrative actions against FTX Japan following FTX Trading Limited’s suspension of withdrawals “without explaining the reasons clearly to investors.” The financial regulator said it had issued suspension orders and business improvement orders in accordance with Japan’s Payment Services Act and Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
CoinTelegraph
Financial group CEO claims he tried to warn Bankman-Fried about insolvency in July
Richard Handler, CEO of Jefferies Financial Group, seemingly alleged on Nov. 10 that he knew about FTX’s liquidity problems back in July. In a Twitter thread, Jeffries revealed screenshots of emails that he claimed were sent to associates of Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF. The images Handler provided...
CoinTelegraph
FTX US suspends withdrawals, according to on-chain data
Following an announcement on Nov. 10 that FTX US may halt trading on its platform, on-chain data suggests that the platform has paused withdrawals from the United States-based platform on Nov. 11. The original announcement on Nov. 10 cautioned users to “please close down any positions” while maintaining that its...
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: FTX partially resumes withdrawals, blockchain data shows
According to data from Etherscan on Nov. 10, troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX appears to have resumed withdrawals. The exchange’s hot wallet address, which has remained inactive after FTX announced on Nov. 8 it would be halting all user withdrawals, has resumed activities as of 3:50 pm UTC. Blockchain data shows that multiple types of tokens and large sums of transactions have since left the hot wallet, which has a balance of $469 million at the time of publication.
CoinTelegraph
Binance shares wallet addresses and activity after proof-of-reserve pledge
In light of the FTX liquidity crisis and the near-acquisition by Binance, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao assured his community that his network would provide full transparency on asset holdings. On Nov. 10, Binance published a new page titled “Proof of Assets” on which all details are available...
CoinTelegraph
Regulator denies asking FTX to prioritize withdrawals for Bahamian clients
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) has denied instructing or authorizing crypto exchange FTX to prioritize withdrawals of Bahamian clients. In a statement on Nov. 12, the securities commission vehemently denied the contents of a Nov. 11 statement from FTX on Twitter that suggested it had been instructed by “Bahamian HQ’s regulation and regulators” to facilitate the withdrawal of Bahamian funds.
CoinTelegraph
Report: Tether freezes $46M of FTX’s USDT, setting new precedent
According to blockchain transaction data provided by WhaleAlert on Nov. 10, Tether appears to have frozen 46,360,701 USDT (USDT) ($46,274,472) owned by troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX in its Tron blockchain wallet. The move comes one day after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Justice Department began investigating FTX over its liquidity crisis.
CoinTelegraph
FTX US announces it may halt trading on its platform in a few days
In a long apology, the CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried — popularly known as “SBF” — assured the crypto community that the recent turn of events was only going to affect FTX international. According to him, “FTX US, the US based exchange that accepts Americans, was not financially impacted by this shitshow.” He assured users that FTX US was “100% liquid” and that “Every user could fully withdraw (modulo gas fees etc)”.
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi limits platform activity, including a halt on client withdrawals
Crypto lender BlockFi has halted client withdrawals on its platform as part of a broader limit on platform activity in the wake of FTX’s collapse. The company said in a Nov. 11 tweet that a “lack of clarity on the status of FTX.com, FTX US and Alameda” has prevented it from being able to operate as normal.
CoinTelegraph
Maintaining decentralization: Are custody services a threat to DeFi protocols?
Decentralization is part of the cryptocurrency industry’s core, with various protocols trying over time to achieve the level of decentralization that Bitcoin (BTC) managed to get as it grew organically from a white paper published to a mailing list to a new asset class. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols have...
CoinTelegraph
FTX turmoil increases scrutiny of industry, something institutional investors have been waiting for
The recent liquidity crisis at FTX will increase regulatory scrutiny in the crypto industry, which is what institutional investors are seeking, a number of sources told Cointelegraph on Nov. 10. “This event will be used as a cornerstone to spark new crypto regulations, which is good for the healthy development...
CoinTelegraph
AIC Digital Asset Group secures up to $12.5M funding for Cannaverse Technologies’ Cannaland project
Atlantic International Capital (AIC) Digital Asset Group is pleased to share that it has successfully advised its client, Cannaverse Technologies, on an investment transaction totaling upwards of $12.5 million from a private group for the development and launch of Cannaland, a global cannabis platform dedicated to creating the world's largest cannabis community. The Cannaland platform will enable businesses worldwide to introduce, or scale, existing cannabis brands to a global audience of consumers without limitations.
CoinTelegraph
Huobi and Gate.io under fire for allegedly sharing snapshots using loaned funds
To counter the rising mistrust among crypto investors following the FTX collapse, crypto exchanges unanimously decided to share proof of reserve with the public as a way to showcase legitimacy. However, certain anomalies found during on-chain investigations suggest foul play and market manipulation. Just two days after Crypto.com made its...
CoinTelegraph
Genesis receives additional equity infusion of $140M following recent market events
Genesis trading announced on Nov. 10 that it will receive an additional equity infusion of $140 million from its parent company, Digital Currency Group. According to the company, this decision was made to “strengthen its balance sheet” and boost its “position as a global leader in crypto capital markets.”
CoinTelegraph
The Clearing House stands up for bank rights, opposes CBDC in comments for US Treasury
United States payment systems operator The Clearing House has released its response to a Treasury Department request for comment on “digital-asset-related illicit finance and national security risks as well as the publicly released action plan to mitigate the risks.” The Clearing House found significant security serious risks associated with digital assets but was concerned that banks should have the same opportunities to participate in the market as nonbanks.
CoinTelegraph
FTX customers attempt roundabout ways to withdraw their funds in Bahamas
As the FTX crisis continues to permeate through the cryptosphere, users of the platform are trying various ways to bypass the official process of withdrawing their funds from the collapsing exchange. On Nov. 10, the exchange announced that it will begin withdrawals of funds based in the Bahamas. According to...
