According to data from Etherscan on Nov. 10, troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX appears to have resumed withdrawals. The exchange’s hot wallet address, which has remained inactive after FTX announced on Nov. 8 it would be halting all user withdrawals, has resumed activities as of 3:50 pm UTC. Blockchain data shows that multiple types of tokens and large sums of transactions have since left the hot wallet, which has a balance of $469 million at the time of publication.

2 DAYS AGO