Draymond Green heaps praise upon Cavs frontcourt: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friday’s 106-101 loss to the Warriors included a lot of the same old tropes from a Cleveland vs. Golden State matchup, but there was a new twist at the end. Cantankerous forward Draymond Green heaped praise on Cleveland’s young frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan...
J.B. Bickerstaff chastises Cavaliers for playing ‘arrogant basketball,’ starting to develop bad habits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are developing a bad habit. A few of them actually. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff and the players alluded to that following a second consecutive perplexing loss. This time against the middling Sacramento Kings, who last made the playoffs when George W. Bush was president and entered Wednesday’s game with just three wins.
Cleveland Cavaliers unveil City Edition uniforms inspired by the Cleveland Metroparks
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the love. For the Land. The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled their 2022-23 Nike City Edition uniform -- a vintage and earthy design inspired by the Cleveland Metroparks -- which will be debuted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and worn six other times throughout the season.
Donovan Mitchell shoulders blame for Cleveland Cavaliers’ late-game failures as road trip exposes flaws
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Cleveland Cavaliers left the Chase Center and bussed back to the team hotel for a night of shuteye before an early Saturday morning flight back home, there was an undeniable feeling -- aside from the fury over a couple more unfavorable late-game no-calls. The Cavs...
Cleveland Cavaliers falter late, lose to Golden State Warriors 106-101, as road trip comes to unpleasant end
SAN FRANCISCO -- It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ five-game road trip, which began with so much promise and excitement, came to an unpleasant end Friday night, losing to the Golden State Warriors, 106-101. It’s the Cavs’ third consecutive loss overall and 11th straight against old rival Golden State. Cleveland hasn’t won a regular season game on Warriors ground since 2014.
Caesars Ohio promo code: Cavs tix, $100 free bets before launch date
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Caesars Ohio promo code offer is giving new players the opportunity to secure a bonus and a chance at winning Cavaliers...
Cavaliers’ frustrating loss to Kings does not add up: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wednesday’s 127-120 loss in Sacramento was a head-scratcher for the Cavaliers. Despite an obvious advantage in the frontcourt, and a 38-point performance from Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland was unable to overcome a sluggish start on defense, fading late in the fourth quarter after fighting back to tie the score.
How Browns can slow Dolphins’ high-powered passing attack: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Dolphins head into Sunday’s game against the Browns after a 35-32 win over the Bears last week. In that game, Tua Tagovailoa was 21 of 30 passing for 302 yards. The Miami quarterback has shown great improvement and is playing at an elite level....
Cavaliers dealt 106-101 loss by Warriors: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers limped to the finish of their five-game west coast road trip with a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday. Here’s what the numbers tell us about the defeat. 11. The Warriors won their 11th consecutive regular season matchup against the Cavaliers, their...
Browns at Dolphins: 3 things to watch and game picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back at it after their bye week, heading to Miami to take on the Dolphins. They are seeking their second win in a row while Miami is trying to keep pace in the AFC East. The Browns will be without some key players in...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Cavaliers conclude a five-game road trip and are looking to get back to their winning ways Friday night against the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. The Cavs have lost their last two games -- losses that followed an eight-game winning streak. Most recently,...
Real or Phony? We will find out a lot about the Cleveland Browns in next few weeks – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns start the second half of their season in Miami Sunday. Are they another 3-5 perpetually frustrating team, or are they better than that? Let’s talk about it. QUESTION: Do you agree with Miami coach Mike McDaniel, who said: “The Browns are no joke....
5 Bengals players critical to success in the second half of the season
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals need some players to step up in the coming weeks if they want to survive a brutal second-half schedule and make the postseason. They face five division leaders — Buffalo (AFC East), Tennessee (AFC South), Kansas City (AFC West), Tampa Bay (NFC South) and Baltimore (AFC North) — as well as a New England team very much in the playoff hunt.
How primed are the Bengals to make a deep run to the postseason? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - History has a way of repeating itself. The Cincinnati Bengals are 5-4 at the bye week. They were 5-4 at the bye week last season. So then, will they make a late run in the second-half of this season, just like the team that won five of seven games to clinch the AFC North before making a deeper postseason run to the Super Bowl.
