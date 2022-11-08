Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Hall Co. Deputy, two K9 officers injured in Friday accident
Charges are pending after a Kentucky man allegedly rear-ended a Hall County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle Friday morning, injuring a Sheriff's Deputy and two K9 officers. The Georgia State Patrol says the collision happened around 10:25 a.m. on Browns Bridge Road, and involved a tractor-trailer trailing behind a Hall County-owned F-150 pickup truck.
Walton County daycare worker arrested, charged with assaulting child
WALTON COUNTY, Ga — A Walton County daycare worker was arrested and charged with child assault on Friday, Loganville police said. Police said Amara Hazzard, 25, was arrested a short distance from the Strong Roots Academy’s building on the 100 block of Generation Boulevard. The exact details surrounding...
Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting
DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
accesswdun.com
An Athens-Clarke County detention officer was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly breaking her oath of office. The Athens Banner-Herald reported that Karen B. Amaya, 35, broke her oath and faces felony charges after she had a relationship with a male inmate. According to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the male inmate had been incarcerated since February.
fox5atlanta.com
Human skeleton discovered near White County road, investigators say
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in White County said they're working to identify human skeletal remains discovered on the side of a road on Tuesday. The White County Sheriff's Office said the skeleton was found off of Duncan Bridge Road east of Cleveland. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded and...
Two brothers—both teenagers—are arrested and charged in a murder that happened this week in Hall County: 16 year-old Jamarco Patton and 17 year-old Deshaun Patton are accused in the Tuesday morning shooting that claimed the life of 25 year-old Christopher Dixon. There is still no word on a motive for the deadly shooting. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says both brothers will be prosecuted as adults.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A caregiver was sentenced to 20 years after a video showing elder abuse was found on a home security system by the victim's family, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office. The CNA caregiver was filling in at an 86-year-old woman's home when a...
Teenage brothers arrested in Hall County shooting death
Two teenage brothers are facing murder charges as adults in a Tuesday morning shooting near Gainesville, authorities announced Thursday.
cobbcountycourier.com
Caregiver sentenced to 20 years without parole for elder abuse in Acworth that resulted in shattered hip on 86-year-old woman
On November 7, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown sentenced Shelia Knight to twenty years to be served in custody for aggravated battery and elder exploitation. Knight was convicted of charges arising from an incident that resulted in a shattered hip of an 86-year-old Acworth woman. Knight will...
WATCH: Cobb County officer, good Samaritans rescue injured driver from fiery crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Body camera video captured the heroic moment when a Cobb County police officer and a group of strangers saved a driver who had been in a fiery car crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officer Hawkins was on his way...
There is an ongoing investigation in White County, where a property owner has discovered human skeletal remains: the GBI has been called in to help investigators in the White County Sheriff’s Office. From WSB TV…. The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland.
15-year-old girls charged for TikTok challenge that caused possible head trauma in classmate
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 15-year-old White County High School students are facing criminal charges. The two are accused of injuring a fellow student as part of a TikTok challenge, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
A Gainesville man is in the Hall County Jail, charged with the financial exploitation of an elderly woman. 28 year-old Dillion Stowers is accused of stealing $50 thousand from his 82 year-old victim. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they found more than three dozen weapons and more than $40 thousand worth of marijuana in Stowers’ home in Gainesville. He is being held without bond.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for exploitation of elderly Hall County woman
A Gainesville man was arrested Monday for a list of alleged crimes, including charges related to the exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Dillion Ross Stowers, 28, was arrested at his home in the 4800 block of Highway 52.
A school employee forgot her purse in the restroom. She was fired and arrested for what was inside
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Oconee County Primary School employee is out of a job and facing charges. Quandra Johnson was a non-teaching staff member at Oconee County Primary School, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators...
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office says a former Clarke County Detention Officer has been arrested and charged with having what it described as an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya surrendered to deputies at the Athens-Clarke County jail Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says she was hired last year and placed on leave last month. Upon her arrest, Amaya was fired from her job with the Sheriff’s Office in Athens.
Gwinnett County woman loses thousands in rental house scam
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A woman and her boyfriend are out $2,000 after falling for a rental scheme and they’re warning others who are looking for rental homes while police investigate. Ashley Reese said she and her boyfriend gave everything they had with the hopes of living in a...
DeKalb police investigate deadly shooting outside Waffle House
A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night outside a Waffle House in south DeKalb County, Channel 2 Action News reported.
2 workers have moderate to severe burns following explosion flash at Cobb County hotel
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are injured after an explosion flash happened inside a hotel that is under construction. The incident happened at the future Candlewood Suites in Smyrna off Interstate 75 and Windy Hill Road. The workers are in the hospital with moderate to severe burns. They...
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga — A Clarke County detention officer has been arrested after having an ‘inappropriate relationship with an inmate, the sheriff’s office said. Karen Amaya turned herself in to the Athens-Clarke County Jail around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
