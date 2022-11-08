ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

accesswdun.com

Hall Co. Deputy, two K9 officers injured in Friday accident

Charges are pending after a Kentucky man allegedly rear-ended a Hall County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle Friday morning, injuring a Sheriff's Deputy and two K9 officers. The Georgia State Patrol says the collision happened around 10:25 a.m. on Browns Bridge Road, and involved a tractor-trailer trailing behind a Hall County-owned F-150 pickup truck.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
DECATUR, GA
accesswdun.com

Athens-Clarke County detention officer arrested for having relationship with inmate

An Athens-Clarke County detention officer was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly breaking her oath of office. The Athens Banner-Herald reported that Karen B. Amaya, 35, broke her oath and faces felony charges after she had a relationship with a male inmate. According to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the male inmate had been incarcerated since February.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Human skeleton discovered near White County road, investigators say

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in White County said they're working to identify human skeletal remains discovered on the side of a road on Tuesday. The White County Sheriff's Office said the skeleton was found off of Duncan Bridge Road east of Cleveland. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded and...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Teen brothers charged in homicide in Hall Co

Two brothers—both teenagers—are arrested and charged in a murder that happened this week in Hall County: 16 year-old Jamarco Patton and 17 year-old Deshaun Patton are accused in the Tuesday morning shooting that claimed the life of 25 year-old Christopher Dixon. There is still no word on a motive for the deadly shooting. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says both brothers will be prosecuted as adults.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

GBI investigates after human remains are found in White Co

There is an ongoing investigation in White County, where a property owner has discovered human skeletal remains: the GBI has been called in to help investigators in the White County Sheriff’s Office. From WSB TV…. The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville man arrested on elder abuse charges

A Gainesville man is in the Hall County Jail, charged with the financial exploitation of an elderly woman. 28 year-old Dillion Stowers is accused of stealing $50 thousand from his 82 year-old victim. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they found more than three dozen weapons and more than $40 thousand worth of marijuana in Stowers’ home in Gainesville. He is being held without bond.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for exploitation of elderly Hall County woman

A Gainesville man was arrested Monday for a list of alleged crimes, including charges related to the exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Dillion Ross Stowers, 28, was arrested at his home in the 4800 block of Highway 52.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

A-CC jail worker arrested, fired

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office says a former Clarke County Detention Officer has been arrested and charged with having what it described as an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya surrendered to deputies at the Athens-Clarke County jail Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says she was hired last year and placed on leave last month. Upon her arrest, Amaya was fired from her job with the Sheriff’s Office in Athens.

