This Supercharged Triumph Rocket 3 Can Make A Supercharged Harley-Davidson Look Slow
If you’re a regular here (and thank you if you are), you know how much we adore TTS Performance’s supercharged creations and its mastery in supercharging Harley-Davidsons and Suzuki Hayabusas. However, TTS founder Richard Albans loves new challenges, so this time, the company has supercharged an already-rampant Triumph Rocket 3 which, as a result, puts out over 340 horsepower.
Custom Honda Dax 125 Looks All Sorts Of Crazy In Its Cruiser Avatar
The Honda Dax ST 125 is the company’s newest mini moto, and it has already made a lot of fans. Thailand’s K-Speed is part of this fan club, and the shop often uses its epic customization skills on the mini moto to create stunning builds like this utterly bonkers Dax cafe racer. For its latest project, though, the K-Speed team has transformed the ST 125 into an old-school cruiser replete with standout elements. Here’s a closer look.
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
This Might Be Your Only Chance To Own A 2022 Porsche 911 Stinger GTR Carbon Edition
Despite how close to perfect the Porsche 911 Turbo S really is, tuners have tried their best to make it even better. Take for example Manhart’s latest TR800 or G-Power's GP-800 - two tuning packages that increase the power output of the 911 Turbo S to more than 800 horsepower. But, when it comes to models like this, what's under the hood is only part of the deal. Most of the aftermarket houses out there are also trying to improve every aspect of the car. TopCar, for example, recently unveiled the Stinger GTR Carbon Edition - a fully exposed carbon fiber body that transforms the 911 Turbo S into one of the best-looking cars out there. It is limited to only 13 units worldwide, and only one of these units made it to the States. Now, duPont REGISTRY is offering you the chance to own this unique 911 Stringer GTR Carbon Edition. For the right money, of course!
Alpine Considers Expanding To The North American Market
At the Paris Motor Show, Alpine gave a first glimpse of its future with the Alpenglow, and according to a recent report, that future could include a North American presence. The Alpenglow represents a new direction for the sustainable future with a hydrogen combustion engine and an extroverted (and polarizing) design. While it will be some time before the model becomes a reality, Alpine is securing its medium-term future, which could include expanding its horizons to new markets.
Japanese Giants Like Kawasaki And Honda Aren't Dominating The Extreme Enduro Racing Scene Like Before
The leading venues for dirtbike racing have been motocross and supercross for the better part of a century now. In these arenas, Japanese manufacturers Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki, and (decreasingly) Suzuki have populated the pits and the podiums, with KTM and sibling brands Husqvarna and GASGAS only making substantial headway in the last 10-20 years (depending on how you define “substantial”). Against this backdrop, the rapid ascendance of lesser-known makers like Sherco and Beta to the upper ranks of hard enduro and endurocross racing is all the more impressive.
This G87 M2 Touring Rendering Open Doors To Newer And More Practical Possibilities
BMW revealed the much anticipated M2 Coupe in Oct. 2022. While it brings significant improvements over the previous generation, the car certainly did invite a lot of controversies, especially for its boxy aesthetic. If the existing design quirks of the new G87 M2 are not enough, we have a few rendered photos of an M2 Touring, penned by sugardesign_1.
New Bimota KB4 RC Is A Cafe Racer Dialed Up To 11
Bimota has always vouched to build enthusiast-oriented motorcycles, and the Italian marquee has taken this to a new level under its new owner, Kawasaki. The Tesi H2 is a prime example, and so is the KB4 superbike revealed at last year’s EICMA. Proceeding in the same direction, the Rimini-based bikemaker has now set foot in the naked cafe racer segment with the KB4 RC (Racecafe) that’s essentially a stripped-down KB4.
Here’s How the Hyundai Ioniq Portfolio Is Shaping Up
Hyundai announced the launch of its Ioniq all-electric sub-brand in August 2020. The Korean automaker hopes to achieve over one million EV sales globally by 2025 and expects its electric marque to contribute with about half of those units. That’s a very bold target indeed. Since its inception, the company has only put out one model in the U.S., the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, that is set to change with the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan hitting American shores momentarily, followed by the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 an year later. All these models will sit on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that underpins the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. Can they be the sales success that Hyundai hopes for? Here's what the future holds for the Ioniq nameplate in the U.S.
10 Amazing Things About The Ford SVT Mustang Cobra
One of the most iconic cars of all time is the Ford Mustang, which is the legend that pushed the pony car into stardom in the early 1960s. Even though the 1964 Plymouth Barracuda was the first actual pony car, the Mustang is credited with being the head of the pack. In 1993, Ford Motor Company created a new team of developers to improve the already popular muscle car, making the 'Stang better performing and ready to race straight off the production lines. The Ford SVT Mustang Cobra was created to propel the car into the limelight, which was achieved within the first year of production.
The 2023 Chevy Bolt Could Start At Under $20,000, Courtesy Of The Inflation Reduction Act!
Chevrolet had to contend with a massive fiasco over Chevy Bolt battery pack fires late last year, which the company attributed to two rare manufacturing defects in its lithium-ion cells produced by LG Energy Solutions. The issue had forced the company to halt production of the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt in the Orion, Michigan plant for a few months to fix the issue, as well as recall every Bolt made since 2016 for software fixes and full battery replacements. Now, with the batteries fixed and production up and running again, Chevrolet is looking to put the whole ordeal behind it and re-launch the Bolt nameplate. That has resulted in an aggressive advertising campaign, as well as price cuts for 2023. With effect, the (now hopefully fire-proof) models offer incredible value for money. The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt is peppy, well-equipped, offers a good range, and is good-looking. The new Inflation Reduction Act could make it the cheapest EV you can buy in America, further adding to its appeal. Here's all you need to know about it.
As Lamborghini Clutches To Internal Combustion, Its First All-Elelctric Model Will Arrive In 2028
Lamborghini's lineup is undergoing a cataclysmic shift. The Huracan Sterrato, the last model with a pure combustion engine, was just announced for December 2022. This was followed by confirmation that the successor to the Aventador with hybrid drive would be arriving in March 2023. But that's not all. Lamborghini is already looking far beyond the end of its nose and has announced its first purely electric model for 2028.
McLaren Is Developing An Electirc Sports Sedan, But Electrification Isn't Upcoming For Its Supercars
It has been known for quite some time that the English sports car manufacturer McLaren is working on its own SUV model. This model is to be powered purely by electricity and could be launched on the market in 2026. Now McLaren could expand its portfolio once again with an electric sports sedan that is to be positioned against the successful Porsche Taycan. In return, however, a purely electric super sports car remains ruled out for the time being.
2023 MINI Cooper S Clubman Review: A Boutique Crossover Alternative?
The MINI brand doesn’t break down its car sales by model but sufficed to say the Clubman is bringing up the rear. The higher-riding, SUV-styled Countryman has relegated the Clubman to ultra-niche status, and as such MINI is expected to end production in 2024. But for iconoclasts the Clubman is quite possibly the perfect foil to automotive conformity and this new special edition cements its individuality.
The 2022 Mazda MX-30 Is What A Half-Hearted Attempt At An EV Looks Like
Mazda launched its first fully electric vehicle, the MX-30, in the US in 2021. It was a much-anticipated EV, with enthusiasts keen to see Mazda’s take on the electric segment. The MX-30 features classic Mazda styling, an interesting interior with alternative materials, and “freestyle doors” (Mazda’s jargon for suicide rear doors) previously seen on the RX-8. But, while it might have been enough for overseas buyers, sales figures in the U.S. have been far from impressive, and with good reason, too. It turns out Mazda never intended for it to be a runaway success on American shores. Here's why the 2022 Mazda MX-30 fails to be a good proposition, and the main aspects Mazda needs to improve if it wants to be competitive in the national EV segment with its future offerings.
2023 KIA Telluride: Performance, Price, And Photos
The 2023 KIA Telluride made its debut at the New York International Auto Show along with the Hyundai Palisade. Given the Telluride's success and popularity since it first hit the road back in 2019, Kia decided not to deviate too far from the equation that has made it among the best-selling three-row SUVs in the U.S.
The Fabulous History Of The Ford F-100
Today, the Ford F-Series is the most popular selling pickup in the Ford lineup and has the distinguished title of being the best-selling truck for 45 years. This not only means that you love Ford trucks, but that the majority of the people throughout the nation do as well. Before the F-150, a group of trucks started back before World War II, but they were not truly trucks yet; not until the first generation of trucks based on Ford's own chassis were built after the war. That is where the actual history of the F-100 starts, beginning with the first generation in 1948.
Dodge Charger Daytona EV Magnum: America's First All-Electric Wagon?
2022 saw the first all-electric Muscle car. It came from Dodge and it’s called the Charger Daytona EV. Despite the controversial reception mainly by die-hard MOPAR enthusiasts, it could be how EVs become more exciting. With that said, it did not take long for folks to start reimagining Dodge’s e-Muscle in ways that would bring back other iconic nameplates, and the Magnum is certainly among those. We know Dodge is also cooking up a RAM EV truck, but that’s still two years away. While we haven’t heard anything about a new Magnum just yet, there are a few good reasons Dodge might be considering an EV successor.
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
2023 Honda Accord: What You Really Need To Know
The Honda Accord has been the Japanese brand’s mid-size sedan since 1976. With the 10th generation Accord at the end of its life cycle, the eleventh generation has arrived to replace it for the 2023 model year. While the model itself has long-established itself as a mainstream offering in the segment, it does offer that hint of sportiness Honda is known for having. In fact, the previous-generation Accord 2.0T is an understated “Type-R” disguised as an average sedan. With that said, we are here to report that while the 2023 Accord is better than ever in some aspects, it may be disappointing in others.
