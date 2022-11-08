ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor

By The Associated Press, Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living.

Your Local Election Headquarters: Full Connecticut election results here

“Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all come together, we work together as one. Because that’s what Connecticut always does,” Lamont told supporters in a victory speech in Hartford.

Stefanowski conceded the race shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, releasing a statement that acknowledged “the results of this election are not what we had hoped for.” He urged Lamont to support people who voted for him as well as those who didn’t.

“Politics has become too divisive and the great people of Connecticut deserve better,” he said in the statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXLg6_0j3EGQFk00

The last Republican governor in Connecticut was M. Jodi Rell, a moderate who served until January 2011.

Former President Donald Trump backed Stefanowski in his 2018 run, but he did not weigh in on this year’s race. Also, Stefanowski didn’t seek a rating from the National Rifle Association. In 2018, he received an A rating. Lamont has received an F for 2022.

Lamont, a former cable TV entrepreneur, spent more than $20 million of his own money, exceeding the $15 million he spent in 2018. The national parties and various political action committees also dumped large sums into negative ads.

A mergers and acquisitions expert, Stefanowski loaned his campaign $12 million, more than triple his investment in the 2018 race.

Lamont was running for reelection with Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, while Stefanowski tapped state Rep. Laura Devlin as a running mate.

Hotaling, a Cheshire banker, and Stewart “Chip” Beckett were running on the Independent Party line. Hotaling issued a statement early Wednesday congratulating Lamont, saying he hopes “Connecticut experiences growth and prosperity under his leadership.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 25

Linda Schmidt
4d ago

So glad we have the lying senator Richard Blumenthal He never served in vietnam

Reply
8
Diana Williams
4d ago

voted red across board..need a change.let's take us back.

Reply
11
Related
WTNH

Connecticut General Assembly holds caucuses to set agendas, pick leaders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s like the first day of school for newly elected freshman legislators. The Connecticut General Assembly held caucuses just days after Tuesday’s election to set their agendas and pick leaders. “You are a coach, foremost,” State Rep. Matt Ritter, the newly re-elected Speaker of the House said. “That’s how I think […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Lamont inching closer to all-time CT governor vote record

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Can Gov. Ned Lamont find 264 more votes, for the win?. Sure, he snagged a reelection victory with ease over Bob Stefanowski with 56 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Now he moves on the the champions round, gunning for the all-time record set by former Gov. M. Jodi Rell in 2006.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

See Official Results From Tuesday’s Vote

Just under 30 percent of registered electors in Bridgeport voted in Tuesday’s general election that delivered major wins for Democrats across the state and provided Governor Ned Lamont another four-year term. The official moderator’s report shows 20,263 names checked as having voted in Bridgeport, down sizably from the last...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Connecticut

(STACKER) – In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Republican Bob Stefanowski concedes in race for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski lost to Democrat Ned Lamont in Connecticut’s gubernatorial race for the second time in four years. Stefanowski conceded the race shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. News 8 spoke one-on-one with him about his conversation with the governor. “I congratulated him,” Stefanowski said. “I asked, in particular, that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat

Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
WESTBROOK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results

Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Lamont Reelected To Second Term As CT Governor

Connecticut’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will spend a second term in the governor’s mansion after defeating Republican Bob Stefanowski, ABC News projects. Lamont was leading Stefanowski by five percentage points, 52 to 47 percent, as of 11:35 p.m. with 31 percent of the vote reporting. A former Greenwich...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox5ny.com

Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results

CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Ned Lamont considering extending gas tax holiday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s gas tax is set to return on Dec. 1, but Gov. Ned Lamont is considering extending it to help drivers.“I think we’re going to see what we can afford and we’re going to model this out,” Lamont said. When it returns, the state tax would add an average of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. 5th graders vote for next Kid Governor

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The general election may be over, but for Connecticut’s Kid Governor, the campaign season is in full swing. Students in 5th grade across the state are voting to elect the next Kid Governor. At Canton Intermediate School, students learned about government, civic engagement, and the importance of voting through the annual […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut towns celebrate Marine Corps’ 247th birthday

Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday, Nov. 10, mark’s a very special occasion aside from being the eve of Veteran’s Day. Nov. 10 celebrates the United States Marine Corps birthday! And this year, the heroic institution turns 247 years old from its founding in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775. To celebrate, the Marine Corps released an 11-minute […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy