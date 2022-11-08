ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

How sad that both parties promote so many diversions to destroy our country. Common sense should focus on the number 1 bankruptcy problem “HEALTHCARE” and number two TERM LIMITS. Term limits are needed to stop the the inexcusable lobbyists bribery scams. Both these issues are decades and decades of abuse for taxpayers and leading to the death of America.

What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election night, those margins grew even larger. […]
West Virginia 2022 voter guide: Amendments explained and candidates by county

West Virginians will go to the polls to elect two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, state delegates, state senators, and in many places, new county and city officials. Plus, there are four proposed changes to the West Virginia Constitution. If voters approve them, the amendments will let churches incorporate and give more power to the state Legislature to modify property taxes, set education policy, and conduct impeachment trials without state court interference.
State Officials React To Failure Of Amendment 4

West Virginia voters soundly defeated all four amendments on the ballot in the midterm elections Tuesday, including Amendment 4 - the Education Accountability Amendment. The amendment would have required the State Board of Education to submit its rules and policies to the legislature to approve, amend, or reject. The measure...
Nicole’s Impact on West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists forecast major changes heading to the tristate area ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will pass through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight. Rain showers will start to pop up around 2am, and thunderstorms will start to form in the region around 4am. Locally there will […]
What’s bringing West Virginians to the polls today?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Election Day and people all across the Tri-State are at the polls or making their way there to cast their ballots. We asked voters at different precincts in Charleston what was at the top of their minds heading to the polls today. Many responses varied from inflation to gas prices, […]
Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the WV Community […]
State BOE told Amendment 4 rejection should serve as ‘vote of confidence’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Board of Education conducting its regular monthly meeting Wednesday in Charleston where policies were reviewed and plans discussed. The board now knows its decisions cannot be overturned by the state legislature after a statewide vote on Tuesday rejected Amendment 4. The amendment, proposed by...
Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities

Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day. That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention...
Voting results, in Colorado and Washington, D.C., with comments

EDITOR’S NOTES: This is one of our “One Stop Shopping” articles, where we gather information from multiple sources, tv news, social media, web sites, and more, and put them all in one place to save you hours of searching. Enjoy!. List of political winners in Colorado,. Initiatives...
