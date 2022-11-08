Read full article on original website
Lobbyists Crime
4d ago
How sad that both parties promote so many diversions to destroy our country. Common sense should focus on the number 1 bankruptcy problem “HEALTHCARE” and number two TERM LIMITS. Term limits are needed to stop the the inexcusable lobbyists bribery scams. Both these issues are decades and decades of abuse for taxpayers and leading to the death of America.
Here are north central West Virginia’s voter turnout rates
Midterm Election voter turnout appeared to return to normal levels in 2022 after 2018's spike to 50%, preliminary numbers suggest.
WSAZ
What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
thecentersquare.com
Final Senate results could affect influence for West Virginia's Manchin
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has wielded a lot of power as the most centrist senator in an evenly split chamber, but the final outcome of the 2022 elections could determine how much sway he has moving forward. Democrats and Republicans both hold 50 seats...
Consultants don’t suggest splitting West Virginia’s DHHR
A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia's health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted.
Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election night, those margins grew even larger. […]
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
West Virginia 2022 voter guide: Amendments explained and candidates by county
West Virginians will go to the polls to elect two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, state delegates, state senators, and in many places, new county and city officials. Plus, there are four proposed changes to the West Virginia Constitution. If voters approve them, the amendments will let churches incorporate and give more power to the state Legislature to modify property taxes, set education policy, and conduct impeachment trials without state court interference.
wvpublic.org
State Officials React To Failure Of Amendment 4
West Virginia voters soundly defeated all four amendments on the ballot in the midterm elections Tuesday, including Amendment 4 - the Education Accountability Amendment. The amendment would have required the State Board of Education to submit its rules and policies to the legislature to approve, amend, or reject. The measure...
Nicole’s Impact on West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists forecast major changes heading to the tristate area ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will pass through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight. Rain showers will start to pop up around 2am, and thunderstorms will start to form in the region around 4am. Locally there will […]
West Virginia early voting trends downwards for 2022 General Election
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Early voting has come to a close nationwide, and reports from the U.S. Elections Project show the number of early votes across the country has increased from the last midterm election in 2018, but West Virginia has seen the opposite. National statistics show the total of early voters rose from 39.1 […]
What’s bringing West Virginians to the polls today?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Election Day and people all across the Tri-State are at the polls or making their way there to cast their ballots. We asked voters at different precincts in Charleston what was at the top of their minds heading to the polls today. Many responses varied from inflation to gas prices, […]
Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the WV Community […]
Metro News
State BOE told Amendment 4 rejection should serve as ‘vote of confidence’
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Board of Education conducting its regular monthly meeting Wednesday in Charleston where policies were reviewed and plans discussed. The board now knows its decisions cannot be overturned by the state legislature after a statewide vote on Tuesday rejected Amendment 4. The amendment, proposed by...
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities
Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia
With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don't involve going outside.
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
Report: West Virginia DHHR needs ‘bold organizational change’
Gov. Justice order a complete review of the DHHR following his recent veto of a bill that would have split the department.
WTAP
W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day. That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention...
lyonsrecorder.org
Voting results, in Colorado and Washington, D.C., with comments
EDITOR’S NOTES: This is one of our “One Stop Shopping” articles, where we gather information from multiple sources, tv news, social media, web sites, and more, and put them all in one place to save you hours of searching. Enjoy!. List of political winners in Colorado,. Initiatives...
Seeing Red: Election Results Have Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 Options: Report
The “Red Wave” turned “Red Whimper” during the midterm elections on Tuesday has outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reconsidering his options when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, according to a CBS report. In an exclusive interview with CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the moderate...
