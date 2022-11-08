Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
'It gives me goosebumps': Idaho correctional residents get to 'vote' on Election Day
KUNA — From the outside looking in, a prison comprising brick buildings surrounded by chain link fences holds felons in sweatsuits, sitting behind bars. But at the South Idaho Correctional Institution in Kuna, resident inmates are encouraged to get educated while in prison, working with teachers on various subjects and learning new things. For the first time Tuesday, that included voting in a mock election. It was prison GED teacher...
Post Register
Two Boise school fields vandalized
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
IDOC staffing shortages hindering prison visits
BOISE, Idaho — Staffing shortages at the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) are hindering family and friends from visiting inmates, according to an email from IDOC Public Information Officer Sanda Kuzeta-Cerimagic. "All potential visitors must submit an application and pass a background check before they are approved to visit,"...
KIVI-TV
Fruitland Police search backyard of a home in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police searched the backyard of a home in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, Saturday. An excavator could be seen digging in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Redwing street in Fruitland. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said officers received...
Meridian city councilor says he will resign
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Meridian City Councilor Treg Bernt said he will resign from the council after he won District 21’s state Senate seat in Tuesday’s election. Bernt received 83% of the vote, according to unofficial results. It’s not unheard...
Boise Residents Share Frustrations With What’s Happening In Idaho
I knew as soon as I hit "post" on Facebook I was going to open a can of worms. Knowing that I was going to get answers from all across the spectrum, I really wanted to want people in this community would do. You can get rid of one thing...
eastidahonews.com
Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
KIVI-TV
Clear and sunny day in store for Idaho
Remaining moisture in the region is creating some early morning fog in some of our valleys of Idaho. Areas of the Boise mountains and the west central mountains experience patchy fog, especially in the valleys closest to those higher elevations where the moisture gets trapped. Could make for some gorgeous photography, but also is a hazard on the roadways! Visibility is limited in some of the areas this morning due to the fog.
KIVI-TV
American Legion veterans retire American flags on Veterans Day
NAMPA, Idaho — The United States Flag Code states that when a flag is no longer a fitting emblem for display it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning. American Legion veterans from all over the region came together in Nampa for a flag retirement ceremony...
Idaho Food Bank Fund announces 2022 grant recipients
The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the recipients of its 2022 grants targeted to support nonprofits that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating and relieve hunger. The post Idaho Food Bank Fund announces 2022 grant recipients appeared first on Local News 8.
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
idahoednews.org
West Ada locks all doors — all day, every day
When it comes to school shootings, a locked classroom door has never breached. That fact from local law enforcement is part of what drove West Ada School District to adopt a new policy this school year: All teachers lock their classroom doors – all day, every day. It’s a...
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session
The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little wins re-election to second term
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little will be re-elected to a second term as governor, with the Associated Press calling the race for Little at 9:05 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, moments after polls closed in North Idaho. The AP called the race before statewide results were available. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, partial, unofficial election […] The post Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little wins re-election to second term appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
If You Don’t Believe Geese Rule Boise, You Will Now
One of the best parts of this job is how much time we're encouraged to spend on the internet. No, really. A lot of jobs will reprimand you for browsing Facebook or Instagram but with this job? Shoot - social media can be a gold mine of content to share with the people of Boise. You know, the hard-hitting knows that matters - "news you can use" if you will.
Post Register
Boise Police clear homeless tent camp behind Interfaith Sanctuary
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police officers and members of the alternative sentencing program known as SLD or Sheriff's Labor Detail cleaned out a growing homeless encampment behind the Interfaith Sanctuary Wednesday. SLD workers removed tents, and personal belongings, along with trash and debris that had accumulated. A spokesperson...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Crash reported on I-84 westbound near Maple Grove Rd
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash on I-84 westbound between SH 55 and Exit 49 at Milepost 49 in Boise. Two left lanes are blocked. Drive with extreme caution. A 15-minute delay is expected near the crash. CBS2 will update the story when...
Veterans Day 2022 free meals and other deals for those who've served
BOISE, Idaho — Food and drink with the compliments of the house have become a tradition for many restaurants in Idaho and around the nation as a way of thanking veterans and those still serving in the U.S. military. Below is a list of offers from businesses operating in...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Breaking down the general election results with Idaho Matters
Idaho Matters breaks down the results of Tuesday's elections with Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News, Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun, Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman and James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News. As Senior Producer of our live...
