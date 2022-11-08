As free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to work his way back from the ACL injury that ended his first appearance in the Super Bowl after only a quarter and a half, rumors have run rampant on where his next destination will be. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke recently on the NFL’s Sirius XM channel about the desire he has to bring Beckham to Dallas, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

