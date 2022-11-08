Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings edge Bills on FG in overtime thriller
Patrick Peterson's second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The play concluded a wild game in which both teams appeared to win in the final minute of regulation. Buffalo (6-3) seemingly won when it stuffed Kirk Cousins short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak. But on the ensuing play, the Bills botched the snap and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered the ball on the goal line...
'Missed opportunities': Jaguars suffer all-too-familiar fate against Chiefs, lose 27-17
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missed opportunities. It's never a good thing when the players and coaches repeat the same thing over and over again ad nauseam following any given game. As the clocks hit 0:00, though, it was far too easy to tell what the theme of the day would be for the Jacksonville...
Los Angeles Rams star WR Cooper Kupp suffers ankle injury vs. Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp had an unusually quiet game before going down with an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals.
McDermott: Turnovers make it awfully hard to win in this league
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke with the media following the Bills 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings where the Bills had 4 turnover and 6 over the past 2 games.
Dodgers: Broadcaster Joe Davis Getting Some Love From Football Fans Too
Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis is good at calling any sport
Cowboys executive Stephen Jones speaks on free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
As free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to work his way back from the ACL injury that ended his first appearance in the Super Bowl after only a quarter and a half, rumors have run rampant on where his next destination will be. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke recently on the NFL’s Sirius XM channel about the desire he has to bring Beckham to Dallas, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Colts place star LB on IR
Shaquille Leonard's difficult season will include another extended injury absence. The Colts are placing their top linebacker on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. Leonard, who has only been active for three games this season, suffered a setback with his back injury during practice this week. It will lead...
Packers CB Eric Stokes unlikely to return this season
The Packers defense is expected to be without a key piece for the rest of the season. Matt LaFleur views it likely Eric Stokes will be shut down. A 2021 first-round pick, Stokes will see ankle and knee injuries end his sophomore NFL season early. This will certainly be a big loss for a Green Bay team in unexpected territory at the nine-game mark.
Seahawks expected to offer QB Geno Smith long-term extension after season
The Seahawks are one of the league’s biggest surprises in 2022, as they sit at 6-3 and atop the NFC West standings despite entering the season with all the trappings of a rebuilding outfit. The biggest reason for Seattle’s success, of course, is quarterback Geno Smith, and according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the ‘Hawks are expected to offer Smith a long-term contract after the season (video link).
Bills elevate CB Xavier Rhodes, RB Duke Johnson from practice squad
The Bills are extremely deep at cornerback, but an injury to first-round rookie Kaiir Elam has him currently listed as doubtful going into Sunday. With Elam out, Dane Jackson would be expected to start opposite Tre’Davious White at cornerback, with Taron Johnson and Siran Neal providing key snaps off the bench.
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0