Bronson wins 138th Assembly District race

 4 days ago

Democratic incumbent Harry Bronson will serve a seventh term in the state Assembly representing the 138th District, according to unofficial results of Tuesday’s election from the Monroe County Boad of Elections.Bronson received 58% of the votes to DiFlorio’s 40%.A resident of Rochester, Bronson is seeking his seventh term in the Assembly. He also owns the South Wedge coffee shop Equal Grounds and has gained a reputation as a progressive legislator who champions LGBTQ rights as well as workers’ rights and workplace protections.Bronson has supported legislation granting new protections to renters and ushering in criminal justice reforms, including the state’s new bail laws. He chairs the Assembly’s Economic Development Committee.DiFlorio, a Chili resident, serves in the Monroe County Legislature, where she chairs its Planning and Economic Development Committee. Previously, she was a Chili Town Board member.Throughout her campaign, DiFlorio said she believes that bail reform laws are one way the state is out of touch with the people it serves and their concerns. She also believes the state has been overspending on services.The 138th Assembly District includes Henrietta, Chili, Riga, and part of Rochester.

