Pennsylvania State

erienewsnow.com

Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania's Governor, Doug Mastriano, has yet to Concede Defeat

Still no word of the Republican in Pennsylvania's race for Governor, conceding defeat, three days after the election. There were still votes being counted in some spots here in Pennsylvania Thursday, but the latest unofficial returns show Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican election denier Doug Mastriano by 14 percentage points, the biggest margin in decades.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate

Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority. Contributing to that majority was Senate Republicans sweeping three key swing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

The new model for Democratic victories that John Fetterman established

Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman survived a bruising Senate campaign and overcame a serious stroke to prevail against Republican Mehmet Oz to claim his state’s open Senate seat Tuesday. Fetterman rebounded after having watched his double-digit lead in the summer evaporate into a dead heat after a near-disastrous debate performance two weeks before the election, in which he had trouble articulating sentences. At one point in the debate, Fetterman insisted he had always supported fracking, even when confronted with his own statements that indicated he didn’t support fracking two years ago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Election Day results across Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election results are coming in after polls in our region closed, the part we've all waited for on this Election Day 2022.Pennsylvania's Election Day was closely watched around the nation, with all eyes on the race for an open Senate seat and the governor's seat.CBS News projects Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race to replace former U.S. Senator Pat Toomey in the Pennsylvania Senate. In the Pennsylvania governor's race, CBS News projects Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth's attorney general, has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator from central Pennsylvania. Mastriano is not conceding.Click here to view our election results live updates blog.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
NEVADA STATE
WBRE

Ryncavage elected to serve in PA 119th at 21 years old

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 21-year-old Alec Ryncavage has been declared the winner of the 119th District for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives. Republican candidate, Alec Ryncavage, and Democratic candidate, Vito Malacari, were at multiple polling places campaigning Tuesday. At 21 years old, Ryncavage just qualifies to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

