Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania's Governor, Doug Mastriano, has yet to Concede Defeat
Still no word of the Republican in Pennsylvania's race for Governor, conceding defeat, three days after the election. There were still votes being counted in some spots here in Pennsylvania Thursday, but the latest unofficial returns show Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican election denier Doug Mastriano by 14 percentage points, the biggest margin in decades.
Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate
Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority. Contributing to that majority was Senate Republicans sweeping three key swing...
The new model for Democratic victories that John Fetterman established
Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman survived a bruising Senate campaign and overcame a serious stroke to prevail against Republican Mehmet Oz to claim his state’s open Senate seat Tuesday. Fetterman rebounded after having watched his double-digit lead in the summer evaporate into a dead heat after a near-disastrous debate performance two weeks before the election, in which he had trouble articulating sentences. At one point in the debate, Fetterman insisted he had always supported fracking, even when confronted with his own statements that indicated he didn’t support fracking two years ago.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
'Every vote counts': 2 Pa. House races still too close to call, affirming importance of voting
HORSHAM, Pa. - After Tuesday's election, two Pennsylvania House races are still too close to call. Voters in parts of Montgomery and Bucks counties are still waiting to learn which candidate will represent them in the state House. "That’s very scary. I didn’t realize right now, until you said it,...
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Colorado elects its first Latina member of Congress, Yadira Caraveo
Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo made history as Colorado’s first Latina elected to Congress, according to NBC News projections. With 97% of the votes counted, Caraveo won 48.4% of the votes and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer won 47.7%, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. Caraveo will represent...
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
Control of Pa. House comes down to two excruciatingly close contests
There was no finality today in the battle for majority control of the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives.
Dr. Mehmet Oz issues statement after conceding to John Fetterman in Senate race
NEWTWON, Pa. — Tuesday evening inside the doors of the Newtown Athletic Club, Dr. Mehmet Oz told supporters when all the votes were counted, he’d win. Not long after, the race was called. He’d lost. The race many thought would take days to tally ended with a...
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are running for portions in the142nd...
‘Stomach-churning’: How Fetterman survived a stroke — and more — to beat Oz
Inside the risky bets, world-class trolling and bare-knuckled tactics that propelled the Democrat to victory.
Election Day results across Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election results are coming in after polls in our region closed, the part we've all waited for on this Election Day 2022.Pennsylvania's Election Day was closely watched around the nation, with all eyes on the race for an open Senate seat and the governor's seat.CBS News projects Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race to replace former U.S. Senator Pat Toomey in the Pennsylvania Senate. In the Pennsylvania governor's race, CBS News projects Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth's attorney general, has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator from central Pennsylvania. Mastriano is not conceding.Click here to view our election results live updates blog.
Over 50% of Centre County cast a ballot in the midterm election. Here’s how they voted
Centre County followed the statewide trends in the 2022 midterm election.
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
UPDATED: Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Bucks County
Pennsylvania is at the center of what the media is calling one of the most critical midterm elections in generations. Below is how Bucks County, with 482,009 registered voters, has voted in the races that have taken on such outsized importance this election cycle.
Ryncavage elected to serve in PA 119th at 21 years old
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 21-year-old Alec Ryncavage has been declared the winner of the 119th District for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives. Republican candidate, Alec Ryncavage, and Democratic candidate, Vito Malacari, were at multiple polling places campaigning Tuesday. At 21 years old, Ryncavage just qualifies to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House […]
Midterm Election: Local college students list the biggest issues that drove them to the polls
PHILADELPHIA - Early signs are showing young voters showed up to the polls in strong numbers this Midterm Election, giving Democrats a big boost. FOX 29's Jennifer Lee surveyed students at Temple University who ranged in age from first-time voters who are 18 to seniors who are 21 years old.
