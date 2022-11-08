Read full article on original website
Black Panther stars visited Chadwick Boseman’s grave to ‘ask for his blessing’ before Wakanda Forever
Michaela Coel and Winston Duke visited Chadwick Boseman’s grave to “ask his blessing” before filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the original 2018 film, died in 2020 from colon cancer aged 43.Appearing on the The Graham Norton Show on Friday (4 November), Duke, who plays M’Baku in the Marvel films, spoke about the experience of creating the second film without Boseman.“It was really just melancholic to step back into the shoes of it all,” he explained. “I was glad to get back with the rest of the cast but Chadwick left this huge gaping hole,...
A 'Black Panther' character is missing from 'Wakanda Forever.' Here's how his absence is explained away.
Daniel Kaluuya's character, W'Kabi, doesn't return in the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther." The sequel briefly references his fate.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Big Wakanda Forever leak reveals who dies in Black Panther 2
Death is an integral part of superhero movies, and it’s not just villains who die. That much is especially clear in the MCU, as Marvel has been using tragic events to drive home the point that stakes are high in these adventures. Heroes get hurt, and some die. Even beloved characters who we hate seeing pass away. Any fan going into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should expect death, especially considering what Marvel showed in the trailers.
Rihanna Reveals Her Favorite Postpartum Body Part: 'Now It's My Booty Because I Got One'
Rihanna got cheeky on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. While speaking with press, the style mogul was asked what her favorite body part to show off is, a question the reporter said she asked Rihanna a decade ago, wanting to know "if the answer has changed."
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Rihanna Shares Behind the Scenes Video for 'Lift Me Up'
Music icon Rihanna shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single ‘Lift Me Up.’ In the brief clip, we see her interacting with the crew of the shoot on the beach. She also commended the direction of Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who directed the music video, as the caption read, “an honor getting one of the illest #AutumnDuraldArkapaw from Black Panther directing this music video!! Shout outs to you and your entire team for bringing this visual together for such a special record!”
Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie
Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
Ryan Coogler Explains What Happened To Daniel Kaluuya’s Character W'Kabi In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With only days to go til the release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters, Ryan Coogler is revealing why one of the characters from the initial Marvel film isn’t making an appearance in the sequel. During an interview with CinemaBlend, Coogler shared that W’Kabi (played by Daniel Kaluuya) won’t...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Off to a Roaring Start at International Box Office
Marvel has had a great year in both theaters and on Disney+, but the MCU is ending 2022 with an explosively emotional bang thanks to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel will be breaking the bank all around the world this weekend. However, Wakanda Forever has started the superhero party early in some global markets. The film has already made $10.1 million in 17 foreign markets this past Wednesday.
“I’m coming over tomorrow night”- When Will Smith Invited Himself for Dinner at Naomi Harris’ House for THIS Reason
Inviting oneself to one’s house is kinda rude and inappropriate, but the rule does not apply to Will Smith. Hollywood’s bad boy once invited himself to his co-star, Naomi Harris’ house because he wanted to taste one of her family’s brilliant recipes. The star is still...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos
AFRIFF's founder said the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "symbolizes further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries" Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made history in Nigeria. The film's Sunday premiere in the African country's largest city, Lagos, marked the first time a Marvel film has held a local premiere, according to Deadline. Attendees at the star-studded event included director/co-writer Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore, as well as the film's stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta. Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)...
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds
Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Explained
After years of being in the works, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, and it definitely significantly changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The film, which is the final feature-length installment of Phase 4, is jam-packed with emotional moments and surprising character revelations — all the way through to the very last scene of the film. Wakanda Forever keeps up the trend of many previous MCU films by including a mid-credits scene, and here's what you need to know about it. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Shares How Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one. The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs. And...
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Wakanda Forever has a big plot hole – but we can already explain it
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th, so we have less than a week to wait before seeing where this new MCU story takes us. But we don’t need to know the full Black Panther 2 story to tell you that Wakanda Forever already has a significant plot hole. Thankfully, it’s something that can be easily explained along the way.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, review: Chadwick Boseman’s shadow looms large in emotional sequel
Beyond the spectacle of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a single truth rings out: Chadwick Boseman was deeply loved. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther (2018), intended to be Boseman’s solo debut as T’Challa, was a rare cultural game-changer. The film marked the most expansive and mainstream representation of Black talent in front of and behind the camera. And Boseman stood right at its centre, a force of charisma and introspection. Everything about this sequel – filmed in the aftermath of Boseman’s death in August 2020 – feels subsumed under a great shadow of loss. Wakanda Forever isn’t necessarily a film about...
Bow Wow becomes emotional on stage during Millennial Tour
The Millennial Tour is back again and this time with headliners such as Lloyd, Jacquees, Keri Hilson, Mario, The Ying Yang Twins, and the legendary Bow Wow. The event brought out thousands of attendees who were able to immerse themselves in early 2000s R&B and hip-hop music. Fans were able to sing along to timeless hits and take a trip back in time.
