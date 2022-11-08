ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Picks Up Her Adorable Son Samuel, 10, From School: Photo

Halfway to Friday! Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her son Samuel, 10, after a busy day at school on Wednesday, October 19. The radiant actress, 50, held hands with her youngest child with Ben Affleck, also 50, as she retrieved him from his Southern California school in the heat of the unexpectedly warm autumn afternoon. In photos, Jennifer rocked a pair of casual light blue jeans and a white button up shirt as she held her son’s hand. She also wore sneakers, a watch, and a simple necklace and wore her brunette hair down. Jennifer also carried a navy blue jacket. Her only son Samuel, 10, happily walked along his mom’s side carrying several bags and wearing a green collared polo shirt, jeans, and black sneakers.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok

Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears. @jennifergarner. Boo. 👻 (inspo @Robert and May & @Britney Spears)...

