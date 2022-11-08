Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Not Living Together-- Rumors Swirl Divorce Is Not Far Off
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage issues spark rumors of divorce.dvsross/Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not off to a good start. The power couple just got married and already show signs of a breakup in their immediate future. Radar Online reported Affleck may have removed his wedding ring.
Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Will Invite Former Spouses To Holiday Party So They Can Celebrate As 'One Big Family'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are gearing up to spend their first holiday together as husband and wife! According to an insider, the couple plan to throw a "huge celebration" for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, and since they each have children from previous marriages, they'll reportedly extend an invite to their respective former spouses.
Alex Rodriguez shops arm and arm with Jac Cordeiro at Rodeo Drive
Alex Rodriguez recently spent time at Rodeo Drive with a Canadian woman named Jac Cordeiro. They looked happy Monday as they walked arm in arm photos. GrosbyGroup It’s the first time the 47-year-old former athlete and the fitness guru have been spotted...
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Matthew Perry Admits He Dumped '90s Girlfriend Julia Roberts Because He Would 'Never Be Enough' For Her
A walk down memory lane. Matthew Perry is looking back on his relationship with '90s girlfriend Julia Roberts, admitting he broke up with the actress because he felt he would never be enough for her. The Friends alum got candid in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible...
George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship
George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
Newly divorced Gisele Bündchen is ready to move into her recently bought Miami property
Gisele Bündchen is ready to start from scratch after finalizing her divorce from American football superstar Tom Brady . The Brazilian top model, known for being one of Victoria’s Secret angels, purchased the property in February 2022. Her investment leads to speculation to believe that she knew she...
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Garner Shares Rare PDA With Boyfriend John Miller While Ex Ben Affleck, New Wife Jennifer Lopez Are Plagued With Divorce Rumors
Jennifer Garner has kept her romance with her boyfriend, John Miller, low-key. However, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA over the weekend. On the other hand, there are rumors that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is on the rocks. Jennifer Garner And Boyfriend John Miller Kissed Publicly.
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Sometimes Had to 'Fake It' with Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino
Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino get along well now — but it took the pair some time. On Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Pinkett Smith, 51, and cohost Adrienne Banfield Norris were joined by Will Smith's ex-wife Zampino, 54, for a conversation about how their relationship has evolved over the years.
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
'He Was Bitter': Billy Ray Cyrus' Career Comeback, Not Younger Woman, Forced Tish To File For Divorce
Bitter Billy Ray Cyrus' sour grapes over his stalled singing career destroyed the country hunk's rocky marriage to his wife Tish and wrecked his relationship with his pop superstar daughter Miley, not his rumored fiancée Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. Tish, 55, filed divorce papers to...
Jennifer Garner Picks Up Her Adorable Son Samuel, 10, From School: Photo
Halfway to Friday! Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her son Samuel, 10, after a busy day at school on Wednesday, October 19. The radiant actress, 50, held hands with her youngest child with Ben Affleck, also 50, as she retrieved him from his Southern California school in the heat of the unexpectedly warm autumn afternoon. In photos, Jennifer rocked a pair of casual light blue jeans and a white button up shirt as she held her son’s hand. She also wore sneakers, a watch, and a simple necklace and wore her brunette hair down. Jennifer also carried a navy blue jacket. Her only son Samuel, 10, happily walked along his mom’s side carrying several bags and wearing a green collared polo shirt, jeans, and black sneakers.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes
The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Marie Claire
Ben Affleck Took Jennifer Lopez to His Beloved Dunkin Donuts, And She Looked Less Than Thrilled
Every celebrity follower associates Ben Affleck with Dunkin Donuts. It's just part of the Massachusetts-bred actor's essence as a person. So now that Affleck is a married man once more, it's only right that he should share his love for the coffee and donuts shop with his new bride Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok
Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears. @jennifergarner. Boo. 👻 (inspo @Robert and May & @Britney Spears)...
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
Comments / 0