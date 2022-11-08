ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Wakanda Forever’s mid-credits scene is exactly the right kind of surprising

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever draws to a close with most everyone thinking that they have a solid understanding of the world’s balance of power following the passing of one Black Panther and the rise of a new one. But the movie’s solitary mid-credits sequence introduces a surprising new twist that could upend all that and set the stage for a very different kind of Black Panther story going forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy