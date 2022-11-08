This fascinating biography tenderly links the life and work of the woman whose timeless novels grappled with the power of passion. In 1982, Shirley Hazzard flew to Britain for a reunion with Alec Vedeniapine, a man with whom she had been in love more than 30 years before. Vedeniapine and his wife farmed in Wales, and their world – cats and cows; damp, rural isolation - couldn’t have been more different from that of Hazzard, who lived with her husband, Francis Steegmuller, a biographer of Cocteau and Flaubert, on New York’s Upper East Side in an apartment filled with paintings by Matisse and Picasso. Yet the contrast only made her feelings for Vedeniapine the more categorical. The considerable achievements of her own life were, even now, to be measured (favourably) against her sense of what she felt he had “renounced” all those decades ago. Carefully closing her eyes to the existence of his family, she found herself struck by “this theme – this transcendent theme – of fulfilment and non-fulfilment; and those who bind themselves to limitations”. Though the two of them would stay in touch, they did not meet again.

27 MINUTES AGO