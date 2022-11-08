Read full article on original website
Man throws eggs at King Charles III during tour of York
LONDON (AP) — A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York. The incident happened as the king and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a...
Italy’s PM Meloni sues Gomorrah writer in libel drama over refugee rescue
Italy’s new far-right prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is suing one of the world’s best-known journalists, the anti-mafia and human rights campaigner Roberto Saviano, for criminal defamation, over remarks he made regarding her policy towards migrants drowning in the Mediterranean sea. This is the second time in just under...
Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life by Brigitta Olubas review – doyenne of love and devastation
This fascinating biography tenderly links the life and work of the woman whose timeless novels grappled with the power of passion. In 1982, Shirley Hazzard flew to Britain for a reunion with Alec Vedeniapine, a man with whom she had been in love more than 30 years before. Vedeniapine and his wife farmed in Wales, and their world – cats and cows; damp, rural isolation - couldn’t have been more different from that of Hazzard, who lived with her husband, Francis Steegmuller, a biographer of Cocteau and Flaubert, on New York’s Upper East Side in an apartment filled with paintings by Matisse and Picasso. Yet the contrast only made her feelings for Vedeniapine the more categorical. The considerable achievements of her own life were, even now, to be measured (favourably) against her sense of what she felt he had “renounced” all those decades ago. Carefully closing her eyes to the existence of his family, she found herself struck by “this theme – this transcendent theme – of fulfilment and non-fulfilment; and those who bind themselves to limitations”. Though the two of them would stay in touch, they did not meet again.
Climate activists try to glue themselves to famed painting ‘The Scream’
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police said two climate activists tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream. Police said they...
