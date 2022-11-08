Today, November 11, marks the official release date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and its accompanying soundtrack. The OST includes contributions from artists including Tems, Burna Boy, Stormzy, and PinkPantheress among others as well as the much-herladed return of Rihanna. We have already heard "Lift Me Up," Rihanna's first new music since 2016's ANTI, with new song "Born Again" arriving today. Scroll down to listen to the track, written by The-Dream, below.

