The FADER
Listen to Rihanna’s second Black Panther song, “Born Again”
Today, November 11, marks the official release date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and its accompanying soundtrack. The OST includes contributions from artists including Tems, Burna Boy, Stormzy, and PinkPantheress among others as well as the much-herladed return of Rihanna. We have already heard "Lift Me Up," Rihanna's first new music since 2016's ANTI, with new song "Born Again" arriving today. Scroll down to listen to the track, written by The-Dream, below.
The FADER
Maya Jane Coles drops “Freefall” featuring Moxie Knox
Multi-genre electronic act Maya Jane Coles is back before the end of the year with her new single “Freefall” featuring New York R&B singer-songwriter Moxie Knox. The song dropped via Coles own record label, I/AM/ME. The catchy house tune exemplifies why the producer is dubbed the “first lady...
The FADER
The Blessed Madonna releases “Serotonin Moonbeams”
The Blessed Madonna has released her first single in five years. "Serotonin Moonbeams" is her first solo material since 2017 single "He Is The Voice I Hear" and marks her first release on new label Warner Records. The track is an upbeat house anthem that features pop icon Uffie on groove-coaxing vocals that urge listeners to dance.
