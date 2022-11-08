‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Tears Up Over Aaron Carter’s Death (Exclusive)

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba is remembering Aaron Carter, who competed for the Mirrorball in 2009.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Carrie, who revealed how she’ll remember Aaron.

She said, “I think of Aaron a lot, I always have. He was one of those contestants you always just hope for… When he came here, on our show, he had so much joy and enthusiasm. I think there is a jive he did with Karina [Smirnoff]… He was so full of life — that’s how I always remember him .”

Of Aaron’s death, Carrie Ann said, “It’s tragic what happened to him… My heart goes out to his family and Nick and all those he left behind.”

“I know he had a very special and tender heart,” Inaba went on. “I think the world was just difficult for him.”

Carrie Ann got emotional, saying, “It just breaks my heart that somebody that sweet… He was talented, he had so much going for him… I was devastated when I read the news. I am just praying for his family.”

As for the night’s double elimination, which sent Heidi D’Amelio and Vinny Guadagnino home, Inaba said, “When you have a double elimination like this, it’s hard… It’s a hard year, because everybody has different strengths, more so than any other season… I really do not like doing that judges’ save at the end… You want to save them for different reasons.

So who is the couple to beat? She answered, “Gabby, Wayne and Charli have been on the top of the leaderboard… Then Trevor got up there and did his thing… They are so different it’s very hard to compare them… They are all fantastic.”