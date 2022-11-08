‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Tears Up Over Aaron Carter’s Death (Exclusive)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'DWTS' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Tears Up Over Aaron Carter's Death

 4 days ago
“Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba is remembering Aaron Carter, who competed for the Mirrorball in 2009.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Carrie, who revealed how she’ll remember Aaron.

She said, “I think of Aaron a lot, I always have. He was one of those contestants you always just hope for… When he came here, on our show, he had so much joy and enthusiasm. I think there is a jive he did with Karina [Smirnoff]… He was so full of life — that’s how I always remember him .”

Of Aaron’s death, Carrie Ann said, “It’s tragic what happened to him… My heart goes out to his family and Nick and all those he left behind.”

“I know he had a very special and tender heart,” Inaba went on. “I think the world was just difficult for him.”

Carrie Ann got emotional, saying, “It just breaks my heart that somebody that sweet… He was talented, he had so much going for him… I was devastated when I read the news. I am just praying for his family.”

As for the night’s double elimination, which sent Heidi D’Amelio and Vinny Guadagnino home, Inaba said, “When you have a double elimination like this, it’s hard… It’s a hard year, because everybody has different strengths, more so than any other season… I really do not like doing that judges’ save at the end… You want to save them for different reasons.

So who is the couple to beat? She answered, “Gabby, Wayne and Charli have been on the top of the leaderboard… Then Trevor got up there and did his thing… They are so different it’s very hard to compare them… They are all fantastic.”

extratv

Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Says She’s ‘Devastated’ Following His Death

Aaron Carter’s on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin is sharing her grief over his tragic death. Martin shared a statement with People, saying, "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."
LANCASTER, CA
extratv

Aaron Carter: New Details Revealed Surrounding His Death

Aaron Carter, 34, was found dead in his bathtub early Saturday, and now there is new information surrounding his death. TMZ reports that cans of compressed air were found in his bedroom and bathroom along with prescription pills. Law enforcement sources tell the site that police performed a welfare check...
extratv

Hilary Duff on Aaron Carter's Death: 'Rest Easy'

Twenty years ago, Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff were a teen couple, one whose secretive relationship made their fans equal parts crazy and crazy-jealous. On Saturday, following Carter's tragic death at 34, Duff found herself eulogizing a first crush — and she offered just the right words for the occasion.
extratv

Cher, 76, & Alexander Edwards, 36, Spark Dating Rumors

Cher and Alexander Edwards have tongues wagging after they were spotted holding hands in West Hollywood. The 76-year-old singer and 36-year-old music producer looked coupled up while out to dinner at hot spot Craig’s with Tyga. Cher looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble with a cutout top, pants, and...
extratv

Aaron Carter: New Details About His Final Days

Aaron Carter, 34, was found dead in a bathtub on Saturday, and now TMZ has new details about his final days. The site reports that Carter’s on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin had helped him get into outpatient rehab. Sources tell TMZ that Carter had agreed to treatment in hopes of helping his custody case with their 11-month-old son Prince.
extratv

Paul Wesley Kisses Model Natalie Kuckenburg After Ines de Ramon Split

More than a month after news broke about his separation from Ines de Ramon, Paul Wesley appears to have moved on from the marriage!. On Wednesday, Wesley, 40, was spotted kissing model Natalie Kuckenburg, 22, while vacationing in Italy in photos obtained by Page Six. The two were seen packing...
extratv

Wynonna Judd on Missing Mom Naomi: ‘She’s with Me’ (Exclusive)

On Wednesday, Wynonna Judd hit the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards!. “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Judd, who opened up about missing her late mother, Naomi Judd. Wynonna shared, “I saw a picture of her the other day and it said, ‘I’ve lost 10 pounds, Mom.’ I still want her approval, I still look at her like, ‘Oh my God. I’m trying.’ She’s with me.”
extratv

Emily Maynard Johnson Announces Birth of Son Jones, Who Has Down Syndrome

Bachelor Nation’s Emily Maynard Johnson is a mom of six!. The reality star announced the news on Instagram, writing, “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world. During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones is going to be a blessing to our family.”
extratv

Why Selena Gomez Is Scared She Can’t Carry Children

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez opened up about her desire to be a mother one day, and what could get in the way. In the interview, Gomez revealed that she may not be able to carry children because of her bipolar medications. She admitted, “That's a...
TENNESSEE STATE
extratv

Nick Cannon Announces Birth of ELEVENTH Child

Nick Cannon has announced the birth of his eleventh child, this one with Abby De La Rosa. "11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself," he wrote, sharing a first pic of the infant with De La Rosa, one of several women with whom Nick is in a polyamorous relationship.
extratv

extratv

