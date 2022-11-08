ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Logistics Property Company Closes $1.8 Billion Venture Two Industrial Real Estate Fund

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsCIV_0j3EDml300

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

Logistics Property Company, LLC (“LPC”) closed its second develop-to-core fund, LPC Logistics Venture Two LP, (“Venture II”) with total equity commitments of $1.8 billion from several global institutional investors and co-investment by LPC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005898/en/

Butterfield Distribution Center, 2800 Diehl Road, Aurora, IL. Image courtesy of Logistics Property Company, LLC

To date, 35 percent of the fund has been allocated to investments in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Inland Empire, Pennsylvania, Phoenix, and Southern New Jersey, with significant capital to deploy for new development projects that deliver value to investors.

LPC launched its inaugural develop-to-core venture in August 2019, raising $1 billion of equity commitments from global institutional investors (“Venture I”) and LPC. LPC has fully allocated Venture I’s equity to projects representing more than 20 million square feet across the United States.

The successful capital raised for Venture II “speaks to the opportunistic industrial real estate market and the strong develop-to-core strategy offering investors the ability to own Class A industrial facilities in tier one locations at an attractive basis,” LPC’s CEO Jim Martell stated.

LPC appreciated the number of investors from Venture I who committed to Venture II and is proud to add several new major institutions to participate in Venture II. Similar to Venture I, Venture II’s execution strategy is to buy well-located property in U.S. markets, develop Class A industrial buildings to modern specifications, including key ESG considerations, stabilize the assets, and hold to assemble a geographically diverse portfolio.

In 2022, LPC announced the commencement on five new developments for Venture II totaling 2.3 million square feet. The respective developments include Covington Commerce Center in Georgia, First State Logistics Center in Delaware, 975 Algonquin, 2800 W. Diehl Road, and 4275 Ferry Road, all in Illinois.

A Venture II project scheduled to break ground before the end of 2022 calendar year includes Palm Gateway Logistics Center, which includes four buildings totaling 613,000 square feet, located in Mesa, Arizona.

Venture II also closed on the land for a new 341,000 square foot warehouse development in San Bernardino, CA, with construction slated to start second quarter of 2023.

MAM Real Estate, part of Macquarie Group and LPC’s majority shareholder, acted as the fund’s exclusive financial advisor and placement agent and partnered with the LPC management team in forming the platform. MAM Real Estate is part of Macquarie Asset Management, one of the world’s leading alternative asset managers.

About Logistics Property Co.

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is an industrial real estate company focused on the acquisition, development, and management of modern logistics properties. The group is led by a diverse management team that averages more than 25 years of experience and has developed more than 55.3 million square feet of logistics buildings since 1995. LPC is headquartered in Chicago with more than 70 employees strategically located across eight offices. Its portfolio currently comprises 52 buildings across 23 million square feet in key logistics markets across North America with an estimated end value of more than $3 billion. For further information, please visit logisticspropco.com and follow @logisticspropco.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005898/en/

CONTACT: Jamie Jones

Vice President – Marketing

jjones@logisticspropco.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Logistics Property Company, LLC

PUB: 11/08/2022 12:25 PM/DISC: 11/08/2022 12:26 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Jennifer Geer

Hobby Lobby's founder gives away his company: What does it mean for Hobby Lobby stores?

"Wealth is a curse," said David Green. Image by DangApricot, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Hobby Lobby is famous for its crafts supplies, unique finds, and also, its somewhat unusual (at least in America) business practices. When other stores are open 24/7, Hobby Lobby, founded by David Green, is closed on Sundays, only stays open until 8 PM, and doesn't carry spooky Halloween decorations. They also recently raised their minimum wage to $18.50 per hour.
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy