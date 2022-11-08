Read full article on original website
UN issues call to action after CFDA award win
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The United Nations might not seem like a natural bedfellow for fashion, but its role in the sector is fast growing as the threat of climate change becomes more urgent. On Monday evening, model and sustainability consultant Amber Valletta presented the intergovernmental organisation with the Environmental Sustainability Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.
