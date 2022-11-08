Benton County’s purchase of building for recovery center a major achievement

Benton County’s recent purchase of the former Kennewick General Hospital (KGH) is a great achievement for the Tri-Cities and the entire region! The old hospital will be renovated to become part of a comprehensive Recovery Center for addiction and mental illness. Another facility is expected to be leased very soon, as part of a two-facility overall plan.

Recovery facilities are badly needed because we know that addiction and mental illness fuel much of the crime in our area. In addition, national statistics show that 70-75 percent of people in active addiction are employed. In workplaces, they can cause low productivity, safety hazards, gossip and sometimes fear.

ALL residents of our region — not just addicted and mentally ill people and their families — will benefit from the new Recovery Center. Jail and law enforcement costs will drop as crime and recidivism are reduced when afflicted people get treatment; public health insurance costs and waiting times in hospital Emergency Rooms will decrease as repeat visits to ERs by addicted persons fall; employers who provide treatment opportunities to their employees will save money by not having to send people to treatment facilities far away; and the many thousands of dollars spent annually on treatment will stay in the Tri-Cities.

The Recovery Center also will provide jobs in construction, behavioral health fields, and spin-off support services. In addition, public safety and hygiene will be improved in obvious ways.

The Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition (BFRC), a grass-roots group of local volunteer citizens, has worked for more than four years to bring about a Recovery Center in the Tri-Cities, and we are excited beyond belief that this vision is becoming reality. Addiction is a real disease, not just willful bad behavior, and it is treatable. Addiction treatment is healthcare, plain and simple. Given a chance, many people do recover and lead productive lives. Approximately 22 million Americans are in recovery from addiction, or one in every 16 people.

Now that we’re going to have Recovery facilities, there is much work for all of us to do.

Fund-raising is always important. Benton County has amassed $14.25-million to renovate the two old buildings that will comprise the Center (including $5 million of the county’s own funds). But more funding is needed, both from public sources through the work of our legislators, and from private donations.

Many expenses for a high quality Recovery Center may not eligible for public funding, such as recreational equipment for restorative sports; music and art facilities; funding for family classes, and many other services. We will be calling on the always-generous Tri-Cities community to support these needs. In addition there will be volunteer opportunities which might include landscape cleanup or other chores that could be done by church groups, civic groups, and others.

This Recovery Center will belong to all of us in this area, and we are so lucky to have it. It Let’s take some time to rejoice and celebrate, and then let’s get to work. Congratulations and thank you Benton County!

Dr. Michele S. Gerber is retired from the Hanford Site and is President of the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition.