ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Benton County’s purchase of building for recovery center a major achievement

By Michele Gerber
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dssb8_0j3ECvHJ00

Benton County’s recent purchase of the former Kennewick General Hospital (KGH) is a great achievement for the Tri-Cities and the entire region! The old hospital will be renovated to become part of a comprehensive Recovery Center for addiction and mental illness. Another facility is expected to be leased very soon, as part of a two-facility overall plan.

Recovery facilities are badly needed because we know that addiction and mental illness fuel much of the crime in our area. In addition, national statistics show that 70-75 percent of people in active addiction are employed. In workplaces, they can cause low productivity, safety hazards, gossip and sometimes fear.

ALL residents of our region — not just addicted and mentally ill people and their families — will benefit from the new Recovery Center. Jail and law enforcement costs will drop as crime and recidivism are reduced when afflicted people get treatment; public health insurance costs and waiting times in hospital Emergency Rooms will decrease as repeat visits to ERs by addicted persons fall; employers who provide treatment opportunities to their employees will save money by not having to send people to treatment facilities far away; and the many thousands of dollars spent annually on treatment will stay in the Tri-Cities.

The Recovery Center also will provide jobs in construction, behavioral health fields, and spin-off support services. In addition, public safety and hygiene will be improved in obvious ways.

The Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition (BFRC), a grass-roots group of local volunteer citizens, has worked for more than four years to bring about a Recovery Center in the Tri-Cities, and we are excited beyond belief that this vision is becoming reality. Addiction is a real disease, not just willful bad behavior, and it is treatable. Addiction treatment is healthcare, plain and simple. Given a chance, many people do recover and lead productive lives. Approximately 22 million Americans are in recovery from addiction, or one in every 16 people.

Now that we’re going to have Recovery facilities, there is much work for all of us to do.

Fund-raising is always important. Benton County has amassed $14.25-million to renovate the two old buildings that will comprise the Center (including $5 million of the county’s own funds). But more funding is needed, both from public sources through the work of our legislators, and from private donations.

Many expenses for a high quality Recovery Center may not eligible for public funding, such as recreational equipment for restorative sports; music and art facilities; funding for family classes, and many other services. We will be calling on the always-generous Tri-Cities community to support these needs. In addition there will be volunteer opportunities which might include landscape cleanup or other chores that could be done by church groups, civic groups, and others.

This Recovery Center will belong to all of us in this area, and we are so lucky to have it. It Let’s take some time to rejoice and celebrate, and then let’s get to work. Congratulations and thank you Benton County!

Dr. Michele S. Gerber is retired from the Hanford Site and is President of the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition.
www.509recovery.org .

Comments / 1

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former Kennewick General Hospital will become Benton County recovery center

KENNEWICK, Wash. — What was formerly the Kennewick General Hospital has been purchased by Benton County to create a new recovery center with the goal of addressing the mental health and addiction crises in the Tri-Cities communities. As announced by Benton County officials on Thursday, Nov. 10, the purchase of that building has been completed. Furthermore, the county has confirmed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland

A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

Tri Cities Families To Get Help From Huge Winter Food Drive

For the 5th year, Summit Funding and Newsradio 610 KONA will team up to help get food donations for local families. This year, Phipps Team EXP Realty will join in along with multiple radio stations from Townsquare Media. Tire Factory brings one of their big trucks for us to load all the donations.
RICHLAND, WA
Chronicle

Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months

Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Englewood Ave and N 40th Ave in Yakima closed to repairs and improvements

YAKIMA, Wash.- After minor leakage on the 50-year-old reservoir in Yakima, the city of Yakima is beginning repairs on Monday. Over the past several years, the piping and fixtures in the reservoir have started to deteriorate. Work is expected to be done by early March, the hours will be Monday...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire destroys detached shop, damages other property

WALLA WALLA – A fire destroyed a detached shop, plus damaged a detached garage and two vehicles. Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 was dispatched to 217 Prospect Avenue at about 7 p.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief John Golden. The fire is believed to have been caused...
WALLA WALLA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Building Permits – November 2022

Wyckoff Farms Inc., 16601 Lemley Road, Prosser, $266,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Construction. Provision Capital LLC, property on Chemical Drive, Kennewick, $30,000 for new commercial. Contractor: owner. Travis Hendrickson, 23804 E. Highway 397, Kennewick, $373,000 for new commercial. Contractor: W. McKay Construction LLC. AT&T Wireless, 3331...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Wartime service in Tri-Cities turns into lifetime commitment

A young Altha Skogley covered plenty of ground before World War II steered her into service at Naval Air Station Pasco. Altha – “Al” to friends and family – was born March 4, 1923, in Montana to a World War I veteran who had served under Brig. Gen. Billy Mitchell in the trenches of Western Europe.
PASCO, WA
yaktrinews.com

Celebrate Veterans Day with these events around the Mid-Columbia

KENNEWICK, Wash. – In honor of those who served the United States, communities across the Mid-Columbia are gathering with special events spanning Thursday, Nov. 10 and the holiday itself on Friday, Nov. 10. FRANKLIN STEM ELEMENTARY HOSTS V-DAY PROGRAM. Where: Rosalind Franklin STEM Elementary School — Rd 52, Pasco,...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland pauses yard waste collection

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
RICHLAND, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
102
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy