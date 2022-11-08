ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating after a body was found on Thursday at Peace Village, the homeless encampment on Industrial Street. Police say they received reports of the body around noon. When they got there, they found a man, possibly in his 30’s, dead in a shelter. So far there are no signs of foul play. The medical examiner will do an autopsy.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO