WHEC TV-10
Man recovering from overnight shooting at Genesee Valley Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rochester police officers responded to Strong Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. When police got there, they were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man from Henrietta suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His...
13 WHAM
Man recovering after being shot at Genesee Valley Park
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. After treatment,...
Pedestrian hit by car on Chili Avenue at Old Scottsville Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a car at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Old Scottsville Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 36-year-old woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital around 5:25 p.m. Investigators did not release any information about her condition. Police say […]
13 WHAM
RPD: Intoxicated driver with firearm arrested on Dewey Avenue
Greece, N.Y. — Just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers observed a 2018 Ford Focus weaving in and out of its lane in the area of West Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue. Officers say that they stopped the car and the investigation found that the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was intoxicated.
13 WHAM
Hornell man arrested for allegedly shaking child, causing brain injury
Hornell, N.Y. — Hornell Police reported the arrest of Robert E. Taft, 26, of Hornell, following a complaint of suspected child abuse. Police say this was after a child less than five years old was taken to the Emergency Department at St. James hospital in the early morning of October 23.
WHEC TV-10
Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
Man in his 20s shot on Bay Street, RPD investigates
RGH medical staff said the man's injuries were non-life-threatening.
13 WHAM
Police investigating shooting on Myrtle Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Laurel Streets for a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:30 Thursday morning. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the lower body. He was taken to Strong Hospital via AMR...
17-year-old killed in car accident
Officers responded to the area of Bluff Drive and Garfield Avenue and found a deceased, 17-year-old male inside a 2007 Audi.
Two Rochester men convicted in 2020 kidnapping and murder
Raymond Dukes, 50, has been convicted of two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, and assault in the second degree for the murder of Tim Lewis.
Witnesses asked to identify man seen at fatal shooting of retired RPD officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit has released photos of a man they believe is connected to the murder of Retired Officer William Keith Booker. They’re also working with Booker’s family to provide a cash reward to anyone who has information about the fatal shooting on September 25, 2022. As we […]
13 WHAM
Monroe County Fire investigating fire at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle
Greece, N.Y. — Monroe County Fire is investigating a fire that happened at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle on Saturday. Ridge Road Fire was able to get the fire controlled quickly, and Barnard Fire, Gates Fire and North Greece Fire also responded to assist. The restaurant...
13 WHAM
Stabbing victim sues House of Mercy
Rochester, N.Y. — The House of Mercy faces a lawsuit filed by a victim of a stabbing over the summer that left another man dead. The shelter just reopened last week, with three new security checkpoints and security personnel from a new company, after shutting down following the Aug. 7 stabbing.
Brockport bus driver charged with transporting children while intoxicated
School officials notified both parents of Brockport students and the Brockport Police Department.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy seen driving away from area of fatal East Rochester crash
Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to state the deputy has been placed on administrative duty. We regret the error. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy is on administrative duty after being seen driving away from the area of a fatal East Rochester crash. According to the MCSO, someone called investigators […]
Allegany County man facing multiple gun charges after a standoff with NYSP
New York State police said numerous firearms and possible explosive devices were recovered from the residence.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate after man found dead at Peace Village homeless encampment
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating after a body was found on Thursday at Peace Village, the homeless encampment on Industrial Street. Police say they received reports of the body around noon. When they got there, they found a man, possibly in his 30’s, dead in a shelter. So far there are no signs of foul play. The medical examiner will do an autopsy.
13 WHAM
Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations
New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
13 WHAM
United and Healing Through Hope hosts church and resource fair
Rochester, N.Y. — United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County hosted a church and resource fair on Saturday. The event provided the public an opportunity to register to receive a Thanksgiving Food Basket. Those who attended the event were also able to learn about the resources that churches,...
WHEC TV-10
Parolee arrested for firing shots near group mourning 17-year-old murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old parolee was arrested after police said he fired shots on Weld Street near a group mourning the murder of teenager Chance Mosley. Group gathered last Wednesday night and scattered once the shots went off. Rochester police said bullets hit a nearby house but no one was struck by the gunfire.
