Honeoye Falls, NY

WHEC TV-10

Man recovering from overnight shooting at Genesee Valley Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rochester police officers responded to Strong Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. When police got there, they were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man from Henrietta suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man recovering after being shot at Genesee Valley Park

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. After treatment,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Pedestrian hit by car on Chili Avenue at Old Scottsville Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a car at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Old Scottsville Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 36-year-old woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital around 5:25 p.m. Investigators did not release any information about her condition. Police say […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Intoxicated driver with firearm arrested on Dewey Avenue

Greece, N.Y. — Just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers observed a 2018 Ford Focus weaving in and out of its lane in the area of West Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue. Officers say that they stopped the car and the investigation found that the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was intoxicated.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Hornell man arrested for allegedly shaking child, causing brain injury

Hornell, N.Y. — Hornell Police reported the arrest of Robert E. Taft, 26, of Hornell, following a complaint of suspected child abuse. Police say this was after a child less than five years old was taken to the Emergency Department at St. James hospital in the early morning of October 23.
HORNELL, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating shooting on Myrtle Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Laurel Streets for a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:30 Thursday morning. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the lower body. He was taken to Strong Hospital via AMR...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Stabbing victim sues House of Mercy

Rochester, N.Y. — The House of Mercy faces a lawsuit filed by a victim of a stabbing over the summer that left another man dead. The shelter just reopened last week, with three new security checkpoints and security personnel from a new company, after shutting down following the Aug. 7 stabbing.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigate after man found dead at Peace Village homeless encampment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating after a body was found on Thursday at Peace Village, the homeless encampment on Industrial Street. Police say they received reports of the body around noon. When they got there, they found a man, possibly in his 30’s, dead in a shelter. So far there are no signs of foul play. The medical examiner will do an autopsy.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations

New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

United and Healing Through Hope hosts church and resource fair

Rochester, N.Y. — United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County hosted a church and resource fair on Saturday. The event provided the public an opportunity to register to receive a Thanksgiving Food Basket. Those who attended the event were also able to learn about the resources that churches,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

