Meghan Trainor Had Way More Fun at Disneyland Than Her Toddler Son & We Can’t Stop Laughing at the Video

Spotting celebrities taking their kids to Disneyland is my dream. Can you imagine being there when Idina Menzel struck up a conversation with Elsa? It would be beyond magical! So when Meghan Trainor recently posted about taking her 1-year-old son Riley to Disneyland with her husband Daryl Sabara, I was intrigued. Did he love it? Was it amazing? It turns out, the “Made You Look” singer had way more fun than her toddler , and her TikToks about it are so funny.

“POV you take your kid to Disney for his first time,” Trainor wrote on TikTok yesterday, as her, Sabara, and Riley got ready for a trip to The Happiest Place on Earth. In the video, she’s putting on a bright red Minnie mouse sweater with a Disney bucket hat, and Sabara gets dressed in a coordinating yellow Mickey Mouse sweater with another Disney bucket hat. He also buckles a fanny pack and Trainor slips on a pink sparkly backpack.

Next: the toddler! Riley has his own adorable Mickey Mouse sweater, yet he looks totally unenthusiastic as he’s getting dressed. They walk down the hallway at the hotel at the end, and Riley gives a big laugh, although he still doesn’t quite know what he’s in for.

The next video shows a recap of the trip, and the toddler is still pretty unenthusiastic. As a mom of three boys — yeah, this checks out.

“Took my whole fam to Disneyland and this is how it went…” the “Don’t I Make It Look Easy” singer wrote over the next video . In this one, Trainor is pushing a stroller, and Riley looks on at the scene in front of him with a completely blank expression on his face, almost like he’s zoning out.

Someone off camera asks, “Where are we right now?” and Trainor responds, “Disneyland!”

They ask, “Are you excited?” Trainor responds, “So excited!”

Then the camera zooms into Riley, and they ask, “Are you excited, Riley?”

He’s playing with his ear and just giving an unamused expression to the camera, and I can’t stop laughing. He’s probably overstimulated from everything or ready for a nap or hungry or all of the above. He just seems so unfailingly chill, which, BTW, is normally great…but would it kill him to give just one little smile ? It’s Disneyland!

For her part, Trainor is excited enough for everyone about being at Disney. Throughout the video, she’s dancing, riding rides, trying to get Riley’s attention for the camera, and laughing nonstop. She’s one big ball of energy, which is honestly super impressive (the cold brew coffees they picked up probably helped, too!). Oh well, I’m sure it was a blast anyway, and they probably got the cutest pictures from the trip.

Someone commented on the video, “Took my kids to Disney 3 times… they don’t remember any of it lol. At this age, it’s really just for the parents 😂.”

“100% not going again till he’s at least 5 lmao,” Trainor responded. That is so true! Disneyland is just not for babies — they don’t appreciate it the way we do!

