ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Incumbents hold the lead for Newport News School Board

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three school board seats are being contested in Newport News, with incumbents facing challengers in the North, Central and South school board districts. Preliminary vote totals late Tuesday night show the three incumbents -- Douglas Brown of North District, Lisa Surles-Law of Central, and Terri Best of South -- carrying the lead. All but one precinct in their respective races have been reported.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wcti12.com

Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WTKR

Virginia Beach's historic Thoroughgood House on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's history is surprisingly broad, and the Virginia Beach History Museums provide memorable experiences for those who wish to discover the true hidden treasures of the Atlantic Coast. Chandler Nunnally witnessed that firsthand during his trip to Thoroughgood House, as part of "Coast Live: Positively Virginia Beach."
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy