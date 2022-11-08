Read full article on original website
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
What's next for Jen Kiggans' vacant state Senate seat?
NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans gets ready to fill the role of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in January, she is set to leave behind an empty seat for an entire 2023 year in the state Senate. This calls for a special election to fill the remainder...
A “change” election for Virginia Beach: shifting dynamics on city council
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- A handful of retirements and the unseating of two incumbents likely mean an entirely different complexion on the Virginia Beach City Council. The results from Tuesday’s election will likely be certified in the coming weeks. “We feel like this is a ‘change’ election, not only...
'He hadn't voted' | Virginia Beach man's vote reportedly counted before casting his ballot
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a tradition each Election Day for Rose Johnson and her husband, Kenny, to go to the polls early together and cast their ballots. "Every year, we go vote at six in the morning," said Rose Johnson. The tradition started as normally planned until Kenny...
Phillip Jones declares victory in Newport News mayoral race
Phillip Jones declares victory in Newport News mayoral race. At 33 years old, he is the youngest African American mayor in the city's history
EXPLAINER: I live in Norfolk. Why can't I vote in the Luria, Kiggans race?
If you're a Norfolk resident who wants to vote for Elaine Luria or Jen Kiggans today, you won't be able to. Due to the results of the 2020 Census, redistricting was performed in many localities across the Commonwealth. As a result, the city of Norfolk is now completely in Congressional...
Republican Jen Kiggans flips Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat
Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race.
Chesapeake elections reflect national political turmoil
This year, for the first time, elections for City Council and School Board are taking place during the closely watched congressional Midterm Elections.
Big changes coming to Newport News' city council
A new beginning for Newport News City Council. Four new faces will take a seat, come January.
Here are the 5 apparent winners in Chesapeake's City Council race
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Thirteen candidates squared off to win five seats on Chesapeake's City Council. Based on preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections, the top five candidates for Chesapeake City Council are:. John de Triquet. Ella Ward. Daniel Whitaker. C. Jeff Bunn. Amanda Newins. John de Triquet...
Portsmouth voters change city leadership on Election Day
Portsmouth residents have an opportunity to change the city leadership on Election Day Tuesday Key voter concerns include crime, police staffing shortages, and recent turmoil.
Live updates from the polls: Hampton Roads is key to determining a U.S. House majority
WHRO will carry live results coverage starting at 8 p.m on WHRV FM 89.5. It can also be streamed online. State elections officials said only minor problems disrupted Election Day. That’s according to two daytime updates from elections Commissioner Susan Beals. Polls close at 7 p.m., and there is...
AP: Bobby Scott wins in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He won over Republican Terry Namkung. Scott has been in the seat since 1993. Virginia’s newly redrawn 3rd congressional district now covers all of Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and...
Incumbents hold the lead for Newport News School Board
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three school board seats are being contested in Newport News, with incumbents facing challengers in the North, Central and South school board districts. Preliminary vote totals late Tuesday night show the three incumbents -- Douglas Brown of North District, Lisa Surles-Law of Central, and Terri Best of South -- carrying the lead. All but one precinct in their respective races have been reported.
Portsmouth warns residents of city employee scam
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, people are impersonating city employees, visiting residents, and asking for personal information and money.
Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883
Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Election Day
Some Virginia businesses and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, services and schools are closing or adjusting their schedules on Election Day.
Virginia Beach's historic Thoroughgood House on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's history is surprisingly broad, and the Virginia Beach History Museums provide memorable experiences for those who wish to discover the true hidden treasures of the Atlantic Coast. Chandler Nunnally witnessed that firsthand during his trip to Thoroughgood House, as part of "Coast Live: Positively Virginia Beach."
Former campaign manager sues Newport News mayoral candidate for $25,000
A former campaign manager for a Newport News mayoral candidate said she's owed $25,000. Levita Jones was Tina Vicks' campaign manager until September when the payments stopped.
Ex-campaign manager sues Newport News mayor candidate Tina Vick, alleges ‘illegal,’ ‘unethical’ behavior
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Just days before Election Day, a former campaign manager is suing Newport News mayoral candidate and current Councilwoman Tina Vick, alleging that Vick breached their contract with “illegal and unethical” behavior relating to transparency with campaign finances. Levita Jones, the owner of...
