FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Win “A Christmas Carol” Tickets
Scrooge is back! Enjoy this timeless Christmas classic, A Christmas Carol, and spark your holiday joy this season at American Shakespeare Center! Listen weekdays for us to play a clip of a famous Christmas Carol for your chance to win tickets to see “A Christmas Carol” at the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, VA!
Great Community Give returns
The Great Community Give is coming back for a sixth year. The initiative hosted by The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has raised five million dollars in its first five years. The Foundation’s Program Officer Amanda Bomfim says the all-day event champions local causes. The Great Community...
Food pantry unveils trailer for distribution
An area food pantry has unveiled a new 53-foot trailer to help distribute goods just in time for the holidays. During a noon ceremony at their Verona warehouse, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announced a three-year partnership with Food Lion that will allow the group to operate and maintain the trailer. The sponsorship will help deliver food to families who need it the most.
Corrections department offers Vets jobs
The Virginia Department of Corrections is extending a job offer for those who have served. VADOC is conducting reconnaissance to fill several correctional officer openings with former warfighters. Spokesperson George Sisson says that while veterans are not limited to a correctional officer’s role, they’re generally a great fit for the gig.
First Generation Center opens at JMU
First-generation college students at James Madison University now have a space just for them. A grand opening ceremony for JMU’s Center for First-Generation Students is set for 10 o’clock this morning. The university says that the purpose of the center is to not only provide support for these trailblazing students, but also ensure that they complete their degrees.
Report: 42-percent of “Gen Z” struggle with mental health
A new report uncovered some unsettling news in regards to mental health. According to Harmony Healthcare I-T, 42 percent of young adults belonging to “Gen Z” struggle with mental health conditions. While the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 appeared to be a major factor in the findings, Maureen Bowler,...
Non-Emergency line remains out of order
The non-emergency phone line used by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center is out of order until further notice. City officials say that technical issues have knocked that number offline indefinitely. According to Harrisonburg director of communications Mike Parks, 540-434-4436 is non-operational with no clear timetable for its return. Repairs on the connection are underway.
Local survivor of Kamikaze attack passes
On this Veteran’s Day, WSVA honors the life of Forest Lee Fulk, known affectionately as “Speck.”. According to his obituary, Mr. Fulk passed away November 8th in Timberville. Born October 1918 in Cootes Store, he graduated from Broadway High School in 1939. Fulk enlisted in the U-S Navy from 1943 through ‘46, serving in the South Pacific theatre through the end of World War II.
JMU Swimming & Diving to join CCSA for 22-23 season
ATLANTA – The James Madison swimming & diving program will compete in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association for the 2022-23 season, as announced by Commissioner Jerome Rodgers on Thursday afternoon. The Dukes will be joined by Old Dominion as they add to the group of Bellarmine, Campbell, FGCU, Gardner-Webb,...
Three charged in Harrisonburg shooting remain behind bars
The trio accused in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man last month will remain in custody, at least for the time being. According to online records, arraignment hearings for 35-year-old Lewis Bailey, 20-year-old Jornileyah (JOR-nuh-LAY-yuh) McCornell and 18-year-old Genesis McCornell were continued until January 24th of next year in Harrisonburg General District Court.
Page County law enforcement completes accreditation
Page County authorities completed their statistics so far this year in preparation for their current accreditation fourth term that ended on November 1st. Some of the numbers from the investigations division include 234 cases probed, 811 items seized and over 14-hundred pieces of evidence destroyed. The Narcotics Task Force executed...
Morse has 22 as James Madison takes down Buffalo 97-62
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Led by Vado Morse’s 22 points, the James Madison Dukes defeated the Buffalo Bulls 97-62 on Saturday. The Dukes are now 3-0 on the season, while the Bulls fell to 1-1. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Vado Morse scored 22 points as James Madison beat Buffalo 97-62 on Saturday.
Bridgewater Football at No. 6 in NCAA DIII Regional Rankings
BRIDGEWATER, Va.- The Bridgewater College football team remained in the recent NCAA Division III Region III Rankings, which were released on Wednesday. The Eagles hold on to sixth in the regional survey that ranks the top seven teams. Last week, the regional rankings made its first appearance of the year...
