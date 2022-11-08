Read full article on original website
Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. Biden will hold separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders will then sit down together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks, including an intercontinental ballistic missile 10 days ago that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, and as the allies warn of a looming risk of the isolated country conducting its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday that Biden aims to use the meetings to strengthen the three countries’ joint response to the dangers posed by North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
Credit Suisse Shakes Up Asia Senior Management
The bank is pivoting more towards wealth management as part of a wider restructuring of its business lines as it attempts to restore profitability, boost margins and shed high-risk and capital-hungry operations. Credit Suisse in Asia, which is flattening its organisational structure, has made a number of senior management changes....
Julius Baer Adds To Onshore India Teams
The appointments continue a run of hires that the Swiss bank is making in India and other parts of the wider Asia region. Julius Baer has added to its onshore India team, bringing in Akul Juneja (pictured) as managing director and senior advisor, who is based in New Delhi. It has also made a number of other hires who report to Juneja. The appointments continue a run of hires by the bank for the India market (see examples here.)
Eight-Year-Old Legal Case Still Weighs On Credit Suisse – Report
To underline the importance of the case, the bank's new legal counsel has attended Department of Justice meetings in order to reach a conclusion, the news report said. A set of problematic customer accounts continues to cause headaches for Credit Suisse after it pleaded guilty to assisting US citizens to cheat on taxes, a report yesterday by the Wall Street Journal said.
Leadership Changes At UBP's Singapore, Hong Kong Businesses
The Swiss private banking group has made a number of senior changes in Hong Kong and Singapore, while its South Asia head is moving to take on new responsibilities at the firm. Ranjit Khanna, the head of South Asia and chief executive of the Singapore branch at Union Bancaire Privée,...
