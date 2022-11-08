ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look

Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

High prices force menu changes to one restaurant in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We know the cost of almost everything is rising, and it’s hitting all of us hard, and restaurants are no exception. It’s gotten so bad that one dining spot is taking a staple off the menu. Antonio’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Canton Township...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries in Southfield. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries is located at 25070 Southfield Road in Southfield. They open at 9...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
HometownLife.com

Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia

It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market for holiday shopping event

This story corrects an earlier version that misstated LaToya Simpson's last name. If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts, the All Things Detroit Holiday Shopping Experience and Food Truck Rally returns with its small business showcase at Detroit’s Eastern Market. Handcrafted holiday goods and treats, along with home...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
DETROIT, MI

