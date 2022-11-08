Read full article on original website
These Metro Detroit restaurants offer takeout, dine-in dinners for Thanksgiving 2022
Thanksgiving is always a big time for restaurants, but the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions on restaurant dining spoiled that in 2020. Last year, some restaurants were open for the holiday or at least offering to-go meals. Now, in 2022, many are back in full force. Preparing an entire Thanksgiving...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
fox2detroit.com
King's Bakery: Serving up amazing mediterranean gourmet sandwiches
Owner of King's Bakery, Hassan Houssaiky joined the show this morning to explain what a "Manouwich" is all about. They are located in Dearborn, MI. Check out their instagram page: @kings_bakery.
It’s like a winter amusement park encircled by skyscrapers in one Michigan city
DETROIT - It’s like a winter amusement park surrounded by skyscrapers. Located at 32 Monroe Street in the heart of downtown Detroit, this place has all the ho-ho-holiday cheer you can handle. This is the Winter Monroe Street Midway. This outdoor holiday carnival runs from 11:00 a.m. today through...
Puff Cannabis is giving away more than 1,700 turkeys in metro Detroit
The company’s founder says he wants to help out less fortunate families during the holidays
MetroTimes
This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look
Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
Pet expo, Legos and vodka: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
As temperatures continue to cool, more indoor experiences for children, adults and pets are available around metro Detroit this weekend. But there are still outdoors options in the mix. Here are some things to do, including shopping, vodka tasting, science events for kids and more, for the weekend of Nov....
HometownLife.com
Lights, Santa, Action: Six merry November events to jump start your holiday spirit
Why wait until December to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year?. There are plenty of area holiday happenings in November to kick off a joyous season. We picked a few for you to check out that look particularly merry. Wayne County Lightfest. More than 100,000 lights and 50...
HometownLife.com
Celebrating 25 years, Andiamo in Bloomfield Township makes changes to its menu
If it's been a while since you last dined at Andiamo, Chef Daniel Scannell wants to invite you back. To do that, he's cooked up some new dishes on the menu, bringing some new life to the 25-year-old upscale restaurant chain. His advice for regular customers? As he mentioned to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
High prices force menu changes to one restaurant in Canton Township
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We know the cost of almost everything is rising, and it’s hitting all of us hard, and restaurants are no exception. It’s gotten so bad that one dining spot is taking a staple off the menu. Antonio’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Canton Township...
Metro Detroit restaurants dealing with nationwide lettuce shortage, price spike
A nationwide lettuce shortage has caused the price to soar. You may have noticed at the grocery store. Metro Detroit restaurants report feeling the pinch.
fox2detroit.com
Peteet's Famous Cheesecakes reopens after fire forced popular bakery to start over
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than a year ago, a fire forced Peteet's Famous Cheesecakes in Oak Park to close. The popular bakery on Nine Mile was forced to start over after the fire, which also ruined thousands of baked goods that were already cooked on June 29, 2021.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries in Southfield. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries is located at 25070 Southfield Road in Southfield. They open at 9...
HometownLife.com
Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia
It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look back at the Ford Rotunda fire 60 years ago, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down. 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the...
fox2detroit.com
Eastern Market Holiday Markets return soon to get you ready for the season
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Seven Holiday Markets at Detroit's Eastern Market are scheduled to make sure you're ready for the season. The first market is Nov. 20. Most markets will be on Sundays except for the Thanksgiving food shopping event Nov. 22 and the last minute gift and food market on Christmas Eve.
ClickOnDetroit.com
City of Livonia faces lawsuit over rejected housing plan on former Wonderland Mall lot
A well-known local development company is suing the city of Livonia for what they claim was an unfair process over proposed housing on a part of the old Wonderland Mall property. Schostak Brothers & Company, a Livonia-based development and real estate company, is suing the city for millions in damages,...
Detroit News
All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market for holiday shopping event
This story corrects an earlier version that misstated LaToya Simpson's last name. If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts, the All Things Detroit Holiday Shopping Experience and Food Truck Rally returns with its small business showcase at Detroit’s Eastern Market. Handcrafted holiday goods and treats, along with home...
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
