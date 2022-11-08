Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Three new movies to watch this weekend
What a week it’s been for Reel Talk! We have a “Black Panther” sequel, a “Christmas Story” sequel, and a new Sigourney Weaver film. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined “Live in the D” to describe chats he had with stars from all of those films.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gallagher, comedian famous for smashing watermelons, dies at 76
The comedian Gallagher, best known for smashing watermelons on stage during his act, has passed away at the age of 76. NBC News reported Leo Gallagher died from organ failure while in hospice care in Palm Spring, California after suffering multiple heart attacks. Gallagher rose to fame for his trademark...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dream of the late ‘90s is alive with electropop duo Magdalena Bay
There was a moment halfway through seeing Magdalena Bay live for the first time that I thought to myself, “Wow, I feel like I’m watching a live action episode of ‘The Powderpuff Girls’ right now.”. The way lead singer Mica Tenenbaum moved on stage, the psycodelic...
Comments / 0