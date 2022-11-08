ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three new movies to watch this weekend

What a week it’s been for Reel Talk! We have a “Black Panther” sequel, a “Christmas Story” sequel, and a new Sigourney Weaver film. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined “Live in the D” to describe chats he had with stars from all of those films.
Gallagher, comedian famous for smashing watermelons, dies at 76

The comedian Gallagher, best known for smashing watermelons on stage during his act, has passed away at the age of 76. NBC News reported Leo Gallagher died from organ failure while in hospice care in Palm Spring, California after suffering multiple heart attacks. Gallagher rose to fame for his trademark...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dream of the late ‘90s is alive with electropop duo Magdalena Bay

There was a moment halfway through seeing Magdalena Bay live for the first time that I thought to myself, “Wow, I feel like I’m watching a live action episode of ‘The Powderpuff Girls’ right now.”. The way lead singer Mica Tenenbaum moved on stage, the psycodelic...

