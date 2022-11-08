ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

KCCI.com

Dallas County supervisors approve recount for 4 precinct areas

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Dallas County supervisors approved the county auditor's request to recount votes for the midterm election in four precincts on Thursday afternoon. An equipment malfunction spurred the request. The four precincts are the Beaver/Des Moines area, Adams/Colfax, Lincoln Washington/Linn and precincts 5 and 6 in Clive,...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Iowan creates small town in backyard for grandkids

STANHOPE, Iowa — You won't find this town on any map. In fact, this town with its church, school and the general store doesn't even have a name. But if it did, it might be called something like "Munchkinville." Watch the video above to see the town Mike Carlson...
STANHOPE, IA
KCCI.com

Where Iowa counties stand with election recounts

Per Iowa Code, all 99 counties in Iowa are preparing to audit at least one precinct after the election. Recounts and audits have already been ordered in Dallas, Warren, Linn and Des Moines counties. In Dallas County, a recount was approved on Thursday for four precinct areas. Equipment malfunctions spurred...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

No change in results after recount in Warren County

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The administrative recount inWarren County started a little after 10 a.m. Thursday morning. "We've had five precincts we had to recount, do to some equipment difficulty, "said Traci VanderLinden, Warren County auditor. On election night, VanderLinden realized there was an issue with the five machines, she...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines shuts down Ashworth sidewalk project

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The construction project to put in a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Ashworth Road has been shut down. The city of West Des Moines was planning to use acquire 20 feet of people's yards on the north side of Ashworth from 1st to 50th streets.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly assaults handyman with skateboard

A Waukee man was arrested Friday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly struck an apartment house handyman in the head with skateboard. Logan Patrick Stripe, 38, of 700 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with assault causing serious injury and trespassing. The...
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns

INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny teacher hurt in bicycle crash able to come home

ANKENY, Iowa — A beloved Ankeny teacher seriouslyhurt in a bicycle crash is on to the next step in his recovery. After weeks of recovery, Greg Lage is finally out of the hospital Friday night. His family said he's now starting what could be a long rehabilitation process at...
ANKENY, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man arrested for allegedly strangling Waukee woman

A Waukee man was arrested Thursday after allegedly strangling a Waukee woman as she held their baby. David Bodean Bunney, 37, of 1040 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow and child endangerment. The incident began about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Collins...
WAUKEE, IA
97X

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Terminal trouble, colder days ahead

Big changes are coming to the Des Moines airport, but pack your patience. “We need more gates. We don’t have enough gates. Hopefully bring in more planes. Bigger planes,” a traveler told KCCI. At 6 p.m., KCCI shows you the transformation to come and the struggle behind the...
DES MOINES, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67

Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race

The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called Tuesday night for the expedited recounts of votes in Des Moines County and Warren County. Warren County supervisors held […] The post Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police crack a case with twists and turns

(Des Moines) A missing person case turns into a kidnapping case, then a murder investigation for Des Moines police. A reported missing person was found by Des Moines Police at a local hospital on Election Day — they say the person had been kidnapped. Six people are facing kidnapping, drug, and gun charges. The story takes another twist when police say the kidnapping victim turns out to be a suspect in a recent murder case unrelated to the kidnapping. The hospitalized kidnapping victim is facing a first-degree murder charge. Des Moines police say he was involved in the targeted shooting of 22-year-old Dok Dok of Des Moines in October.
DES MOINES, IA

