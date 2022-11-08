Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Dallas County supervisors approve recount for 4 precinct areas
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Dallas County supervisors approved the county auditor's request to recount votes for the midterm election in four precincts on Thursday afternoon. An equipment malfunction spurred the request. The four precincts are the Beaver/Des Moines area, Adams/Colfax, Lincoln Washington/Linn and precincts 5 and 6 in Clive,...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Iowan creates small town in backyard for grandkids
STANHOPE, Iowa — You won't find this town on any map. In fact, this town with its church, school and the general store doesn't even have a name. But if it did, it might be called something like "Munchkinville." Watch the video above to see the town Mike Carlson...
KCCI.com
Where Iowa counties stand with election recounts
Per Iowa Code, all 99 counties in Iowa are preparing to audit at least one precinct after the election. Recounts and audits have already been ordered in Dallas, Warren, Linn and Des Moines counties. In Dallas County, a recount was approved on Thursday for four precinct areas. Equipment malfunctions spurred...
KCCI.com
A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds
OGDEN, Iowa — A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told...
KCCI.com
No change in results after recount in Warren County
INDIANOLA, Iowa — The administrative recount inWarren County started a little after 10 a.m. Thursday morning. "We've had five precincts we had to recount, do to some equipment difficulty, "said Traci VanderLinden, Warren County auditor. On election night, VanderLinden realized there was an issue with the five machines, she...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines shuts down Ashworth sidewalk project
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The construction project to put in a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Ashworth Road has been shut down. The city of West Des Moines was planning to use acquire 20 feet of people's yards on the north side of Ashworth from 1st to 50th streets.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly assaults handyman with skateboard
A Waukee man was arrested Friday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly struck an apartment house handyman in the head with skateboard. Logan Patrick Stripe, 38, of 700 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with assault causing serious injury and trespassing. The...
What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties
INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul […]
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
KCCI.com
Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns
INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
KCCI.com
Ankeny teacher hurt in bicycle crash able to come home
ANKENY, Iowa — A beloved Ankeny teacher seriouslyhurt in a bicycle crash is on to the next step in his recovery. After weeks of recovery, Greg Lage is finally out of the hospital Friday night. His family said he's now starting what could be a long rehabilitation process at...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested for allegedly strangling Waukee woman
A Waukee man was arrested Thursday after allegedly strangling a Waukee woman as she held their baby. David Bodean Bunney, 37, of 1040 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow and child endangerment. The incident began about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Collins...
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Terminal trouble, colder days ahead
Big changes are coming to the Des Moines airport, but pack your patience. “We need more gates. We don’t have enough gates. Hopefully bring in more planes. Bigger planes,” a traveler told KCCI. At 6 p.m., KCCI shows you the transformation to come and the struggle behind the...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
Trafficked teen from Iowa who escaped from women’s center back in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa sex-trafficking victim, who escaped from a women’s center after serving time for killing a man she said raped her, is back in custody, authorities said. Pieper Delaney Lewis, 18, of Des Moines, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail at...
KCRG.com
Trauma expert said more chances needed for a Des Moines woman who killed a man she said raped her repeatedly
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One member of the anti-human trafficking group, Chains Interrupted, said changes to the justice system were needed for people who have experienced severe trauma. This comes after 18-year-old Pieper Lewis left the women’s facility where she was serving her probation. Pieper Lewis was charged with...
Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race
The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called Tuesday night for the expedited recounts of votes in Des Moines County and Warren County. Warren County supervisors held […] The post Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines Police crack a case with twists and turns
(Des Moines) A missing person case turns into a kidnapping case, then a murder investigation for Des Moines police. A reported missing person was found by Des Moines Police at a local hospital on Election Day — they say the person had been kidnapped. Six people are facing kidnapping, drug, and gun charges. The story takes another twist when police say the kidnapping victim turns out to be a suspect in a recent murder case unrelated to the kidnapping. The hospitalized kidnapping victim is facing a first-degree murder charge. Des Moines police say he was involved in the targeted shooting of 22-year-old Dok Dok of Des Moines in October.
Comments / 3