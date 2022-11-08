Big Island police are asking for help from the public with locating a 22-year-old man from Honolulu who has been missing since September. Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo, reportedly flew to Hilo in late September. The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that his family has not seen or heard from him since and he has not returned to his Honolulu home.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO