Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Police seek three wanted Puna men

Big Island police are seeking three men from Puna who are wanted for outstanding warrants and questioning in several ongoing investigations. Daesyn S. Pacheco-Muragin of Mountain View. The 31-year-old is wanted on an outstanding Hilo Circuit Court warrant. He is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seek runaway 14-year-old boy

Have you seen this teen? If so, Big Island police want to know. Police are asking the public to help locate 14-year-old Aiden Becker, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen at about 9 p.m. Nov. 10 in the area of North Glenwood Road in Mountain View.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Police search for missing 13-year-old Ainaola boy

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Hawaii Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing Hilo boy. Noah Wong-Chong, 13, was last seen in the Ainaola area Friday, November 11 at about 9:30 p.m. He is described as 5'4", 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses and was wearing black shorts and a gray shirt.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Pāhoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine

Robert Domen, 53 of Pāhoa, was sentenced to 10 years in prison term for possession of methamphetamine, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. The case stems from a routine early morning traffic stop on Aug. 7, 2021. Domen was pulled over for operating a Honda Civic with illuminated blue lights.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Have you seen this missing Honolulu man?

Big Island police are asking for help from the public with locating a 22-year-old man from Honolulu who has been missing since September. Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo, reportedly flew to Hilo in late September. The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that his family has not seen or heard from him since and he has not returned to his Honolulu home.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public assistance needed to find 14-year-old runaway boy from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kawika Hassard, who has run away for the second time. He was last seen in the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo on Nov. 2 at about 9 p.m., wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and slippers.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Once iconic Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel to be demolished next year

A condemned four-story building, which used to be the iconic Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel on touristy Banyan Drive, is one step closer to being demolished. The Hawai’i State Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to release $1 million in special funds to finance the plans and designs for the demolition of the old hotel, which is slated to take place sometime next year.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend

A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for November 11, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.9 feet 11:54 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:51 PM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiireporter.com

“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process

I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
HONOLULU, HI

