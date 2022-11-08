Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Police: Two arrested in ongoing investigation of incident that involved shooting at an officer
Two people from West Hawai‘i have been arrested in connection with an incident Thursday evening in Kona that involved an armed robbery, a traffic collision and a suspect shooting at an officer. Big Island police arrested 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie of Kailua-Kona for first-degree attempted murder, robbery and reckless endangering...
bigislandnow.com
Police seek three wanted Puna men
Big Island police are seeking three men from Puna who are wanted for outstanding warrants and questioning in several ongoing investigations. Daesyn S. Pacheco-Muragin of Mountain View. The 31-year-old is wanted on an outstanding Hilo Circuit Court warrant. He is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
26 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 6.
bigislandnow.com
Police seek runaway 14-year-old boy
Have you seen this teen? If so, Big Island police want to know. Police are asking the public to help locate 14-year-old Aiden Becker, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen at about 9 p.m. Nov. 10 in the area of North Glenwood Road in Mountain View.
KITV.com
Hawaii Police search for missing 13-year-old Ainaola boy
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Hawaii Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing Hilo boy. Noah Wong-Chong, 13, was last seen in the Ainaola area Friday, November 11 at about 9:30 p.m. He is described as 5'4", 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses and was wearing black shorts and a gray shirt.
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine
Robert Domen, 53 of Pāhoa, was sentenced to 10 years in prison term for possession of methamphetamine, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. The case stems from a routine early morning traffic stop on Aug. 7, 2021. Domen was pulled over for operating a Honda Civic with illuminated blue lights.
bigislandnow.com
Have you seen this missing Honolulu man?
Big Island police are asking for help from the public with locating a 22-year-old man from Honolulu who has been missing since September. Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo, reportedly flew to Hilo in late September. The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that his family has not seen or heard from him since and he has not returned to his Honolulu home.
bigislandnow.com
Police seek public’s help locating missing Hilo man in possible need of medical attention
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 45-year-old Skye Harris, who is reported missing. He was last seen on Nov. 8 around 2:30 a.m. on Anela Street in Hilo. He was wearing a white T-shirt and light-colored shorts. He may also be in need of...
KITV.com
Missing Ainaola boy found safe | UPDATE
UPDATE: Noah Wong-Chong was found safe in Hilo late Saturday morning.
bigislandnow.com
Young lives on the Big Island are being lost to drug overdoses and deadly fentanyl
In May, Hawai’i County created a Fentanyl Task Force to deal with the growing epidemic of overdose deaths from the super deadly drug that is plaguing the nation and claimed the lives of at least seven people on the Big Island in 2021. Illicit fentanyl is so dangerous because...
bigislandnow.com
Public assistance needed to find 14-year-old runaway boy from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kawika Hassard, who has run away for the second time. He was last seen in the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo on Nov. 2 at about 9 p.m., wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and slippers.
Man confesses to possible hit and run, 1 dead
On Friday, Nov. 4 around 8:34 p.m., Puna Patrol responded to a report of someone laying on the ground on Highway 11.
bigislandnow.com
Once iconic Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel to be demolished next year
A condemned four-story building, which used to be the iconic Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel on touristy Banyan Drive, is one step closer to being demolished. The Hawai’i State Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to release $1 million in special funds to finance the plans and designs for the demolition of the old hotel, which is slated to take place sometime next year.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend
A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
Pahoa District Park renamed Billy Kenoi Park
Pahoa District Park on the Big Island is being renamed in honor of William “Billy” Punapaia‘alaikahala Kenoi.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island Veterans Day Parade returned with smiling faces and American flags waving
The huge U.S. flag above Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo waved in the wind Saturday morning, while the crowd below celebrated the men and women who dedicated themselves to protecting the country and its freedoms. It was the return of the Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade, which had been canceled for...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for November 11, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.9 feet 11:54 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:51 PM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Husband Sues Pit Bull Owners For Wrongful Death After Wife Dies From Dog Attack
Dolores Oskins, an 85-year-old Keaau resident, was out searching for her dog Hea in August of last year when multiple pit bulls attacked her outside her neighbor’s property. She died from those injuries 22 days later at Hilo Medical Center. On Wednesday, her husband Jack Oskins filed a wrongful...
hawaiireporter.com
“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process
I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
Hawaii Island Is Getting New Federal Funds To Tackle Health Care Shortages. Is It Enough?
Jim Cisler was worried. He had driven his wife, Sharon, to Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital in the evening after a routine medical visit raised concerns about her heart. After fighting traffic to get to the Big Island hospital, he learned his wife had suffered a heart attack and needed a stent inserted.
