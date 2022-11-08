Read full article on original website
Sewanee Elementary School Resource Officer Smells Marijuana Coming From Delivery Truck & Find Fentanyl in Franklin Co.Zack LoveSewanee, TN
This Small Tennessee Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBell Buckle, TN
Dollar General Store Replacement AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenWinchester, TN
Linda B. Haley
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda B. Haley, age 78 of Manchester, will be conducted at 12:00PM on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Haley passed from this life on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
Linda Trull
Linda Trull of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, November 10 2022 at her residence at the age of 78. No services are scheduled. Linda, a native of Shelbyville, was the daughter of the late J D and Vergie Bell Baker. She loved to quilt and watch murder mysteries and sci fi shows on TV. She was also an excellent cook. Mrs. Trull loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Robert (Bob) Brown Tipps, Sr
Robert (Bob) Brown Tipps, Sr. of Tullahoma and Sevierville, born July 29, 1930, passed away at home with family on November 7, 2022 at the age of 92. Mr. Tipps was a member of Alder Branch Baptist Church in Sevierville and former member of First Christian Church in Tullahoma. Born in Mulberry, Tennessee, he attended school in Mulberry, Lynchburg and Flintville. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1952.
GAMEDAY INFO: Raiders host Blackman in second round of the playoffs Friday. Ticket info and everything else you need to know.
Coffee County Central’s Red Raiders host Blackman Friday, Nov. 11 in the second round of the TSSAA State Football playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Coffee County (9-2 overall) is coming off a thrilling 28-21 overtime win over Stewarts Creek last week. That marked the program’s first ever TSSAA playoff win. The Blackman Blaze (9-2 overall) is coming off a 49-20 trouncing of Cookeville.
BASKETBALL: Matherne’s 19 points powers CMS past West Tullahoma
Coffee Middle Lady Raider basketball remains unbeaten after a 46-28 win over West Tullahoma Thursday night in Manchester. Eighth grade post Lilly Matherne had a field day in the paint for CMS, leading all scorers with 19 points. Jaydee Nogodula pitched in 11 and Adalyn Clark 9.
BASKETBALL: Westwood sweeps Cascade in conference play
Kaysen Lowery knocked down a 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play to complete a second half comeback for the Westwood Rockets, send the game into overtime and eventually into the win column for the Rockets, 49-44 over Cascade Thursday night in Manchester. The Rockets were down 22-8 at halftime before...
FOOTBALL: Raiders fall just short in second round thriller
Coffee County threw every punch it had at the Blackman Blaze Friday night. In the end, the Raiders fell just a play short. Raider freshman safety Caiden Martin knocked the ball away from Blackman quarterback Ben Marshall, scooped it up and scored from 30-yards out to give the Raiders a 31-28 lead with 6:25 left on the clock.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks help identifying suspects
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help to identify the individuals or the vehicle pictured. These individuals and vehicle were involved in a vandalism incident at Rutledge Falls Church on November 6, 2022. Any information is appreciated and a $500 reward has been offered upon the arrest and conviction of these individuals.
