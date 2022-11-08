Jan Crandell Powers never knew her father, Leonard Crandell, a bomber pilot during WWII, killed in March 1945 over Germany. “The B-24 was hit by enemy fire and crashed in Germany. His body was buried in Margraten in the Netherlands with 8,000 other U.S. soldiers,” said Powers, who wrote about her father growing up in Peoria in “Pieces of Us,” a book published in 2019.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO