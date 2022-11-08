Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
Peoria woman hosts members of Netherlands family who tend her father’s grave
Jan Crandell Powers never knew her father, Leonard Crandell, a bomber pilot during WWII, killed in March 1945 over Germany. “The B-24 was hit by enemy fire and crashed in Germany. His body was buried in Margraten in the Netherlands with 8,000 other U.S. soldiers,” said Powers, who wrote about her father growing up in Peoria in “Pieces of Us,” a book published in 2019.
wcbu.org
November Safety Network meeting covers juvenile gun violence, Cure Violence update
The November meeting for the Safety Network, a group of Peoria community leaders and residents with the goal of reducing gun violence, included an update from the police department, conversations about juvenile gun violence and new details on the Cure Violence readiness assessment. Peoria Police Department crime analyst Jacob Moushon...
wcbu.org
Missing Peoria teenager found dead
A missing 18-year-old University of Illinois student was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria police found Deven Lane's body in the 5500 block of North Graceland. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. He was last seen alive on Friday night...
