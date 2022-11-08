Read full article on original website
Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force Arrests Multiple Men During Search Warrant
DULUTH, Minn. — Stolen handguns, body armor, drugs, and ammunition were all seized in a West Duluth home Monday afternoon. It happened on the 100 block of South 67th Avenue West during a search warrant by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force. Four men between the ages 20...
Duluth Felon Indicted for Federal Firearm Violation
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Duluth man for the possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on September 11, 2022, 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the store clerk over change from a transaction.
Minnesota Felon Indicted for Shooting at Store Clerk
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Duluth felon has been indicted for a felony firearm violation connected to the shooting of a store clerk in September. Court documents say 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the clerk over change from a purchase Butler made. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says Butler then walked behind the counter and punched the clerk.
Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case
CARLTON, Minn. — The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
Body found in Aitkin County lake believed to be missing man
The body of missing Lucas Dudden is believed to have been found in an Aitkin County lake. The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says it believes that the body found in the waters of Rat Lake is that of Dudden. It followed an "extensive land and water search" for the 38-year-old...
Garfield Avenue Entrance To Blatnik Bridge Weekend Closure
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – There will be no southbound access to the Blatnik Bridge starting Friday night through early Monday morning. The closure of a portion of Garfield Avenue will allow for the removal of I-535 ramps that pass over the road. Southbound Garfield at Goodwill Industries will close...
Superior, Wisconsin Voters Support Marijuana Legalization In Landslide Approval
Can you imagine if a candidate running for a race won with 70% of the vote? That would be insane! They would call it a landslide victory. Why is it then that time and time again Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana and are ignored?. Cannabis, also known as...
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
Large waves in Duluth's Canal Park this evening
As Duluth is also under a gale warning this evening, large waves can be seen rolling in on Duluth's Canal Cam. Video below:
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Looking ahead: Colder with snow
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 12, 2022. Temps this upcoming week will be on a downward trend, with area-wide high temps reaching the teens by Friday. In addition to the below-normal temps, snow showers will be occurring on and off for the first half of the workweek. Make sure to bundle up when heading outside over the next week!
Fall storm affects the Northland
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 10, 2022. A messy fall storm will continue to affect the Northland today into Friday and Winter Storm and Ice Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect over northern Minnesota. Significant icing is expected over portions of the Arrowhead with heavy snowfall expected over far north-central Minnesota.
Minnesota Power's plan to sunset coal plants by 2035 approved by regulator
Duluth utility Minnesota Power will close its coal plant by 2035 at the latest, as it ramps up its investment in renewable energy. On Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved Minnesota Power's Integrated Resource Plan, which sets out the utility's long-term plans for energy generation. Minnesota Power is...
Bob Dylan's Childhood Home
Robert Allen Zimmerman was born in Duluth, Minnesota, but spent his formative years 70 miles away in the small mining town of Hibbing. The son of an appliance salesman, this aspiring musician relocated to Minneapolis when he was 18, and then to New York City, where he entered the folk scene as Bob Dylan and earn the moniker “spokesperson of a generation” before recording “Like a Rolling Stone,” widely regarded as one of the greatest rock-‘n’-roll songs of all time.
